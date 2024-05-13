It’s rightly known as the “road for connoisseurs”: this popular mountain road offers stunning views of a dramatic Alpine backdrop and lakes lining the route.

The Silvretta High Alpine Road is one of the most impressive scenic routes in the Alps. With 34 hairpin bends, this 22.3-kilometre toll road winds its way from Partenen in the Montafon valley over the 2,032-metre-high Bielerhöhe to Galtür in the Paznaun valley – offering breathtaking views of glaciated peaks, green slopes and the deep-blue Vermunt and Silvretta lakes.

This masterpiece of Alpine road engineering was originally built in connection with a hydroelectric power project. Construction began in 1925 with the first transport routes; the full road was opened in 1954 – a spectacular feat of planning through extremely steep terrain. Today, the mountain road fascinates visitors with its unique blend of engineering history, natural beauty and driving pleasure.

Whether by car, motorbike, bicycle or on foot – the Silvretta High Alpine Road is an experience that stays with you.