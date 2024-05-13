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Austria's Most Beautiful Caves

Man on yellow stand-up paddle board in bright blue ice tunnel holding paddle.
Deep beneath the earth, mystical parallel worlds unfold. Five stunning underground sites – from lake grottos to ice and dripstone caves – that enchant and inspire.

Deep within the Austrian Alps lies a magical world of ice and stone. Austria’s caves – especially its breathtaking ice caves – reveal a spectacular underground realm that captivates visitors. Majestic ice formations glow in mystical shades of blue, while centuries-old stalactites hang from the ceilings. The play of light and shadow on glittering ice surfaces creates a surreal atmosphere.

These natural wonders offer an unforgettable experience where time seems to stand still and the forces of nature reveal their most beautiful creations. Visiting these unique caves in Austria feels like a journey into another dimension – a striking blend of adventure and natural beauty.

Europe's largest subterranean lake

Lake Grotto Hinterbrühl

Hidden deep within a former gypsum mine lies a fascinating natural wonder: the Seegrotte Hinterbrühl in Lower Austria is home to Europe’s largest underground lake, covering 6,200 square metres. On a 45-minute guided tour, visitors embark on a captivating journey through the mine’s rich history – from active gypsum mining to an aircraft factory during World War II. The highlight of every tour is the impressive boat ride across the subterranean lake.

In addition to the main lake, you’ll also see the smaller “Blue Lake,” visit the Barbara Chapel – dedicated to the patron saint of miners – and admire a golden dragon boat used in the film The Three Musketeers.

With a constant year-round temperature of 9°C and step-free access (except for the lower level with the boat ride), the Seegrotte Hinterbrühl offers a unique blend of nature, history and adventure for guests of all ages.

Lake Grotto Hinterbrühl
Fascinating worlds in the heart of the Dachstein massif

Caves in the Dachstein mountains

The Dachstein massif in Styria is known as a majestic mountain range – and beneath its surface lie three caves offering a truly unique natural experience. In the monumental Dachstein Giant Ice Cave (Rieseneishöhle), 50-minute guided tours lead to the impressive “King Arthur’s Dome,” where historic cave bear remains can be seen, and continue through the narrow “Keyeschluf” to breathtaking ice sculptures. Highlights include the over nine-metre-high “Great Iceberg” and the colourfully illuminated “Grail Castle.”

The dry Mammoth Cave (Mammuthöhle), with a depth of 1,199 metres, is one of the largest cave systems in Europe. One-hour tours reveal extraordinary natural formations, including the “Cave Venus,” created from white moonmilk and brown iron oxide.

Down in the valley, the Koppenbrüller Cave features dramatic views into the Dachstein’s underground waterways – especially spectacular during the snowmelt, when the usually dry riverbed transforms into a raging mountain stream.

Dachstein below ground
Ancient caverns in the Ötscher-Tormäuer Nature Park

Ötscher Dripstone Cave

At Mount Ötscher in the Mostviertel region of Lower Austria, you’ll enter a mysterious underground world of dripstone formations, some of which date back between 12,000 and 1.8 million years. This remarkable cave in the Ötscher-Tormäuer Nature Park fascinates with its bizarre stalactites and subterranean rock formations.

There are two exciting routes to reach the entrance of this otherworldly realm. Adventurous visitors can take the wild and romantic trail from the Schindlhütte guesthouse car park through the scenic Roßkogelgraben. The thrilling path includes five ladders and two bridges, offering an up-close experience with nature and leading after 45 minutes to the cave’s mysterious entrance. For a more leisurely journey, a two-hour hike from Lackenhof brings you to the grotto at a relaxed pace.

Cave guardian Johann Scharner guides you on an unforgettable tour through the 575-metre-long passage system. Equipped with carbide lamps, you descend through a man-made tunnel into another world. Towering rock walls surround you as you wander through magical chambers like the “High Dome,” the “Hall of Fiery Tongues,” the “Fairy Tale Hall” and the “Enchanted Passage.”

In the eerie Bone Niche, you’ll encounter silent witnesses of centuries past – the remains of animals that fell through the Weather Hole into the depths below. The tour’s grand finale is a 100-square-metre underground lake at the cave’s deepest point, resting still in eternal darkness – a magical moment that will take your breath away.

Ötscher Dripstone Cave
A parallel world made of ice

Nature Ice Palace at Hintertux Glacier

As mighty as the Hintertux Glacier in Tirol appears from the outside, its inner world is just as fascinating. Just 100 metres from the glacier’s highest point, at 3,250 metres above sea level, lies the Nature Ice Palace – a glittering, mysterious world of frozen waterfalls and flawless ice crystals.

