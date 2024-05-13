Woman and child in orange car on summer bobsled track, cable car and mountains in background.
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Summer toboggan runs and Alpine coasters in Austria
Adrenaline, mountain panoramas, and family adventures

From a thrilling adrenaline rush to a leisurely ride down the valley: on the summer toboggan run, you'll experience Austria's mountains from a whole new perspective.

Summer toboggan runs in Austria turn the journey back down the mountain into an adventure. Winding through alpine meadows, forests and mountain scenery, the tracks race downhill through tunnels, over dips and around fast turns, often accompanied by impressive views.

Whether running in a trough or on rails, classic summer toboggan runs and modern alpine coasters offer different riding experiences but the same level of fun. Some tracks wind downhill for kilometres, while others feature banked turns, spirals or even themed worlds along the way.

Whether as a family outing, after a hike or as the perfect end to a day in the mountains, a ride on a summer toboggan run is sure to be a highlight.

Discover summer toboggan runs

Did you know? 
In many parts of Austria, summer toboggan runs are an integral part of the mountain experience. Whilst early facilities usually consisted of concrete or metal chutes, rail-guided systems were introduced over time. Today, the range extends from classic chute runs to modern Alpine coasters.

Summer toboggan runs in Austria: Trough or rails

Summer toboggan run Koglhof

At an altitude of 1,050m, with 8 steep bends and 7 jumps near Birkfeld – gliding through woods and meadows together in a two-seater sledge.

Nature Park Almenland

Summer toboggan run Biberwier

The route runs downhill for 1.3 km, with an elevation gain of almost 200m – featuring around 40 bends and a tunnel.

Tiroler Zugspitz Arena

Summer toboggan run on Biberg

You'll hurtle downhill over a distance of 1.6 km, taking 61 bends – over undulating terrain, through tunnels and with panoramic mountain views.

Saalfelden Leogang

Summer toboggan run Laterns

Vorarlberg's only classic toboggan run winds its way through woods, bends, jumps and underpasses at an altitude of 8000m – with a speed measurement at the finish.

Bodensee-Vorarlberg

Summer toboggan run Mieders

At 2.8 km long and with a vertical drop of 640m, it is the steepest summer toboggan run in the Alps – the run winds its way down the slope through over 40 steep bends.

Stubai valley

Pendolino at Nassfeld

Carinthia's longest summer toboggan run winds its way down a 2-km route with a 400m descent – complete with a souvenir photo at the finish.

Nassfeld-Lake Pressegger See

Summer toboggan run in Ossiach

Two parallel runs lead down into the valley side by side at 760m – with views of Lake Ossiach and plenty of space for a little race.

Villach region

Grünberg-Flitzer in Gmunden

Over a distance of 1.4 km, the route winds its way down into the valley via steep bends and long straights – with views of Lake Traunsee and a photo trap included.

Traunsee-Almtal

Keltenblitz on Dürrnberg

At 2.2 km, it is the longest downhill run in the SalzburgerLand – featuring steep sections, daring bends and views of the Salzach Valley.

Hallein-Bad Dürrnberg

Alpine coaster in Austria: Mountain rollercoaster

Rittisberg coaster in Ramsau

A 1,000m descent through bends, covering 120m in altitude – with views of the Dachstein massif and operating even in the rain.

Schladming-Dachstein

Alpine-Coaster-Golm

The all-weather toboggan run, at an altitude of 2,600m, features 44 jumps, 15 hairpin bends and a spectacular 360-degree loop, with speeds of up to 40 km/h.

Montafon

Lucky Flitzer

Austria's only floodlit all-weather toboggan run – at an altitude of 1,100m, with 5 bends and 2 jumps.

Flachau

Alpine coaster Imst

The world's longest Alpine rollercoaster, at 3,535m and with a vertical rise of 500m, features waves, jumps and a 450-degree loop.

Imst

Fisser Flitzer

Race through the dinosaur tunnel, ice cave and pirate ship at speeds of up to 45 km/h – a variety of themed worlds await you along a 2.2-km route.

Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis

Nocky Flitzer

The route winds its way for 1.6 km through the Swiss stone pine forest at an altitude of just under 2,000m–with views of Lake Turracher See and the Karawanken mountains.

Turracher Höhe

Corona coaster on Wechsel

At 850m, with its steep bends and loop-the-loops, the ride offers thrilling descents – ideal for a day out from Vienna or Graz.

Vienna Alps

Maisi Flitzer on Maiskogel

The first Alpine rollercoaster in the Salzburg region – featuring waves, jumps and loops up to 11m above ground.

Zell am See-Kaprun
Tips & information

Useful things to know before your ride

Whether it's your first time or you're already a tobogganing enthusiast, a few practical tips can help you plan your day with ease.

Opening times: Most summer toboggan runs operate from spring to autumn, while many alpine coasters are open in winter as well.

Operating conditions: Classic trough-based runs usually operate only in dry weather. Many alpine coasters are designed for all-weather use, so light rain is generally not an issue.

Children: Children can usually ride as passengers from the age of three. Depending on the attraction and minimum height requirements, they may be allowed to ride alone from around seven or eight years old.

Getting to the start: The starting point is typically reached by cable car or lift, often making it easy to combine a ride with a hike or a visit to a playground.

Speed: On classic summer toboggan runs, you control the speed yourself. Alpine coasters limit the speed automatically, usually to between 40 and 45 km/h.

Tip: Check opening times and ride regulations with the operator before your visit, and allow a little extra time. One ride is rarely enough.

Safety tips for toboggan fun

Keep your distance

Only set off once the rider ahead has a safe lead.

Braking

Brake in good time and adjust your speed to the track conditions.

Follow instructions

Pay attention to signs and follow the guidance of staff at all times.

Be considerate

Stay alert and watch out for other riders.

Children

Accompany children in line with the attraction's safety requirements.

While riding

Keep your hands and feet inside the sled throughout the ride.

FAQs

Classic summer toboggan runs usually descend the mountain in a trough, with riders controlling their own speed. Alpine coasters run on rails and often feature additional elements such as spirals, jumps and dips. Their speed is automatically limited for added safety.

Children can usually ride as passengers from around the age of three. Depending on the attraction and minimum height requirements, they are generally allowed to ride on their own from the age of seven or eight. Exact age and height restrictions vary between operators.

Speeds vary from one attraction to another. On classic trough-based runs, riders control their own speed. Alpine coasters are typically limited to around 40 to 45 km/h, depending on the installation.

Classic summer toboggan runs often operate only in dry weather. Many alpine coasters are designed for all-weather use and remain open in light rain. Conditions vary between attractions, so it is best to check directly with the operator before your visit.

Many alpine coasters operate throughout the year. Opening times may vary depending on weather conditions, snow cover and maintenance work.

Austria offers a wide range of options, from classic summer toboggan runs such as the Grünberg-Flitzer in Gmunden, Upper Austria, and the Ossiach Summer Toboggan Run in Carinthia to spectacular alpine coasters including the Alpine Coaster Imst in Tirol and the Rittisberg Coaster in Ramsau, Styria.

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