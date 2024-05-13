Lower Austria in Winter
In the snow, at the thermal spa, in the city, or amidst stunning landscapes
Introduction
Austria’s largest province, with the state capital St. Pölten, lies in the northeast along the Danube – a region rich in cultural heritage and natural beauty! And with the diverse landscapes also including the Vienna Alps, winter sports are a popular pastime here. From skiing and ski touring to snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, Lower Austria offers countless ways to enjoy a winter holiday full of active delights.
How would you describe the lifestyle in Lower Austria in one word? Indulgent! Snow experiences are always accompanied by culinary breaks. There’s always a mountain hut or one of the region’s popular inns showcasing traditional Austrian hospitality. But the true star here is wine. The people of Lower Austria have a particular fondness for it – so much so that they celebrate their fine wines as a ‘fifth season’ during the so-called Wine Autumn.
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Meet Lower Austria in winter
Top hoogtepunten
Tours
Advent in Lower Austria: Advent markets and Christmas excursions
Regio's
Steden en plaatsen
Top evenementen
Beroemde personen
Recepten
Unieke plekken om te verblijven
What can we do to protect biodiversity?
Respect nature. Stay on marked paths and take your rubbish with you.
Use sustainable mobility. Discover public transport or go by bike.
Be considerate of wildlife. Observe animals from a safe distance.
Enjoy consciously and organically. Choose local and sustainable food and products.
Strengthen biodiversity. Protecting and preserving biodiversity is crucial for the ecological balance.