On guided tours, an experienced team leads you through stunning ice formations while offering an introduction to glaciology – the science of glaciers.

Equipped with a helmet and safety harness, you follow a handrail that runs through the entire cave. The expedition begins in the entrance hall, bathed in icy blue. In the “Crystal Chamber,” you’ll find a sparkling panorama of ice crystals. A frozen glacial lake leads on to the “Blue Chamber” and the colourfully lit “Ice Chapel” in shades of violet and purple. The highlight is the Ice Palace itself – an awe-inspiring cavern rising 15 metres high.

No mountaineering experience is required for the tour, and it can even be done comfortably in ski boots.

Nature Ice Palace
A glimpse into the largest ice cave in the world

Eisriesenwelt Werfen

Hidden in the heart of the mighty Tennengebirge mountains in Salzburg, an icy superlative awaits: Eisriesenwelt Werfen stretches over 42 kilometres and is considered the largest accessible ice cave in the world – an underground landscape of breathtaking scale.

At 1,641 metres above sea level, a vast opening yawns in the western wall of the Tennengebirge – the cave entrance to the Eisriesenwelt. Access to this natural monument is only possible on a guided tour lasting around 75 minutes.

Equipped with handheld carbide lamps, visitors enter the mountain in groups. The ascent begins: 100 vertical metres up through the immense Posselt Hall, whose floor is completely covered in ice. Ice columns, towers and walls line the path. Until early summer, the rock faces are coated in a shimmering layer of frost crystals.

At the top, by the light of magnesium torches, massive ice formations gleam in turquoise hues – including the “Hymir Castle,” the “Castle of the Ice Giant,” “Frigga’s Veil,” and frozen waterfalls that look as if sculpted by an ice queen.

Eisriesenwelt

More show caves in Austria

Tirol

Caves and grottos in Tirol
Spannagel Cave
Silver mine in Schwaz
Tischofer Cave
Hundalm Ice & Dripstone Cave

SalzburgerLand

Caves and mines in SalzburgerLand
Lamprecht Cave

Carinthia

Obir Dripstone Cave
Show cave Terra Mystica

Styria

Frauenmauer Cave
Kraus Cave
Katerloch
Lurgrotte
Rettenwand Cave
Grassl Cave

Lower Austria

Alland Dripstone Cave
Einhornhöhle (Unicorn Cave)
Hermanns Cave

Upper Austria

Mines & Caves in Upper Austria
Gassel Dripstone Cave

FAQs

The largest accessible ice cave in the world, the Eisriesenwelt Werfen, is located in SalzburgerLand, Austria. It lies in the Tennengebirge mountains, about 40 kilometres south of Salzburg. The cave system stretches over more than 42 kilometres, with approximately one kilometre open to visitors.

What visitors can experience:
Massive ice curtains that resemble frozen waterfalls, countless icicles, and sparkling ice columns glowing in shades of blue and white. The ice formations change over time, depending on weather conditions and water flow within the cave.

Austria is home to a wide variety of fascinating caves. Here are some of the best-known and most impressive:

  • Seegrotte Hinterbrühl:
    Located in a former gypsum mine, this site features Europe’s largest underground lake, covering 6,200 square metres.

  • Nature Ice Palace:
    Situated at 3,250 metres above sea level and just 100 metres from the highest point of the Hintertux Glacier, this ice cave offers a sparkling world of frozen waterfalls, crystal-clear ice formations, and a stunning 15-metre-high ice palace.

  • Eisriesenwelt Werfen:
    With a total length of 42 kilometres, this is the largest accessible ice cave in the world. Visitors are immersed in a world of turquoise ice formations, including “Hymir Castle,” “Frigga’s Veil,” and frozen waterfalls.

  • Ötscher Dripstone Cave:
    This cave is between 12,000 and 1.8 million years old and features a 575-metre-long passage system. At its deepest point lies a quiet lake in eternal darkness.

  • Dachstein Giant Ice Cave:
    One of three caves in the Dachstein-Krippenstein area, known for its colourful dripstones, light installations and a suspension bridge.

  • Wear sturdy shoes and warm clothing – even in summer, the caves are icy cold. Hats and gloves are also recommended.

  • A small flashlight can be helpful, even though the main paths are lit.

  • Be prepared for some physical activity: in Eisriesenwelt, for example, there’s an ascent of around 100 vertical metres.

  • Always follow your cave guide’s instructions and stay on the designated paths.

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