  1. Homepage
  2. Art and Culture
  3. Sights in Austria
  4. Carinthia

The Most Beautiful Sights in Carinthia

Ossiach Abbey on Lake Ossiach
Between Hochosterwitz Castle and warm bathing lakes, Carinthia inspires with alpine landscapes, family-friendly trip destinations and nature experiences in the mountains.

Carinthia combines nature and culture between mountains, alpine pastures and lakes. Castles and palaces, historic old towns, monasteries and museums tell of the eventful history of southern Austria. At the same time, bathing lakes, waterfalls, gorges and gorges characterise the landscape. In the Hohe Tauern National Park and the Nockberge Biosphere Reserve, a wide range of natural spaces and wide views open up.

Carinthia offers numerous excursion destinations for families: mountain railways lead to adventure worlds and themed trails, summer toboggan runs provide speed. Zoos and wildlife parks make the diversity of the animal world come alive, while hiking trails and nature trails invite you to discover them together. Carinthia combines culture, landscape and family experiences in a relaxed way.

Art & culture in Carinthia

Modern museums, historic town squares, tranquil abbeys

Carinthia's sights tell of an eventful history between the Alps and lakes. Castles and palaces are enthroned on hills or nestled in gentle landscapes, while monasteries and monasteries provide insights into centuries-old culture. Historic buildings and old towns characterise cities such as Klagenfurt or Friesach with their narrow streets and squares. Museums preserve regional traditions, art and crafts and combine the past with the present. Carinthia does not show its cultural sights as a backdrop, but as lively places full of stories.

Hochosterwitz Castle meets Lindwurm

Hochosterwitz Castle in Launsdorf

The medieval fortress stands on a 160-metre-high rock. The path up is lined with 14 gates. Once you reach the top, you can see as far as the Alps.

Hochosterwitz Castle

Porcia Palace in Spittal an der Drau

Porcia Castle is regarded as one of the most beautiful Renaissance buildings in the Alps. Today, its arcaded courtyard serves as an atmospheric setting for events.

Porcia Palace

Lindwurm

According to legend, back in the days a lindworm haunted the moorlands between the Wörthersee Lake and the river Drau. Brave servants managed to overcome the beast.

Lindwurm

Old Square Klagenfurt

Stroll, eat ice cream and enjoy the social life in Klagenfurt. This is the place to do it in Klagenfurt.

Old Square

Landskron castle ruins

The Renaissance castle scores with its fabulous gourmet restaurant and a bird of prey show that fascinates guests of all ages.

Landskron castle ruins

Museum of Modern Art Carinthia

Young and established national and international artists are presented on around 1,000 square metres of modern exhibition space.

Museum of Modern Art Carinthia

Museum of the Nötsch Circle

Something big happened in the small village of Nötsch in Carinthia's Gailtal valley. A world-class artistic movement was born here.

Museum of the Nötsch Circle

Museum Liaunig

When a passionate art collector creates his own private museum, there is a lot to see.

Museum Liaunig

Gurk Cathedral

This 12th-century Romanesque church, with its impressive crypt, frescoes and treasury, is one of the region’s most significant religious buildings.

Gurk Cathedral

St. Paul Abbey in the Lavant valley

The 11th-century Benedictine abbey is one of Carinthia’s most significant monastic complexes. Its extensive library houses a collection of historical manuscripts.

St. Paul Abbey in the Lavant valley

Millstatt Abbey

The collegiate church is open to the public during the day. The Romanesque west portal and the cloister are characteristic of Carinthia's Romanesque architecture.

Millstatt Abbey

Experience Castle Friesach

On a hill near Friesach, a medieval castle is being built using traditional techniques, bringing the construction methods and craftsmanship of centuries past to life.

Experience Castle Friesach

Klagenfurt Cathedral

The baroque church building is located in the heart of Klagenfurt's old town, in the immediate vicinity of Neuer Platz and the Lindwurm fountain.

Klagenfurt Cathedral
Nature experiences in Carinthia

Turquoise lakes, an alpine national park and a waterfall

Carinthia combines warm bathing lakes with alpine mountains and wide panoramas. Between the national park and the biosphere reserve, landscapes that are shaped by water unfold: clear lakes, rushing waterfalls as well as gorges and gorges that are cut deep into the rock. Hiking trails lead over gentle hills as well as into the high mountains. At the lakes, summery lightness meets nature experiences in the Alps. Carinthia thus shows a landscape full of contrasts - calm and powerful at the same time.

Lake Wörthersee meets Großglockner High Alpine Road

Nockberge Biosphere Park

Explore the hiking trails in the Nockberge mountains, discover animals and plants, and climb the gentle dome-shaped peaks.

