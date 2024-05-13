The Großglockner High Alpine Road is more than just a scenic pass – it’s an immersive experience combining natural highlights, outdoor activities, and culture.

The Großglockner High Alpine Road winds spectacularly through the mountain landscapes of SalzburgerLand and East Tirol, offering breathtaking views of the Großglockner and the Pasterze Glacier. From here, you’ll reach altitudes where marmots whistle and ibex leap.

A historic masterpiece of mountain road engineering, the Großglockner High Alpine Road stretches 48 km (29.8 mi) and climbs through 36 hairpin bends to the 2,504 m (8,215 ft) Hochtor Pass. As early as 3,500 years ago, Celts and Romans used this route as a trade path between Central Europe and Venice. Built in the 1930s as a job creation project, the panoramic road is now one of Austria’s most popular attractions.

At 3,798 m (12,461 ft), the Großglockner is the highest mountain in the country, rising proudly within the Hohe Tauern National Park, famed for its striking presence and legendary tales.

Attention: the road is closed during winter times until the beginning of May!