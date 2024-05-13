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Person with backpack and poles snowshoeing in a snowy coniferous forest.

Snowshoe Hiking in Austria
Following winter's trails

Snowshoe hiking is a unique way of experiencing nature, far away from the hectic modern world.

Whether you should embark on a snowshoe hike on your own depends on the area, your fitness level, your experience, and the weather and snow conditions.

If you go on a snowshoe hike with a national park ranger, there's a good chance you might spot one of the "Big Five of the Alps": ibex, golden eagle, ptarmigan, chamois, and bearded vulture. These elusive animals are rarely seen in winter, but the ranger knows the best times and places to spot them, for instance in the Hohe Tauern National Park.

They also know the names of the 3,000-metre / 9,800-foot peaks whose rugged, white summits tower into the sky. The Grossglockner and Grossvenediger, the two highest, are usually memorable even to first-time visitors. An added benefit of this adventurous snowshoe hike is the wonderful feeling of happiness as the everyday stresses gradually melt away.

Snowshoe hiking in Austria's provinces

Vorarlberg

Tirol

SalzburgerLand

Carinthia

Styria

Upper Austria

Lower Austria

Snowshoe hiking in Austria's regions

Did you know, that ...

... snowshoes already existed around 12,000 years ago? Ancient rock paintings prove it.

... the extended, moderate activity of snowshoeing boosts fat burning?

... snowshoeing's endurance training positively impacts the cardiovascular system?

... in Mongolia, 6,000-year-old snowshoes were found? They were wooden planks wrapped in fur.

Snowshoe tours through Austria

Well equipped for snowshoe hiking

Whether you set off alone depends on the area, your fitness level, experience and the weather. If you are unsure, it is best to book a guided tour – either solo with a guide or together in a group.

Which equipment do you need?

  • Snowshoes (depending on body weight and snow type)

  • Poles with snow baskets

  • Waterproof hiking boots (ankle-high)

  • Gaiters (to keep snow out of your shoes)

  • Functional clothing (layering system: underwear, insulation, outer layer)

  • Waterproof jacket and trousers

  • Warm hat and gloves

  • Sunglasses and sun cream (snow reflection!)

Which snowshoes do you need?

  • It is best to strap your snowshoes onto hiking boots with sturdy, torsion-resistant treaded soles.

  • The larger the snowshoe, the less you sink into deep snow.

  • If you are planning tours in steeper terrain, smaller snowshoes are recommended.

  • Incidentally, walking is less strenuous with snowshoes that are not too wide.

  • The bindings should be easy to open and close with a quick-release fastener, even when wearing gloves.

  • Adjustable bindings have the advantage that they can be adjusted to fit different shoes.

What do you pack in your rucksack?

  • Insulated bottle with warm drink

  • High-energy snacks (nuts, bars, dried fruit)

  • First aid kit

  • Head torch (early darkness in winter)

  • Mobile phone with emergency numbers

  • Bivouac sack (emergency protection)

  • Lighter and pocket knife

  • Rubbish bag

FAQ

Whether you should go snowshoeing on your own depends on the area, your fitness level, your experience and the weather and snow conditions. If you are unsure and want to really enjoy your snowshoeing experience, it is best to hire a guide – either for yourself or as part of a group hike.

  • Food: Pack an energy-boosting snack such as muesli bars or nuts and tea in an unbreakable thermos flask.

  • In alpine terrain: In an emergency, you will be well equipped with an avalanche shovel, avalanche probe, avalanche transceiver and bivouac sack. 

  • Gaiters: These protect your shoes from snow and keep your trouser legs dry.

  • Touring rucksack: Make sure you have a sturdy, waterproof rucksack that is comfortable to carry.

  • Always carry: Sunglasses, sun cream with a high sun protection factor and a mobile phone

  • First aid kit with rescue blanket: Doesn't weigh much and is invaluable in an emergency.

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