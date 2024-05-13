Silvretta High Alpine Road
Bend by bend towards summit bliss
Introduction
The Silvretta High Alpine Road is one of the most impressive scenic routes in the Alps. With 34 hairpin bends, this 22.3-kilometre toll road winds its way from Partenen in the Montafon valley over the 2,032-metre-high Bielerhöhe to Galtür in the Paznaun valley – offering breathtaking views of glaciated peaks, green slopes and the deep-blue Vermunt and Silvretta lakes.
This masterpiece of Alpine road engineering was originally built in connection with a hydroelectric power project. Construction began in 1925 with the first transport routes; the full road was opened in 1954 – a spectacular feat of planning through extremely steep terrain. Today, the mountain road fascinates visitors with its unique blend of engineering history, natural beauty and driving pleasure.
Whether by car, motorbike, bicycle or on foot – the Silvretta High Alpine Road is an experience that stays with you.
Tip: The best spot for photos and videos of the High Alpine Road is between bends 22 and 23.
Important notice: The Silvretta High Alpine Road will remain closed for the entire 2026 season.
As an alternative, the Vermunt cable car (including tunnel bus service) will be in operation from 9 August 2025, providing access to the Bielerhöhe from the Vorarlberg side. Further information on the closure can be found here.
Outdoor active on the Silvretta-Bielerhöhe
Excursion destination Bielerhöhe
The Bielerhöhe marks the highest point of the Silvretta High Alpine Road – and offers a front-row seat in the heart of the high mountains. Situated between the Montafon and Paznaun valleys, it opens up breathtaking views of the turquoise-green Silvretta reservoir, framed by a majestic glacier backdrop.
From here, scenic hiking trails, alpine tours and leisurely walks along the lake begin. On summer days, it’s a place of quiet nature – offering wide-open views and an invitation to linger, without the need for many words.