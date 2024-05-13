The most beautiful Chalets and Alpine Hut Villages
Introduction
Chalets and mountain huts in Austria combine alpine character with modern comfort. Warm wood, crisp mountain air and quiet moments by the fireplace create a strong sense of connection to nature that shapes the entire stay.
A chalet holiday in Austria stands for understated luxury: harmonious architecture, regional cuisine, panoramic windows and private wellness areas that bring the landscape indoors without compromising its natural feel.
The differences give each stay its own character. Chalets offer contemporary facilities and stylish living, while traditional alpine huts focus on simplicity and authenticity. Chalet villages bring both together in small, sociable ensembles. The result is a range of retreats, from modern hideaways to classic mountain refuges – each with its own way of experiencing nature.
Carinthia
Carinthia follows its own gentle, southern rhythm, which also shapes the chalet and mountain hut experience. Around warm bathing lakes, across the rolling summits of the Nockberge and in the sun-filled valleys between the Gailtal and Lavanttal, places emerge where alpine landscapes blend with a light Mediterranean feel.
Chalet villages, alpine hut clusters and spacious self-catering cabins are set within landscapes defined by a mild climate, clear waters and wide panoramic views. Luxury chalets with private wellness areas, mountain huts overlooking the Southern Alps or lakeside chalets create retreats that combine alpine comfort with Carinthia's warm, relaxed lifestyle.
Brandlalm St. Georgen in Lavantal
At 1,400m above sea level, each chalet offers plenty of space to breathe – with a panoramic sauna, whirlpool, natural materials and views over alpine meadows and forests.
Alpine Hut Village Weinebene in Frantschach – St. Gertraud
Located just 150m from the ski lifts, the alpine hut village combines panoramic views, family-friendly winter days and a summer hiking area up to 2,141m.
Holiday Village Beim Oswald in Bad Kleinkirchheim
At the foot of the Nockberge mountains lie newly interpreted mountain farmhouses: with natural materials, spacious rooms and a tiled stove as a warm focal point.
Trattlers Hof-Chalets in Bad Kleinkirchheim
Larch and Swiss stone pine combine with modern comforts, plus ski-in/ski-out access and trails right outside the door – ideal retreats for couples, families & groups.
EuroParcs Holiday Park at Lake Pressegger See
Six chalets near the lake combine natural scenery, comfort and activities. Here you can do everything from swimming to skiing, complemented by activities for families.
Chalet Village MarktlAlm on the Turracher Höhe
On the Turracher Höhe, a sprawling chalet village offers a wide range of activities, comfortable lodges for two to 14 people and alpine nature right on your doorstep.
Landgut Moserhof in the Mölltal valley
The chalet village combines a mild climate, alpine hut flair and sweeping views with a play barn, riding facilities and a manor house – ideal for relaxing family days.
More huts and chalets in Carinthia
Lower Austria
A hut holiday in Lower Austria reveals a quiet, lesser-known side of the province, rich in contrast and character. In the northern Waldviertel, charming retreats are set among granite rock formations, ponds and deep green forests, offering a sense of calm in every season. Further south, the huts rise with the mountains – from the Vienna Alps through the Mostviertel to the pre-Alpine peaks. Here, mountain huts at around 1,200 metres offer clear views, fresh air and relaxed comfort. A hot tub under the stars or a wood-burning stove often adds to the atmosphere, creating warmth and cosiness on cold winter days. Lower Austria combines close-to-nature experiences with a sense of cultivated calm – ideal for those seeking genuine relaxation.
Huts and chalets in Lower Austria
Wundervoll eben in Kirchstetten
Johannesbach gorge chalet in Würflach
Kittenberger chalets on Lake Gartensee in Schiltern
Upper Austria
Lakeside calm, forest scents and wide horizons shape the chalet and mountain hut experience in Upper Austria. The region brings together the quiet strength of the Salzkammergut, the gentle landscapes of the Alpine foothills and the unspoilt character of the Mühlviertel. Within this diversity, retreats emerge where water, woodland and mountains form a balanced whole.
Lakeside chalet villages, contemporary alpine huts on panoramic plateaus or spacious hideaways with private wellness areas offer alpine relaxation with a distinctly Upper Austrian sensibility. The pace here is both calming and restorative, defined by clarity, a close connection to nature and an appealing sense of grounded ease.
INNs HOLZ Hotel & Chalet village in the Mühlviertel
A 1,300m² wellness area with pools, saunas, relax areas and a private spa in chalets on the edge of the forest. Combine relaxation and being active in nature here.
TRIFORÊT alpin.resort in Hinterstoder
High-quality chalets with sweeping mountain views, plenty of privacy and access to wellness facilities: a stylish retreat for couples, families and groups.
More huts and chalets in Upper Austria
Styria
A hut holiday in Styria brings together contrasts in an enjoyable way. Whether staying in a rustic alpine cabin high on a gentle mountain pasture or a design-focused retreat overlooking the vineyards of southern Styria, the region's diversity of landscapes and lifestyles makes it a true place of longing.
Here, nature, tranquillity and culinary culture come together seamlessly. Inside the huts, the scent of stone pine fills the air; outside, it is forest floor after rain or ripening grapes. With a bit of luck, guests watch the sunrise with views of the Dachstein massif or enjoy the sunset with a glass of Welschriesling on a panoramic terrace. A province that offers calm without ever feeling quiet.
Hut village Almwelt Austria on Reiteralm
At an altitude of 1,200m, mountain views, tranquillity and comfort come together. The chalets come with premium amenities and panoramic views of the Dachstein.
