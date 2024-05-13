The Best Restaurants in Carinthia
Introduction
Pure joie de vivre in every bite: Carinthia's top gastronomy is something to be savoured. Great masters of the culinary trade create original, sophisticated and modern interpretations of classics at the highest level. Mediterranean nuances are a favourite - after all, the Adriatic is not far away. We present a fine selection of award-winning top addresses for gourmets.
Carinthia boasts no fewer than 200 bathing lakes - alongside mighty mountain landscapes, wonderful vineyards and picturesque villages. Slow food is just as much at home here as the talent to enjoy the finer things in life. These include culinary delights, which become multi-sensory experiences in the following special places by the water, in the countryside and at high altitudes.
Carinthian classics, sometimes traditional, sometimes more modern and new Carinthian cuisine with Alpine-Adriatic flavours form a delicious symbiosis in the inns of the southernmost province. From Kärntner Reindling, a pastry made from yeast dough, to fresh fish from the local lakes and the famous Carinthian Kasnudeln (cheese noodles) with the "crinkled" edge, there are some treasures on the menus of the inns, some of which feel like living rooms.
Michelin-starred restaurants in Carinthia
At Moritz in Grafenstein, Roman Pichler takes an experimental and creative approach. His refined Slow Food cuisine is served in a modern setting surrounded by nature and the restaurant’s own orchard.
Hubert Wallner works with similar dedication at his restaurant in Maria Wörth, right on Lake Wörthersee. He combines regional ingredients with Mediterranean and Far Eastern influences, creating surprising and finely balanced dishes.
A leading address for creative fish cuisine is Die Forelle on Lake Weissensee. In his ‘Berg.See.Küche’, Hannes Müller places home-grown herbs and vegetables centre stage, complemented by top-quality produce from carefully selected local suppliers.
At Rouge Noir, chefs Stefan Glantschnig and David Traun take guests on a culinary journey around Lake Weissensee. A maximum of ten guests are seated at the Chef’s Table – not in the kitchen, but in an exclusive dining room on the first floor of the Hotel Neusacherhof.
At 1,850 metres on the Katschberg pass, Gamskogelhütte is taking Alpine cuisine to a new level. Alongside the traditional mountain hut, an intimate fine dining experience is being created on a small scale. Regional produce and a strong focus on craftsmanship give dining in the mountains a distinctive depth.
Selected Carinthian restaurants featured in the Michelin Guide – places for truly outstanding cuisine: creative, rooted in the region and presented with a modern touch. For memorable dining experiences that linger long after the last course.
Lake view restaurants in Carinthia
Known for its fish dishes and sweeping views of Lake Ossiach, Stiftsschmiede pairs Mediterranean flavours with regional produce, bringing them together in elegant yet down-to-earth creations.
At Seespitz in the Schlosshotel Velden, right on Lake Wörthersee, Slow Food meets refined bistro cuisine with Mediterranean accents.
La Terrasse at the distinguished Schloss Seefels in Pörtschach is regarded as an elegant address for modern interpretations of Alpine-Adriatic cuisine, served with views over Lake Wörthersee.
Directly on the shores of Lake Millstätter See, the Seerestaurant 1884 at Hotel See-Villa offers a lakeside terrace, a stylish interior with bar and a varied menu that places game and fish centre stage.
Sit down on the veranda of the Hotel-Restaurant Seefischer on Lake Millstatt, which offers Austrian-Mediterranean cuisine with a worldly twist.
Also on Lake Millstatt, at The Moerisch, you can enjoy regional Alpine-Adriatic cuisine with an abundance of fresh fish, whether in the pond pavilion or on the veranda.
The Strandhotel am Weissensee, Austria's first vegetarian hotel, offers mostly organic regional dishes with plenty of vegan options, all while overlooking the crystal-clear water.
Inns and taverns in Carinthia
At the small and charming Bärenwirt on Hermagor’s main square, Claudia and Manuel Ressi showcase produce from the Gailtal valley. They strike a confident balance between time-honoured culinary traditions and a contemporary approach.
The long-established Gasthaus Trippolt Zum Bären in Bad St. Leonhard in the Lavanttal valley is equally renowned for its refined Alpine-Adriatic natural cuisine.
The gourmet parlour at Landhotel Lindenhof may be small, with just five tables, but it offers a truly exquisite experience, surprising guests with modern interpretations of classic dishes made from locally sourced ingredients.
‘Old plates, young cuisine, local produce and plenty of good wine’ – this is the motto at Bär & Schaf Wirtschaft in Völkermarkt. A house with a long history, firmly rooted in the present.
In a relaxed setting, Frierss Feines Haus in Villach serves Carinthian specialities alongside refined Alpine-Asian fusion cuisine.
At Gasthof Kropf in Griffen, traditional favourites are given a contemporary touch. For a deeper culinary experience, plan a visit on a Friday, when the gourmet evening menu showcases the very best of the region.
The rustic and cosy Gasthof Sandwirt in Maria Saal near Klagenfurt serves regional dishes with Mediterranean accents, including revived, nearly forgotten recipes; the guest garden is delightful.
At Brunnwirt Kassl in Guttaring, you can also enjoy a pleasant outdoor setting while savouring refined, down-to-earth cuisine.