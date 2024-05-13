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Pilgrimage routes in Austria
Between nature, history, culture and spirituality

Hiking on Austria's impressive pilgrimage routes: Where nature, activity and relaxation come together in a spiritual way.

For many, a pilgrimage marks the beginning of a new chapter in life. Walking allows us to step back from everyday routines, offering space to reflect and view worries and challenges from a fresh perspective. A pilgrimage can also be a conscious act of gratitude – with or without a religious background.

Austria’s diverse landscapes, with their forests, hills, mountains, and lakes, provide the perfect setting for peace and contemplation. Historic routes, well-maintained paths, and local culinary delights turn each stage into a meaningful experience. Plus, every season reveals Austria’s unique charm in its own special way.

What makes pilgrimages in Austria so special?

  • Nature. Every region has its own charm. Austria’s landscapes range from gentle hills and forests to alpine meadows and breathtaking mountain panoramas.

  • Culture. Some pilgrimage routes follow historic paths, lined with centuries-old churches and cultural landmarks.

  • Tranquillity. Many of Austria’s natural spaces are remote and far from the noise of everyday life, offering pilgrims both physical and spiritual restoration.

  • Pilgrimage route network. The well-maintained trails provide clear guidance and safety along the way.

  • Cuisine. Local specialities found along the routes combine culinary pleasure with warm hospitality, making the journey even more memorable.

  • Seasons. From blooming meadows in spring and golden grain fields in summer to fiery autumn forests and snow-covered winter landscapes, Austria’s changing seasons paint nature in stunning colours year-round.

Pilgrimage through gentle hilly landscapes

Pilgrimage in the high mountains through East Tirol and Carinthia: In 9 stages to Heiligenblut

Pilgrimage route "High & Holy"

Pilgrimage routes off the beaten tracks

Pilgrimages to places of knowledge and culture

The Jerusalem Way: The international cultural project connects people in over 15 countries

Pilgrimage for peace

Pilgrimage by bike

Climate Protection Tips

How to respect nature while on a pilgrimage

  • Stay on marked trails: This helps protect sensitive ecosystems and prevents damage to the natural environment.

  • Respect wildlife and avoid noise: Keep your distance, avoid disturbing animals, and let them thrive undisturbed in their natural habitat.

  • Protect plants: Don’t pick flowers or damage plants to help preserve biodiversity.

  • Avoid lighting fires: Refrain from making campfires to prevent forest fires and protect the environment.

  • Dispose of waste properly: Always take your rubbish with you.

  • Be mindful of water protection areas: Avoid swimming in sensitive waters and never pollute springs or streams.

FAQs

Absolutely anyone! Pilgrimage isn’t about performance or the number of kilometres covered – it’s about mindful walking and taking a break from everyday life. The journey itself is the goal.

Every step counts. Even walking for just one day can offer a meaningful break. However, the longer you walk, the easier it is to get into the flow and leave your worries behind.

No strict rules. The key is to follow marked paths and stick to public trails to avoid private property and protect nature.

It depends on how much ground you plan to cover, but starting between 7 and 9 a.m. is ideal to avoid the midday heat.

Expect to spend around €30 to €50 per day, depending on your choice of accommodation and how you plan to cater for yourself during the day.

Pilgrimage routes are often flexible, allowing you to adjust the distance based on how you feel each day. If you’re travelling solo or as a pair, finding accommodation spontaneously usually works well. However, if you’re part of a larger group, it’s best to book in advance.

Key essentials include well-broken-in hiking boots to prevent blisters, sun and rain protection, a first-aid kit, and hiking poles. Pack both hiking clothes and some casual wear for evenings or city visits. Keep your backpack as light as possible. Some pilgrimage routes even offer luggage transfer services between accommodations, making your journey even easier.

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