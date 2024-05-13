As the largest lake in Carinthia, Lake Wörthersee offers summer holidays, excursion destinations and water sports.

"Lebensgefühl" on Lake Wörthersee

The magic of Lake Wörthersee is real: A gentle breeze, a sense of lightness and freedom, the scent of the wooden jetty, the aroma of summer and sunshine, and the soothing sound of lapping waves. And, of course, there's the thrill of "seeing and being seen."

Warmth and joie de vivre are often associated with the people of Carinthia by Lake Wörthersee. Start your day with a morning swim at Kapuzinerinsel, enjoy fresh whitefish for lunch at a lakeside restaurant, and take a bike ride in the afternoon, perhaps visiting the historic villas in Pörtschach. Afterwards, you might indulge in fresh apricot cake from the renowned Wienerroither patisserie or celebrate the summer day with an ice-cold cocktail at Werzer's Badehaus. Or you might choose something entirely different—there’s plenty to explore!