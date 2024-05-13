Pleasure Hiking in Austria
To Alpine pastures, lakes and wine
Introduction
How about starting the day with an alpine breakfast at 2,000 metres? Savouring a freshwater fish on a lakeside terrace at sunset? Or indulging in a traditional ‘Heurigen’ snack at a rustic wine tavern? Austria’s varied landscapes offer an incredible diversity of flavours. And there’s always a stunning view along the way – of alpine pastures, towering peaks, glistening lakes, or rolling vineyards, depending on the region you choose to explore.
Enjoyable hikes to Alpine pastures
3 questions about life on the mountain pasture
Pleasure hiking by the lakes
Stroll along the lakeshore or around the entire lake, over gentle hills and through shady forests, stopping at culinary hotspots along the way – then hop on the last boat to cross the lake and head back. It’s the perfect blend of nature and local cuisine.
Lakeside inns serve regional specialities, from freshly caught fish to homemade pastries. Hidden coves invite you to take a dip, while wooden benches offer a peaceful spot to relax and soak in the sounds of the Alpine lake.
Pleasure hiking through the vineyards
Wine and hiking – a match made in heaven. In Austria, scenic trails wind through gentle and steep vineyard slopes, charming cellar lanes, and along the Danube.
Buschenschänken and Heurige (traditional wine taverns) offer the perfect rest stops, serving regional delicacies and fine wines. Whether in the Wachau, Weinviertel, Burgenland, Vienna, or Styria – stunning views surrounded by vines await at every turn.