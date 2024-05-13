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Großglockner High Alpine Road
Panoramic drive on the Großglockner between Psterze, Edelweissspitze and Franz-Josefs-Höhe

The Großglockner High Alpine Road is more than just a scenic pass – it’s an immersive experience combining natural highlights, outdoor activities, and culture.

The Großglockner High Alpine Road winds spectacularly through the mountain landscapes of SalzburgerLand and East Tirol, offering breathtaking views of the Großglockner and the Pasterze Glacier. From here, you’ll reach altitudes where marmots whistle and ibex leap.

A historic masterpiece of mountain road engineering, the Großglockner High Alpine Road stretches 48 km (29.8 mi) and climbs through 36 hairpin bends to the 2,504 m (8,215 ft) Hochtor Pass. As early as 3,500 years ago, Celts and Romans used this route as a trade path between Central Europe and Venice. Built in the 1930s as a job creation project, the panoramic road is now one of Austria’s most popular attractions.

At 3,798 m (12,461 ft), the Großglockner is the highest mountain in the country, rising proudly within the Hohe Tauern National Park, famed for its striking presence and legendary tales.

Attention: the road is closed during winter times until the beginning of May!

Facts & Figures
Highest point:Hochtor at 2.504 m (8,215 ft)
Total length:48 km (29.8 mi) from Fusch an der Großglocknerstraße to Heiligenblut am Großglockner
Number of hairpin bends:36
Incline:up to 12 %
Events:Großglockner Mountain Run, Vintage Tractor World Championship, Race Around Austria, and more
Arrival
Bus
Prices
Times

Toll tickets for cars and motorcycles

With just one day ticket, you can visit all exhibitions, themed hiking trails and various playgrounds free of charge. 

Meet the Großglockner High Alpine Road

A journey through four vegetation zones

The Großglockner High Alpine Road is the only road in Austria that takes you through four distinct vegetation zones—from the valley floor to its highest point.

It climbs from the montane and subalpine zones, through the treeless alpine region, and up to the glaciers and snow-covered peaks of the subnival and nival zones.

The most scenic stops, viewpoints, and experiences

The most scenic spots on the Großglockner

Heiligenblut am Großglockner in Carinthia

Kals am Großglockner in East Tirol

Bruck and Fusch am Großglockner in SalzburgerLand

Activities and Alpine excursions

Short hikes and scenic walks

CoolCation spots for refreshing experiences

Exhibitions along the Großglockner High Alpine Road

Children's adventure world

The “High Five” high-alpine wildlife

Winter sport activities in Heiligenblut

Winter sport activities in Kals

Restaurants, huts and stays

Mountain Hotel Wallackhaus

Savour the taste of the Alps at 2,304 m (7,559 ft): Hotel Wallackhaus offers regional cuisine in its restaurant, with breakfast and dinner served daily. A self-service bar is also available around the clock for snacks and drinks.

Hotel Wallackhaus

Mountain inn Edelweißhütte

The Edelweißhütte welcomes guests with regional cuisine and a sunny terrace—perfect for dining while taking in the stunning views of the surrounding peaks.

Edelweißhütte

Restaurant and Wildlife Park Ferleiten

Regional dishes made with high-quality products, a cosy wood-panelled dining room and a spacious sun terrace are the ingredients that make up the restaurant. And then it's off to the wildlife park to observe the animals.

Restaurant Ferleiten

Alpincenter Glocknerhaus

At 2,132 m (6,995 ft), fresh regional cuisine takes centre stage. Enjoy a breakfast buffet, half board, and seasonal dishes in the dining room with panoramic windows overlooking the mountains.

Glocknerhaus

Panorama Restaurant Kaiser-Franz-Josef-Haus

In 1856, Emperor Franz Joseph I visited the Großglockner with Empress Sisi. Their legendary resting spot—then still directly beside the Pasterze Glacier—became known as the Kaiser-Franz-Josefs-Höhe. In 1906, with the Emperor’s permission, the Kaiser-Franz-Josef-Haus was built at the site.

Kaiser-Franz-Josef-Haus

Events around the Großglockner

Protected Alpine nature at its finest

Hohe Tauern National Park: A sustainable world of discovery

The Großglockner High Alpine Road runs straight through Hohe Tauern National Park—the largest protected area in the Alps. Along this spectacular panoramic route, a unique natural landscape unfolds: alpine vegetation, rare wildlife, and glacier views—most notably of the mighty Großglockner.

Here, you can experience the diversity of the high mountains up close, with info stations, exhibitions, scenic viewpoints, and educational nature trails. As a feat of engineering, the road serves as a gateway to one of Europe’s most impressive ecosystems—sustainably accessible and thoughtfully designed.

Hohe Tauern National Park

FAQs

The Großglockner is located in Austria, on the border between Carinthia and East Tirol, and is part of the Glockner Group in the Hohe Tauern range, a section of the Central Alps.

At 3,798 m (12,461 ft), the Großglockner is Austria’s highest mountain. Its striking peak rises above Hohe Tauern National Park and is both an Alpine challenge and a powerful natural symbol, representing, for many, the wild and untamed side of Austria.

The Grossglockner High Alpine Road is usually open from early May until early November. Exact opening dates and times depend on weather and road conditions. Before you travel, it’s best to check the current information on the official Grossglockner website.

Yes, the Grossglockner High Alpine Road is generally suitable for motorhomes and caravans. However, please bear in mind the winding route, steep gradients and possible restrictions for very large vehicles. It is recommended to check current guidance and vehicle limits on the official Grossglockner website before travelling.

Important: Camping along the Grossglockner High Alpine Road is not permitted.

The Großglockner High Alpine Road starts in Bruck an der Großglocknerstraße in SalzburgerLand and ends in Heiligenblut in Carinthia—or vice versa, depending on your direction of travel.

The Großglockner High Alpine Road is more than just a scenic pass—it's a full Alpine experience with numerous highlights:

  • Kaiser-Franz-Josefs-Höhe (2,369 m / 7,772 ft): Enjoy direct views of the Großglockner and the Pasterze Glacier, Austria’s largest glacier. Look forward to panoramic terraces, glacier hikes, a visitor centre with exhibitions—and with a bit of luck, sightings of wild ibex.

  • Haus Alpine Naturschau (2,260 m / 7,415 ft): This interactive museum brings the flora, fauna, and geology of the Hohe Tauern to life. Highlights include the marmot world and fascinating exhibits about Alpine life.

  • Hochtor (2,504 m / 8,215 ft): The highest point of the road and the border between SalzburgerLand and Carinthia. A cold breeze blows through the historic tunnel (built in 1935), accompanied by info panels on the history of the pass and ancient trade routes.

  • Fuscher Törl and Edelweißspitze (2,571 m / 8,435 ft): The Edelweißspitze is the highest drivable point on the road, offering a breathtaking 360-degree view of more than 30 peaks over 3,000 m (9,843 ft).

Yes, the Großglockner High Alpine Road is a toll road. A special toll is required and is not included in the general Austrian motorway vignette.

Good to know: With just one day ticket, you get free access to all exhibitions, themed hiking trails, and various playgrounds along the route.

Buy tickets online

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