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Yoga in the Austrian Alps
Re-energise in the mountains and by the lake

Austria's mountains become a natural yoga mat. Between peaks and lakes, powerful places emerge where asanas meet the Alps on a whole new level.

Austria is transforming yoga in the Alps – turning mountain pastures, soaring peaks and crystal-clear lakes into breathtaking open-air studios. Beyond the serene yoga rooms of hotels and chalets, nature itself sets the stage. Imagine striking a pose alongside curious goats, gliding through sun salutations on a SUP board, or finding stillness in a snowy alpine landscape.

From Tirol to Carinthia, all across Austria you'll find year-round classes that invite you to move, breathe and simply be – surrounded by the stunning beauty of the mountains. The crisp alpine air deepens your breath, the panoramic views calm your mind. Each session becomes more than just yoga – it's a full-body experience in nature that leaves a lasting impression on both body and soul.

Namaste in the Austrian provinces

Each province brings its own unique flair to the yoga experience – between mountains, lakes and special places of energy.

Tirol

Vorarlberg

Styria

SalzburgerLand

Upper Austria

Asanas in mountain regions

From morning yoga on an Alpine pasture to festivals with international teachers – Austria's mountain regions turn yoga into a full-sensory experience.

Yoga hotels in the mountains

Warrior pose at 1,500 metres, sun salutations with a summit view – practising yoga in the Alps quickly shows how perfectly movement and altitude go hand in hand.
Yoga from a different viewpoint

Yoga experiences in Austria

Sporty experiences:  

Animal experiences: 

Events and festivals

By the lake, on a meadow or in the heart of a ski resort – all of Austria becomes a stage for yoga festivals, retreats and mindful experiences throughout the year.

FAQs

Many regions in Austria offer a stunning natural backdrop of mountains and lakes for yoga sessions. Whether outdoors in the heart of nature or indoors with sweeping panoramic views – balance, relaxation and flow come naturally here.

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