Lake Wolfgangsee in Salzkammergut

As if it were resting in itself - completely un-agitated and aware of its beauty: Nestled between forest, meadows and mountain landscapes.

The Slow Pace of enjoying Life

Lake Wolfgangsee is shared by two Austrian states: Salzburg and Upper Austria. It’s one of those classic regions in the Salzkammergut where visitors feel truly uplifted. The surrounding landscape and numerous opportunities for sports and activities contribute to its charm. Equally important is the relaxed lifestyle of the locals, who ensure that everything is "gschmah" for their guests, meaning things feel good and are getting done without any fuss.

Lake Wolfgangsee: Relaxation in Turquoise Blue

Originally named “Abersee” and mentioned in records as early as 800 AD, the lake was renamed “Wolfgangsee” 500 years later after Saint Wolfgang, who made the area a medieval pilgrimage site. Over the centuries, water from the Zinkenbach stream has flowed into Wolfgangsee, which now holds the status of an "EU reference water" for its exceptional quality. The lake's colour varies due to the presence of different plants and animals in the water, and the beautiful turquoise blue is also created by limestone crystals.