Summer toboggan runs and Alpine coasters in Austria
Adrenaline, mountain panoramas, and family adventures
Introduction
Summer toboggan runs in Austria turn the journey back down the mountain into an adventure. Winding through alpine meadows, forests and mountain scenery, the tracks race downhill through tunnels, over dips and around fast turns, often accompanied by impressive views.
Whether running in a trough or on rails, classic summer toboggan runs and modern alpine coasters offer different riding experiences but the same level of fun. Some tracks wind downhill for kilometres, while others feature banked turns, spirals or even themed worlds along the way.
Whether as a family outing, after a hike or as the perfect end to a day in the mountains, a ride on a summer toboggan run is sure to be a highlight.
Discover summer toboggan runs
Did you know?
In many parts of Austria, summer toboggan runs are an integral part of the mountain experience. Whilst early facilities usually consisted of concrete or metal chutes, rail-guided systems were introduced over time. Today, the range extends from classic chute runs to modern Alpine coasters.
Summer toboggan runs in Austria: Trough or rails
Summer toboggan run Koglhof
At an altitude of 1,050m, with 8 steep bends and 7 jumps near Birkfeld – gliding through woods and meadows together in a two-seater sledge.
Summer toboggan run Biberwier
The route runs downhill for 1.3 km, with an elevation gain of almost 200m – featuring around 40 bends and a tunnel.
Summer toboggan run on Biberg
You'll hurtle downhill over a distance of 1.6 km, taking 61 bends – over undulating terrain, through tunnels and with panoramic mountain views.
Summer toboggan run Laterns
Vorarlberg's only classic toboggan run winds its way through woods, bends, jumps and underpasses at an altitude of 8000m – with a speed measurement at the finish.
Summer toboggan run Mieders
At 2.8 km long and with a vertical drop of 640m, it is the steepest summer toboggan run in the Alps – the run winds its way down the slope through over 40 steep bends.
Pendolino at Nassfeld
Carinthia's longest summer toboggan run winds its way down a 2-km route with a 400m descent – complete with a souvenir photo at the finish.
Summer toboggan run in Ossiach
Two parallel runs lead down into the valley side by side at 760m – with views of Lake Ossiach and plenty of space for a little race.
Grünberg-Flitzer in Gmunden
Over a distance of 1.4 km, the route winds its way down into the valley via steep bends and long straights – with views of Lake Traunsee and a photo trap included.
Alpine coaster in Austria: Mountain rollercoaster
Rittisberg coaster in Ramsau
A 1,000m descent through bends, covering 120m in altitude – with views of the Dachstein massif and operating even in the rain.
Alpine-Coaster-Golm
The all-weather toboggan run, at an altitude of 2,600m, features 44 jumps, 15 hairpin bends and a spectacular 360-degree loop, with speeds of up to 40 km/h.
Lucky Flitzer
Austria's only floodlit all-weather toboggan run – at an altitude of 1,100m, with 5 bends and 2 jumps.
Alpine coaster Imst
The world's longest Alpine rollercoaster, at 3,535m and with a vertical rise of 500m, features waves, jumps and a 450-degree loop.
Fisser Flitzer
Race through the dinosaur tunnel, ice cave and pirate ship at speeds of up to 45 km/h – a variety of themed worlds await you along a 2.2-km route.
Nocky Flitzer
The route winds its way for 1.6 km through the Swiss stone pine forest at an altitude of just under 2,000m–with views of Lake Turracher See and the Karawanken mountains.
Corona coaster on Wechsel
At 850m, with its steep bends and loop-the-loops, the ride offers thrilling descents – ideal for a day out from Vienna or Graz.
Useful things to know before your ride
Whether it's your first time or you're already a tobogganing enthusiast, a few practical tips can help you plan your day with ease.
Opening times: Most summer toboggan runs operate from spring to autumn, while many alpine coasters are open in winter as well.
Operating conditions: Classic trough-based runs usually operate only in dry weather. Many alpine coasters are designed for all-weather use, so light rain is generally not an issue.
Children: Children can usually ride as passengers from the age of three. Depending on the attraction and minimum height requirements, they may be allowed to ride alone from around seven or eight years old.
Getting to the start: The starting point is typically reached by cable car or lift, often making it easy to combine a ride with a hike or a visit to a playground.
Speed: On classic summer toboggan runs, you control the speed yourself. Alpine coasters limit the speed automatically, usually to between 40 and 45 km/h.
Tip: Check opening times and ride regulations with the operator before your visit, and allow a little extra time. One ride is rarely enough.
Safety tips for toboggan fun
Keep your distance
Only set off once the rider ahead has a safe lead.
Braking
Brake in good time and adjust your speed to the track conditions.
Follow instructions
Pay attention to signs and follow the guidance of staff at all times.
Be considerate
Stay alert and watch out for other riders.
Children
Accompany children in line with the attraction's safety requirements.
While riding
Keep your hands and feet inside the sled throughout the ride.