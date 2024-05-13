Christmas Markets in Salzburg & SalzburgerLand

Countless church bells remind us that Christmas is near, and the Salzburg Christmas markets will fill you with warmth as you look out to the city's snow-covered domes.

It is the season for a romantic walk across the city's hilltops, affording a breathtaking view of the city. After descending back down to town, the merry bustle of the Salzburg Christmas market touches all. The smell of punch and toasted almonds, hot roasted chestnuts and freshly baked apple envelopes you, and the vendors' gingerbread hearts, nativity figures, Christmas tree ornaments, toys, and snug knitwear are irresistible.