Nockberge Biosphere Park

Lake Wörthersee

The Wörthersee moments: feel a mild breeze, lightness and freedom, the scent of wooden planks on the jetty, summer and sun and the lapping of the waves in your ears.

Lake Wörthersee

Pyramidenkogel observation tower

The highest wooden tower in the world offers a breathtaking 360-degree view over Carinthia. Particularly exciting for children: The 120 metre long slide.

Pyramidenkogel

Tscheppa Gorge

An adventure for the whole family: Here you can hike along waterfalls, over suspension bridges and through the wild gorge.

Tscheppa Gorge

Hohe Tauern National Park

The Alpine landscape combines glaciers, waterfalls and mountain lakes with Austria’s highest peaks – the Großglockner, the Großvenediger and the Hoher Sonnblick.

Hohe Tauern National Park
Family highlights in Carinthia

Places to visit with children

Carinthia combines nature experiences with family-friendly excursion destinations. Mountain railways lead up to themed trails with play stations and wide views. Summer toboggan runs provide speed, while adventure worlds, zoos and wildlife parks bring children closer to nature. Between lakes and mountains, adventures for all ages await - from animal watching to interactive adventure spaces. This makes Carinthia a place to discover together: outdoors, varied and with plenty of space for unforgettable family moments.

Minimundus meets adventure park and monkey mountain

Minimundus Adventure Park

The big world in miniature: Explore famous buildings from all over the world in miniature.

Minimundus

Nocky Flitzer summer toboggan run

Experience an exciting descent with bends and loops through the picturesque landscape of the Turracher Höhe on the Nocky Flitzer alpine rollercoaster.

Nocky Flitzer summer toboggan run

Happ Reptile Zoo

In Klagenfurt, children can immerse themselves in the world of reptiles on an exciting and educational excursion.

Happ Reptile Zoo

Monkey Mountain Adventure Park in Landskron

Around 180 Japanese macaques live in a 4.5-hectare outdoor enclosure near the ruins of Landskron Castle, above Lake Ossiach.

Monkey Mountain Adventure Park

Groppenstein Gorge in Obervellach

Over a distance of 2.5 km, you'll hike along paths and over bridges, passing waterfalls with drops of up to 30 m in the Hohe Tauern National Park.

Groppenstein Gorge

Obir Stalactite Caves in Eisenkappl

Formed 200 million years ago, the formations were discovered by chance. Guides lead visitors through tunnels and chambers featuring illuminated stalactites.

Obir Stalactite Caves

Fallbach Water Adventure Park in the Maltatal Valley

A themed trail leads past the 200-metre-high waterfall to the viewing platform, providing interesting facts about water and the landscape.

Fallbach Water Adventure Park

Kanzelhöhe Adventure Park Gerlitzen

An adventure playground overlooking Lake Ossiach: tubing run, kids' bike trails, bungee trampoline, archery course and forest high ropes course ensure plenty of fun.

Kanzelhöhe Adventure Park

FAQs

Carinthia's well-known cultural sights include Hochosterwitz Castle, Gurk Cathedral and historic monasteries such as St. Paul's Abbey in the Lavant Valley and Millstatt Abbey. In Klagenfurt, the Lindwurm Fountain, Alter Platz and the Museum of Modern Art Carinthia characterise the cultural cityscape.

Carinthia's well-known natural highlights include Lake Wörthersee, Lake Weissensee and the Grossglockner High Alpine Road with a view of Austria's highest mountain. The Hohe Tauern National Park, the Nockberge Biosphere Reserve and nature experiences such as the Tscheppa Gorge show the diversity of Carinthia's mountain and lake landscape.

Families discover varied excursion destinations in Carinthia such as Minimundus in Klagenfurt or the Affenberg Landskron. Families can also experience adventures on the Nocky Flitzer summer toboggan run, in the Obir stalactite caves or in the Fallbach water adventure park in the Malta Valley.

Excursion destinations

Dobratsch nature park

In the nature park, wide views meet quiet nature experiences. The Villach Alpine Road leads up to vantage points with a view of the Karawanken and the Julian Alps. Hiking trails, themed trails and nature tours open up the landscape between alpine pastures, rock faces and peaks.

Popular destinations are the Rosstratte, the Dobratschgipfel and the two pilgrimage churches in the Alps. Families will discover geological nature trails, viewing platforms and the flora and fauna of the nature park.

Dobratsch nature park

Misschien ook interessant voor jou

Ontdek het beste van Oostenrijk

Abonneer je nu op onze nieuwsbrief voor exclusieve aanbiedingen en tips:

  • Insider tips voor jouw volgende vakantie

  • Culinaire hoogtepuntjes en recepten

  • Op de hoogte van de meest unieke evenementen

  • Actueel reisaanbod en specials