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Routes through the Small Historic Towns in Austria

There are many towns in Austria, but the small towns are something special. No wonder, after all, these centuries-old towns are carefully maintained.

For those seeking a slower pace, Austria’s small historic towns are the perfect destination. Scattered like precious gems across the country, towns such as Bludenz in Vorarlberg, Bad Ischl in Upper Austria, or Hallein in SalzburgerLand offer a blend of history, hospitality, and romantic charm.

Five curated routes connect 17 small historic towns across Austria. From the cosy streets of Schärding to the over-1,000-year-old town of Steyr, whose town square is one of the best-preserved in the German-speaking world, or Baden, renowned for its 19th-century Biedermeier architecture.

These towns combine romantic flair with a vibrant cultural scene, seamlessly blending tradition with contemporary art and festivals. They invite visitors to pause, admire the details, and savour each unique moment—offering the freedom to do everything or simply nothing at all.

Quick Info about the Small Historic Towns
Number of cities:17
Provinces:6
Routes:5
Criteria:Listed buildings, town charter and max. 45,000 inhabitants
Beste tijd om te bezoeken
Spring, Summer en Autumn
Ideaal voor
Solo Traveler, Couples en Friends

Meet the small historic towns

5 itineraries along the Small Historic Towns

17 small historic old towns in Austria

Small historic towns at a glance

Small towns, big experiences

FAQs

Only towns in Austria with listed and historic buildings or districts, a town charter, and up to 45,000 inhabitants may become members of the "Small Historic Towns". The association of towns aims to increase their popularity with tourists.

There are a total of 17 old towns in Austria with the "Small Historic Town" designation. They are spread across six provinces:

Carinthia

  • Wolfsberg

Lower Austria

  • Baden

  • Hainburg

Upper Austria

  • Bad Ischl

  • Braunau

  • Freistadt

  • Gmunden

  • Schärding

  • Steyr

SalzburgerLand

  • Hallein

  • Mittersill

  • Radstadt

Styria

  • Bad Radkersburg

  • Fürstenfeld

  • Hartberg

  • Judenburg

Vorarlberg

  • Bludenz

Gmunden is located on Lake Traunsee.
These 15 towns are located on rivers:

Carinthia

  • Wolfsberg (Lavant)

Lower Austria

  • Baden (Schwechat)

  • Hainburg (Danube)

Upper Austria

  • Bad Ischl (Traun)

  • Braunau (Inn)

  • Freistadt (Feldaist, Jaunitz)

  • Schärding (Inn)

  • Steyr (Enns and Steyr)

SalzburgerLand

  • Hallein (Salzach)

  • Radstadt (Enns)

Styria

  • Bad Radkersburg (Mur)

  • Fürstenfeld (Feistritz)

  • Hartberg (Hartberger Safen)

  • Judenburg (Mur)

Vorarlberg

  • Bludenz (Ill, Alfenz, Alvierbach and Schesa)

Climate Protection Tips

Preserving History for Sustainability

Heritage conservation, including the maintenance and use of historic buildings, is resource-efficient and supports climate protection. Restoring existing structures saves building materials and prevents soil sealing from new developments. Austria’s small historic towns contribute significantly to climate protection by prioritising the preservation of historical buildings and monuments.

This preservation also helps safeguard traditional craftsmanship.

Social sustainability focuses on fostering respectful coexistence, including accessibility. The Museums Guide inklusiv offers an excellent overview of Austrian museums with inclusive programmes and facilities.

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