Created by huge glaciers 20,000 years ago, the mountain lake lies majestically between the Karwendel mountains and the Brandenberg Alps.

Summer Dreams on Lake Achensee

Nestled between the towering peaks of the Karwendel and Rofan mountains, Lake Achensee captivates visitors with its crystal-clear waters and stunning natural scenery. A fresh breeze ripples the clear waves, giving a sense of untouched freedom.

Mornings at Lake Achensee often start with a light mist over the water, creating a mystical atmosphere. Early risers can enjoy the tranquillity with a canoe tour or a refreshing dip in the cool water. Later in the day, hikers and mountain bikers head to the surrounding mountains, where well-marked trails lead through blooming alpine meadows and dense forests.

For a break, visitors can stop by traditional Tirolean inns along the shore, offering specialities like local trout or hearty Brettljause (cold cuts served on a wooden plate). The cosy sun terraces are perfect for enjoying the mountain views and the sparkling lake.

In the afternoons, the beaches in Maurach and Pertisau provide welcome refreshments. Families will find everything they need here: Grassy areas for sunbathing, playgrounds, and crystal-clear water. Water sports such as sailing, windsurfing, or stand-up paddle boarding are available for the more adventurous.

In the evenings, a soothing calm settles in as the sun sets behind the mountains and the sky turns warm colours. A walk along the shore or a leisurely boat ride offers a perfect end to an eventful day. The mild summer nights invite visitors to linger under the starry sky and fully enjoy the peaceful atmosphere of Lake Achensee.

At Lake Achensee, nature, adventure, and relaxation blend into a unique experience, making every moment unforgettable. Here in the Tirolean Alps, holidaymakers find inspiration and beauty, as well as time to relax.