Climatic Resorts and Spa Towns in Austria
Introduction
In Galtür, at 1,600 metres, the altitude shapes the climate. In Bad Gastein, thermal water flows from the mountain. Elsewhere, brine or medicinal peat have been part of the spa tradition for generations. Austria's climatic resorts and spa towns each start from very different conditions.
Climatic resorts (Luftkurorte) meet defined requirements for climate and air quality. Therapeutic climatic resorts (heilklimatische Kurorte) have climatic conditions that are recognised for therapeutic use. Spa towns (Kurorte) use natural remedies such as thermal water, brine or medicinal peat. Behind each designation lie verifiable criteria, and behind each place its own story. This selection takes you from a high Alpine valley to lakeside resorts and traditional spa towns, and shows what sets them apart.
Source: Austrian Association of Health Resorts and Spas (Österreichischer Heilbäder- und Kurorteverband)
Lake Altaussee and Lake Grundlsee in Styria
Altaussee
At 712 metres above sea level, Altaussee lies between the Loser, the Trisselwand and Lake Altaussee. Since 1989, the village has held the official designation of "heilklimatischer Luftkurort" (therapeutic climatic resort). Hiking and cycling trails lead along the lake and up to the surrounding alpine pastures and mountains. A graduation tower and Kneipp facility use brine from the nearby salt mine.
Grundlsee
Just a few kilometres away, Grundlsee lies at 732 metres above sea level. In 2017, the municipality was designated a "Luftkurort" (climatic resort). The lake of the same name is the largest in Styria and, together with the surrounding mountains, shapes the landscape. Paths along the shore and in the mountains make both villages good starting points for hikes in the Ausseerland.
Bad Eisenkappel in Carinthia
At 558 metres above sea level, Bad Eisenkappel lies in a sheltered valley at the foot of the Karawanks. Its sunny, largely fog-free location is one of the village's climatic features.
Bad Eisenkappel holds the designation of both spa town and climatic resort. According to the market town, it is the only place in Austria to have been granted both. Forests and mountains shape the surrounding landscape, and hiking trails lead from here into the Karawanks and the nearby valleys.
Galtür in Tirol
At 1,600 metres above sea level, Galtür lies in Tyrol's Paznaun valley. The municipality has been officially recognised as a climatic resort since 1997, making it the first in Tyrol. At this altitude, the air carries comparatively little pollen. In 2018, Galtür became the first municipality in Austria to receive the ECARF Seal of Quality for allergy-friendly products and services. ECARF-certified accommodation and other local businesses cater to the needs of guests with allergies. Hiking and cycling trails lead from the village into the surrounding mountains of the Paznaun.
Ramsau am Dachstein in Styria
Ramsau am Dachstein sits on a high plateau between 1,100 and 1,700 metres above sea level in the Schladming-Dachstein region. The south faces of the Dachstein massif rise above the village, and forests, alpine pastures and open meadows alternate across the plateau. The Styrian municipality has been officially recognised as a climatic resort since 2004.
Hiking trails lead across the plateau, up to the alpine pastures and towards the Dachstein, while cycle routes wind through the surrounding area. In winter, Ramsau am Dachstein becomes a cross-country skiing destination, with an extensive network of trails running across the plateau and through the surrounding forests. This way, the climatic resort pairs its high-altitude setting with activities in every season.
Windischgarsten in Upper Austria
At 602 metres above sea level, Windischgarsten lies in the Windischgarsten basin in Upper Austria and has been officially recognised as a climatic resort since 1964. The village is surrounded by the Haller Mauern, the Totes Gebirge and the Sengsengebirge. Located on the edge of Kalkalpen National Park, Windischgarsten is a starting point for tours into the surrounding mountains.
Hiking trails lead through the valley and up into the mountains, and there are various cycling routes around Windischgarsten. The nearby Kalkalpen National Park covers extensive areas of forest. Parts of its ancient beech forests are a UNESCO World Heritage Site. In winter, the area around Windischgarsten offers skiing, cross-country skiing and winter hiking. This means you can explore the mountain landscape around Windischgarsten all year round, on foot, by bike or on skis.
Lake Wolfgangsee in Upper Austria
At 548 metres above sea level, St. Wolfgang lies right on the shores of Lake Wolfgang in the Salzkammergut. The village has been officially recognised as a climatic resort since 1964. Its climate is shaped by its position on the southern slopes of the Northern Alps and by Lake Wolfgang itself. The lake evens out changes in temperature, while the location brings plenty of sunshine and comparatively few foggy days.
Lake Wolfgang is at the heart of any holiday in St. Wolfgang. In summer, you can head down to the water for swimming and water sports, and excursion boats link the villages around the lake. Hiking trails lead from the shore into the surrounding mountains and up the Schafberg. If you'd like to go higher with less effort, the Schafberg Railway takes you from the village up the mountain. In St. Wolfgang, lake, mountains and a long history as a climatic resort all come together.
Spa resorts & climatic health resorts in AustriaSpa towns focus on recognised natural remedies and spa treatments. Depending on the location, these include thermal water, brine or medicinal peat. Therapeutic climatic resorts also meet specific requirements for the local climate.
Bad Gastein
In the recognised spa town, spa treatments use Gastein's thermal water and the Gastein Healing Gallery (Heilstollen), alongside radon therapy and physiotherapy.
Bad Blumau
Officially recognised as a spa town since 2001, Bad Blumau is known for Rogner Bad Blumau and the Vulkania® healing spring, which rises from a depth of 2,843 metres.
Bad Tatzmannsdorf
Listed as a spa town by the Austrian Association of Health Resorts and Spas, Bad Tatzmannsdorf uses natural remedies like peat, carbonated mineral water & thermal water.
Bad Bleiberg
Bad Bleiberg is a recognised spa town. Its natural remedies include thermal water and two therapeutic galleries.
Baden bei Wien
Baden bei Wien is part of the "Great Spa Towns of Europe" UNESCO World Heritage Site. The spa town is known for its sulphur thermal springs and its long spa tradition.
Bad Ischl
Bad Ischl in the Salzkammergut is a recognised spa town. Spa treatments here use salt, brine, sulphur and brine mud.
Mariapfarr
Located in Salzburg's Lungau at 1,119m above sea level, its high number of sunshine hours was one of the factors in its recognition as a therapeutic climatic resort.