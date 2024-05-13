Tobogganing in Austria
High up, and fast down – fun for the whole family!
Introduction
Austrians love the winter! Family time, delicious food, and lots of fun in the fresh mountain air; and what better a way to enjoy all of this than a day of tobogganing? Tobogganing is very popular in Austria for this very reason and most Alpine regions boast well developed runs! But it's not just confined to the mountains. Take Vienna, for example, where there are sledding routes on hills, in parks, and on the outskirts of the city.
If you choose to walk, sledding can be a great workout, burning some calories before plunging down the mountain between the trees. For those with small children or who simply don't want to walk, there's often a lift or a "Toboggan Taxi" to bring everyone to the top. However you choose to get up, you're almost always rewarded with a breathtaking panoramic view of the surrounding mountains.
Naturally, that's not all you'll find at the top, usually there's also an authentic Austrian mountain hut where you can stop for Austrian specialities like Kaspressknödelsuppe (cheese dumpling soup) or Kaiserschmarren (shredded pancakes with apple sauce and icing sugar) before the wild ride down! We challenge you to find a more authentic Austrian winter experience!
Tobogganing in the provinces
Tobogganing in Austria's top regions
Special toboggan runs: spectacular, long and floodlit
10 safety tips for tobogganing
Show consideration for others
Observe barriers and warning signs
Use safe equipment
Always ascend on the right and one behind the other
Ride in a controlled manner
Draw attention to yourself
Wait in safe places
Do not toboggan on ski slopes
Leave dogs at home
No alcohol or medication
The right equipment for tobogganing
Ski goggles and helmet
gaiters
warm ski gloves
Hat, scarf
warm winter clothing, preferably several layers
sturdy shoes (hiking boots, winter boots with non-slip soles)
for night tobogganing: headlamp
How can we balance winter holidays and climate change?
Choose sustainable ski resorts
Book environmentally friendly hotels
Spend your winter holiday at an organic farm
Travel by train
Use sustainable transport options in the ski area
Rent ski equipment that meets environmental standards
Stay on the designated trails (to help preserve the wilderness!)
Enjoy regional, seasonal, and organic food
Try slow winter activities