Holiday Park Kreischberg in St. Georgen am Kreischberg
Renovated apartments and village houses for up to 10 people, spa with indoor pool and sauna – ideal for families, groups of friends and holidays with dogs.
Montestyria in Mariazell
Guests can expect stylish chalets and suites with distant views, a sky pool, sauna, open fire and private lake access. A place to relax and unwind.
Alpenparks Hagan Lodge in Altaussee
This charming chalet village is nestled between the mountains and Lake Altaussee, offering adventures for an unforgettable active holiday with space for up to 9 people.
More huts and chalets in Styria
SalzburgerLand
Between the limestone peaks of the Tennengebirge, the gentle grass mountains of the Kitzbühel Alps and the quiet side valleys of the Hohe Tauern National Park, a hut holiday in SalzburgerLand takes on its own distinctive character. Chalet villages and alpine hut clusters are set within landscapes shaped by living alpine traditions and striking natural contrasts.
Luxury chalets with wellness areas, ski-in/ski-out chalets and cosy self-catering huts combine alpine elegance with SalzburgerLand's characteristic sense of warmth and authenticity. The result is a retreat that offers adventure right outside the door while also conveying a special kind of alpine ease.
Chalet & Apartment AreitXpress Zell am See
Modern design, spacious living areas, lots of wood and cosiness: play golf during the day at the adjacent Zell am See-Kaprun course, then relax in the private sauna.
Puradies in Leogang
In the midst of beautiful countryside lies a peaceful nature resort with two wellness areas, an outdoor pool, a children's pool and plenty of alpine harmony.
Priesteregg in Leogang
The premium eco-resort with an authentic chalet village, alpine tranquillity, infinity pool and panoramic views is the ideal place for nature-loving well-being.
Almdorf Flachau in Flachau
Cabins and chalets with private saunas, mountain views and direct access to the slopes – a retreat full of alpine ease in both summer and winter.
The Kaprun Edition in Kaprun
Close to the town centre, an alpine "village within a village" awaits you by the mountain river – with an atmospheric backdrop, close to the slopes and spacious chalets.
Mountain village Hotel Zaglgut in Kaprun
At 1,000m above sea level, 12 high-quality cabins and suites offer moments of tranquillity and alpine freedom – supported by a cosy feeling of home.
More huts and chalets in SalzburgerLand
Tirol
Tirol is made for hut holidays. Striking mountain peaks, clear high-altitude air and a deeply rooted sense of hospitality define the experience. Whether staying above 2,000 metres with views of glaciated three-thousand-metre peaks or in an architecturally reimagined chalet on the valley floor, Tirol combines alpine style with comfort and character.
Many huts are located directly on the ski slopes or hiking trails, some completely secluded in the midst of nature. They are always retreats with genuine warmth, often shaped over generations, thoughtfully run and rich in regional detail – from stonework by the fireplace to wooden shingles on the roof. Tirol stands for hut holidays with substance and truly elevated experiences.
Gränobel Chalets in the Tannheim valley
Three luxury chalets with 130 m² of space to breathe: with private sauna, crackling wood-burning stove, covered terrace and wonderful panoramic windows.
LaPosch in Biberwier
16 lovingly designed chalets with rustic design and hotel comfort. A retreat for anyone looking for something special in the heart of Tyrolean nature.
Chalet Refugium Hochleger in Aschau in Zillertal
Four luxury chalets at 1,054m, with alpine breakfast, tree houses, spa and catering service – exclusive accommodation in nature for up to 10 people.
Wedelhütte hut in Zillertal
At 2,350m: eleven exclusive suites with infrared cabins, panoramic saunas and whirlpools – with views of the Zillertal Alps and plenty of space to breathe.
Kristallhütte hut in Zillertal
An outstanding ski lodge at 2,147m with a spa, fireplace, wine cellar and fine cuisine – a stylish alpine hotspot with art and panoramic views.
Hygna in Reith in the Alpbach valley
11 stylish chalets with panoramic views, clean architecture and soothing tranquillity. A retreat in the Alpbachtal valley – nestled naturally in the Tyrolean mountains.
AlpenParks Chalet & Apartment Alpina Seefeld in Seefeld
Spacious accommodation with sauna or infrared cabin, breakfast in the bistro, spa area and only two km from the Rosshütte ski area – perfect for up to 8 people.
More huts and chalets in Tirol
Vorarlberg
A hut holiday in Vorarlberg is shaped by a rare balance of aesthetic ambition and unspoilt landscapes. The region is regarded as a pioneer of contemporary alpine architecture, with many chalets and huts combining local woodworking traditions with clean lines, generous spaces and natural materials.
In quiet valleys such as the Brandnertal or the Bregenzerwald, these retreats are set among forests and mountain meadows, often far from busy routes yet easy to reach. What remains is a calming sense of space, stillness and style. Vorarlberg invites visitors to rediscover simplicity – reduced to the essentials, without sacrificing comfort.
Waldchalets Brandnertal in Brand
The 5 chalets and 1 lodge with mountain views, south-facing terraces and high-quality kitchens are quietly located on the edge of the forest.
The Bentleys House - Mountain Residence in Zürs am Arlberg
4 elegant apartments ranging from 93 to 146 m², wellness area including pool and British Alpine style – a peaceful retreat offering plenty of privacy.
Lech Lodge in Lech am Arlberg
The three chalets, with up to four bedrooms, impress with their high-quality interiors, panoramic views and service. For those who prefer style and a quiet location.