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Winter Hiking in Austria
Strolling through the snow

Winter hiking through snow-covered landscapes shows the cold season from its quiet side. Here are the most beautiful winter trails.

Winter hikes away from the slopes

The snow glistening in the winter sun swallows the noise and roar, creating silence. Walking through the deep snow-covered landscape, through the Austrian national parks or idyllic winter villages, you will suddenly notice all the sounds more intensely: The crunch of your footsteps, your breath, the gurgling of a frozen stream. The snow and the silence allow us to find ourselves again.

There are hundreds of well-prepared winter hiking paths in Austria: From the Bregenz Forest, over sunny high plateaus up in the mountains, to winter hiking trails through the Hohe Tauern National Park.

Winter hiking in Austria's provinces

Winter hiking in Austria is simply magical. Walk relaxed through snow-dusted forests, along frozen lakes, and in the snowy Alps. Here, it is so easy to feel that peace and quiet - step by step.

SalzburgerLand

Upper Austria

Carinthia

Vorarlberg

Styria

Tirol

Lower Austria

Winter hiking in Austria's regions

Make long-lasting winter memories on frozen lakes, a sunny high plateau and high up in the mountains.

Winter tours in Austria

Winter hiking on high plateaus with summit views and through national and nature parks - here are our tour tips:

Well-equipped for your winter hike

With the right equipment, you'll enjoy every moment of your winter hike - toasty warm, safe, and without blisters.

What shoes to wear?

  • Medium-strength, snow- and waterproof high shoes with a grippy rubber tread sole are best.

  • Soles with thermal footbeds, e.g. made of lambskin or felt, help against the cold ground.

  • Don't forget: always stuff your shoes in the evening and let them dry (not on the radiator!).

  • Gaiters prevent snow from getting into your shoes from above and keep your trouser legs dry. Gaiters that fasten under the shoe are best.

Which clothes to wear?

Dress like an onion - in many layers:

  • First layer: underwear made from functional fabrics.

  • Second layer: jumper or jacket made from warm fleece that wicks sweat away from the body.

  • Outer layer: a functional jacket that should be at least water-repellent. Important: an integrated or detachable hood.

  • Mountain or trekking socks made from a blend of fabrics are recommended, as they combine the positive properties of natural and synthetic fibres. They keep you warm and dry quickly.

What to pack in your rucksack?

  • A drink (e.g. hot tea in a thermos flask) and a snack.

  • A small seat cushion for resting on damp and snow-covered benches.

  • Head torch. Normal hand-held torches are not suitable as you need to hold your walking sticks.

  • Mobile phone. The European emergency number 112 also works without a SIM card.

  • Hiking map

FAQs

  • Slowly. Carefully. At your own pace.

    Winter hiking is not a discipline for those in a hurry, but rather a quiet activity on cleared paths in the winter landscape.

  • The most important principle: Walk economically – i.e. energy-efficiently – at a steady pace, and rather a little slower than too fast. Especially in deep snow, any hasty pace quickly drains your energy. 

  • A simple rule of thumb: If you start sweating while walking or can no longer speak comfortably, you are going too fast.

  • Winter hiking is a game of balance and mindfulness: Every step must be deliberate, springy and sure – not only because of the terrain, but also because your body needs to expend more energy in winter to stay warm. If you go full throttle right from the start, you risk getting tired or cold quickly.

Tip: Do as nature does in winter – reduce speed, slow down and focus on the essentials. 

Only use marked trails! If you move away from them, you disturb the wildlife.

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