Krimml Waterfalls
The highest waterfalls in Europe in the Hohe Tauern National Park
Introduction
The Krimml Waterfalls are the highest in Europe and the fifth-highest in the world. Breathtaking, your brain might say – but holding your breath is exactly what you shouldn’t do.
Many visitors come for the fine mist, to breathe more freely.
The waterfalls are like a vast natural therapy room – surrounded by forest, rock and a never-ending cascade of water in the heart of the Hohe Tauern National Park.
Activities around the Krimml waterfalls
Quick info about the Krimml waterfalls
Location and mobility
Route planner by car, with the Pinzgauer Lokalbahn, with the nostalgic steam train and with the ÖBB.
Opening hours
The Krimml Waterfall Trail is open every day from mid-April to the end of October (admission fee applies).
Infrastructure and accessibility
The barrier-free path leads from the car parks to the lowest waterfall, including wheelchair-accessible toilets.
Tickets and prices
Trail user fee and combined ticket Krimml WaterWorlds and Waterfall Trail.
Water and nature - sources of joy
How can children be inspired by nature?
Outdoor experiences are a playful and effective way to spark children’s interest in the environment – helping them quickly understand why nature is worth protecting.
Nature as an adventure: Nature is a giant adventure playground full of exciting discoveries – from plants and animals to the world of water – and something we need to take care of.
The environment as a learning tool: Outdoor activities are a great opportunity to talk about environmental protection and responsibility in a fun and age-appropriate way.
Resources: Help children understand how important it is to protect resources – from saving water and separating waste to making conscious choices when shopping.
Personal responsibility: Pick up litter together, take on small “environmental missions” and explain how even small actions can make a difference.
Fun and creativity: Get creative – make nature-inspired artworks or keep an environmental journal. It’s a playful way to build environmental awareness that stays with them.