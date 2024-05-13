The Most Beautiful Palace Gardens in Austria
Introduction
Austria’s castles are spread out like pearls on a necklace from east to west, offering plenty of chances to discover its history. But it’s not just the castles themselves that are worth visiting – the gardens, parks, and pleasure gardens around them, carefully designed with great detail, are true gems of garden design.
A perfect blend of architecture and nature
Austria's palace gardens are full of variety, from beautiful flowerbeds to alpine gardens, and from romantic designs to water features. Many of these gardens are centuries old, providing a refreshing retreat in summer. It's no surprise that visitors enjoy a relaxing stroll through these beautiful green spaces.
The people of Austria have always had a strong connection to nature and architecture. From an early stage, they started creating gardens to enjoy the beauty of nature. Today, Austria’s stunning palace gardens invite you to walk, explore, and unwind.
Meet Austria's palace gardens
Gardens of love
Palace gardens and biodiversity
Prince Eugene and botany
Vineyard or castle garden?
Palace gardens like no other
Palace gardens with impressive technical features
Palace gardens with elegance
Biodiversity and species richness in castle gardens
Castle gardens are not only peaceful retreats for relaxation, but also vital habitats for many animal and plant species. Many palace gardens are now transforming their green spaces into wildflower meadows, like the Gloriette meadow in Schönbrunn Palace Park in Vienna, which has become a haven for insects.
In Salzburg’s parks, "wild corners" are encouraged to bloom, and even traffic islands are becoming bee pastures. Mowing schedules are now adjusted to support local flora and fauna.
Whether it’s a castle park, traffic island, or grass verge, every green space contributes to biodiversity.
Sustainability is also being embraced in travel: ÖBB is turning road embankments, grass verges, and station meadows into bee paradises, complete with beehives and honey!