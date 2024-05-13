From falling asleep high in the trees to waking up beside dinosaurs, make your next holiday in Austria a "wow" moment.

From an igloo in the Alps to a designer suite on the edge of the forest, spending the night in Austria is an experience in itself. Guests who stay in unusual accommodation step into a world beyond the everyday, whether beneath a star-filled sky, surrounded by trees or immersed in striking architecture. These distinctive hotels and retreats stand out for their unique settings, thoughtful details and individual character.

No two rooms are alike, and every stay leaves a lasting impression. Whether for a romantic escape, an adventure with friends or unforgettable family moments, this is about more than just a place to sleep – it's a chance to be inspired, share special moments and celebrate life.