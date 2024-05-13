Lake Attersee in the Salzkammergut Region

Hiking, swimming, and event-hopping: In the Attersee-Attergau region of the Salzkammergut, mountains, lakes, and culture come together seamlessly.

The nature park region Attersee-Attergau

In spring, the Attersee-Attergau region is full of blooming fruit trees, in summer, it has colourful flower meadows, and in autumn, the forests are full of vibrant colours. This area has been a cultural landscape for centuries, and looking after it is important to keep the Salzkammergut region in Upper Austria a natural paradise. Take a swim in Lake Attersee and enjoy the region. It’s the mix of alpine life, between the mountains and the lake, and the locals' love for music and the arts that makes this place so special. Lake Attersee offers both relaxation and inspiration.

Sailing on Lake Attersee – it's all about freedom

The sailing community loves the "Rosenwind" (literally: "breeze of roses"), which brings clear skies, plenty of sunshine, and a gentle breeze to the lake. Nothing beats seemingly floating weightlessly over the lake, the sound of the waves, the wind and the warmth of the sun as your constant companions. Swap the grey of the city for the turquoise blue of the lake and go sailing on Austria's largest inland lake.