Großglockner High Alpine Road
Panoramic drive on the Großglockner between Psterze, Edelweissspitze and Franz-Josefs-Höhe
Introduction
The Großglockner High Alpine Road winds spectacularly through the mountain landscapes of SalzburgerLand and East Tirol, offering breathtaking views of the Großglockner and the Pasterze Glacier. From here, you’ll reach altitudes where marmots whistle and ibex leap.
A historic masterpiece of mountain road engineering, the Großglockner High Alpine Road stretches 48 km (29.8 mi) and climbs through 36 hairpin bends to the 2,504 m (8,215 ft) Hochtor Pass. As early as 3,500 years ago, Celts and Romans used this route as a trade path between Central Europe and Venice. Built in the 1930s as a job creation project, the panoramic road is now one of Austria’s most popular attractions.
At 3,798 m (12,461 ft), the Großglockner is the highest mountain in the country, rising proudly within the Hohe Tauern National Park, famed for its striking presence and legendary tales.
Attention: the road is closed during winter times until the beginning of May!
Toll tickets for cars and motorcycles
With just one day ticket, you can visit all exhibitions, themed hiking trails and various playgrounds free of charge.
Meet the Großglockner High Alpine Road
A journey through four vegetation zones
The Großglockner High Alpine Road is the only road in Austria that takes you through four distinct vegetation zones—from the valley floor to its highest point.
It climbs from the montane and subalpine zones, through the treeless alpine region, and up to the glaciers and snow-covered peaks of the subnival and nival zones.
The most scenic stops, viewpoints, and experiences
The most scenic spots on the Großglockner
Activities and Alpine excursions
Restaurants, huts and stays
Mountain Hotel Wallackhaus
Savour the taste of the Alps at 2,304 m (7,559 ft): Hotel Wallackhaus offers regional cuisine in its restaurant, with breakfast and dinner served daily. A self-service bar is also available around the clock for snacks and drinks.
Mountain inn Edelweißhütte
The Edelweißhütte welcomes guests with regional cuisine and a sunny terrace—perfect for dining while taking in the stunning views of the surrounding peaks.
Restaurant and Wildlife Park Ferleiten
Regional dishes made with high-quality products, a cosy wood-panelled dining room and a spacious sun terrace are the ingredients that make up the restaurant. And then it's off to the wildlife park to observe the animals.
Alpincenter Glocknerhaus
At 2,132 m (6,995 ft), fresh regional cuisine takes centre stage. Enjoy a breakfast buffet, half board, and seasonal dishes in the dining room with panoramic windows overlooking the mountains.
Panorama Restaurant Kaiser-Franz-Josef-Haus
In 1856, Emperor Franz Joseph I visited the Großglockner with Empress Sisi. Their legendary resting spot—then still directly beside the Pasterze Glacier—became known as the Kaiser-Franz-Josefs-Höhe. In 1906, with the Emperor’s permission, the Kaiser-Franz-Josef-Haus was built at the site.
Events around the Großglockner
Hohe Tauern National Park: A sustainable world of discovery
The Großglockner High Alpine Road runs straight through Hohe Tauern National Park—the largest protected area in the Alps. Along this spectacular panoramic route, a unique natural landscape unfolds: alpine vegetation, rare wildlife, and glacier views—most notably of the mighty Großglockner.
Here, you can experience the diversity of the high mountains up close, with info stations, exhibitions, scenic viewpoints, and educational nature trails. As a feat of engineering, the road serves as a gateway to one of Europe’s most impressive ecosystems—sustainably accessible and thoughtfully designed.