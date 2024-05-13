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Exceptional Accommodations

Interior of an Airstream caravan with two sinks, wooden panelling and bed in the background.
From falling asleep high in the trees to waking up beside dinosaurs, make your next holiday in Austria a "wow" moment.

From an igloo in the Alps to a designer suite on the edge of the forest, spending the night in Austria is an experience in itself. Guests who stay in unusual accommodation step into a world beyond the everyday, whether beneath a star-filled sky, surrounded by trees or immersed in striking architecture. These distinctive hotels and retreats stand out for their unique settings, thoughtful details and individual character.

No two rooms are alike, and every stay leaves a lasting impression. Whether for a romantic escape, an adventure with friends or unforgettable family moments, this is about more than just a place to sleep – it's a chance to be inspired, share special moments and celebrate life.

Sleeping amidst nature and up high

Wood and tree houses

A stay in a treehouse is an experience that connects guests with nature in every sense. Set high among the treetops, these unique retreats combine peace, privacy and a sense of adventure. Some offer luxurious comforts such as private hot tubs, while others embrace simple wooden design. Surrounded by rustling leaves and forest views, every sunrise feels special. Whether for couples, families or anyone looking to unwind in nature, Austria's treehouse hotels offer a memorable escape with a fresh perspective.

Wood-Lodges at Natterer lake

Stay overnight at the campsite in small wooden cabins and sleeping pods situated right by the lake. All accommodation is lovingly furnished.

Holiday paradise Lake Natterersee

Designer lofts Gut Guntrams in the Bucklige Welt

Designer lofts made of solid wood overlook orchards and vineyards, featuring bright rooms, sunny loggias and private garden areas complete with granite bathtubs.

Gut Guntrams

Tree hotel Kopfing near Schärding

Uniquely designed tree hotels on the Kopfing Tree Top Walk: 21 stylish tree-top retreats for couples, families and groups, offering comfort in the heart of the forest.

Tree top path - Tree hotel Kopfing

Tree hotel Prechtlhof near Althofen

The treehouse is situated 14 metres above the ground in a 300-year-old lime tree and offers a romantic hideaway with breakfast service and access to the spa facilities.

Hotel Prechtlhof

Tree hotel by Hotel Gassner in Neukirchen am Großvenediger

147 m² of space for two adults and up to three children – the treehouse is a peaceful retreat, complete with a hot tub and sauna.

Hotel Gassner

Tree Hotel Hochfilzer – Flora's Garden in Ellmau

A luxurious apartment featuring a bedroom, living area and kitchen, as well as a terrace with 360° panoramic views – where nature meets luxury.

Hotel Hochfilzer

Tree hotel Bad Gleichenberg

In the heart of Styrassic Park: the air-conditioned tree houses are situated 6m above ground – swimming pool, rope courses and campfire evenings round off your stay.

Tree hotel Styrassic Park

Sleep in the Bird House at Pogusch

Stunning views of the Upper Styrian forest landscape from the bed, a freestanding bath and high-quality natural materials. What a picturesque setting!

Bird houses at Pogusch

Forest cabins with glass roof

In the forest cabins with glass roofs, you drift off to sleep under the starry sky and wake up to a view of the green treetops. Bathroom facilities are available.

Ochys Waldfreizeitpark Mistelbach

Time out amidst the treetops

The treehouse on the edge of the forest, with woodland views and, at night, the starry sky, offers peace and quiet, nature up close, digital detox, and romance.

tree house buchengrün Styria
Memorable nights in the Austrian countryside

Sleep under the stars

When the roof disappears and the sky becomes your room, an unforgettable experience begins. Whether in an igloo at 2,000 metres, a tipi beside a campfire or a transparent Bubble Tent overlooking a lake, these stays bring guests closer to nature than ever before. Those who embrace the experience are rewarded with peace and quiet, star-filled skies and moments that can only happen outdoors. Long after the night is over, the memories remain.

Hayloft or garden four-poster bed in Gastein

Unforgettable nights: a romantic stay in the barn on a bed of hay, or under the stars in a garden canopy bed, each including a picnic and breakfast.

Farmhouse hotel Die Unterbergerin

Bivouac at Lake Millstättersee

Stylish, minimalist retreats with panoramic windows under the starry sky – crafted from local timber and featuring a separate bathroom for two people.

Bivouac under the stars

Tipi Hotel in Natternbach

23 modern wooden suites and teepee suites with terraces, some overlooking the swimming pond – all featuring contemporary design and nestled amongst meadows and trees.

IKUNA nature resort

Igloo village in Kühtai

Romantic igloos for couples and group igloos for 4 people: artfully crafted from snow, complete with thermal mattresses, sleeping bags, cheese fondue and sauna access.

Igloo village

Igloo overnight stay in Ötz

A night in the heart of the Tyrolean mountains: in a four-person igloo or a romantic crystal igloo – including a chance to experience nature under the stars.

Snow village

BubbleTent at Lake Attersee

The accommodation offers a unique experience in crystal-clear domes – complete with a fresh-air system, lake views and access to a swimming area.

BubbleTent
Sleeping in exceptional architecture

Overnight in style

Design meets atmosphere in these extraordinary places to stay, where architecture becomes part of the experience. Former wine barrels have been transformed into cosy suites, while historic railway carriages offer stylish retreats with plenty of character. From airy lofts above the city to traditional grain stores set against panoramic mountain backdrops, these unique hideaways combine charm, comfort and thoughtful design. The result is more than just a good night's sleep – it's a stay with real style.

Sleep in a wine barrel in the Weinviertel region

In the Weinviertel, guests can look forward to cosy wine barrel suites for two people or wine barrel chalets for four people.

Winery Küssler

Hotel Daniel Airstream caravan in Vienna

Stylish nights in an original Airstream caravan – equipped with a bed, a freestanding bath, air conditioning and Wi-Fi – make for a truly special holiday experience.

Hotel Daniel Vienna

Troadkasten am Magdalensberg

A cosy home of around 50 m² for two people – featuring a living area, terrace, bedroom and private spa area in a prime panoramic location.

Hotel Magdalensberg

Train hotel Waldkirchen in the Waldviertel region

Stay overnight in four converted railway carriages: each unit in the train hotel has a small kitchen, a seating area, a shower and a separate toilet – cosy and unique.

Train hotel Waldkirchen

Sleep in a wine cellar cottage

The traditional cellar cottages are a hallmark of southern Burgenland. Lovingly renovated, these little cottages in the vineyard are transformed into holiday homes.

Kellerstöckl in Southern Burgenland

FAQs

Unusual accommodation offers a memorable stay that goes beyond the ordinary. Options range from treehouses, wine barrel suites and igloos to tipis and converted hay barns. Many stand out for their distinctive architecture, unique location or creative accommodation concept.

They are ideal for couples, families, groups of friends and solo travellers looking for a different kind of getaway. Many offer unique living spaces and are perfect for short breaks, special occasions or simply trying something new.

  • Book early: Many of these properties have only a small number of units and can fill up quickly, especially during peak season.

  • Check the facilities: Review information about access, parking and available amenities before booking.

  • Consider the season: Some types of accommodation are only available during certain times of the year, such as summer or winter.

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