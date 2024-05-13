Exceptional Accommodations
Introduction
From an igloo in the Alps to a designer suite on the edge of the forest, spending the night in Austria is an experience in itself. Guests who stay in unusual accommodation step into a world beyond the everyday, whether beneath a star-filled sky, surrounded by trees or immersed in striking architecture. These distinctive hotels and retreats stand out for their unique settings, thoughtful details and individual character.
No two rooms are alike, and every stay leaves a lasting impression. Whether for a romantic escape, an adventure with friends or unforgettable family moments, this is about more than just a place to sleep – it's a chance to be inspired, share special moments and celebrate life.
Wood and tree houses
A stay in a treehouse is an experience that connects guests with nature in every sense. Set high among the treetops, these unique retreats combine peace, privacy and a sense of adventure. Some offer luxurious comforts such as private hot tubs, while others embrace simple wooden design. Surrounded by rustling leaves and forest views, every sunrise feels special. Whether for couples, families or anyone looking to unwind in nature, Austria's treehouse hotels offer a memorable escape with a fresh perspective.
Wood-Lodges at Natterer lake
Stay overnight at the campsite in small wooden cabins and sleeping pods situated right by the lake. All accommodation is lovingly furnished.
Designer lofts Gut Guntrams in the Bucklige Welt
Designer lofts made of solid wood overlook orchards and vineyards, featuring bright rooms, sunny loggias and private garden areas complete with granite bathtubs.
Tree hotel Kopfing near Schärding
Uniquely designed tree hotels on the Kopfing Tree Top Walk: 21 stylish tree-top retreats for couples, families and groups, offering comfort in the heart of the forest.
Tree hotel Prechtlhof near Althofen
The treehouse is situated 14 metres above the ground in a 300-year-old lime tree and offers a romantic hideaway with breakfast service and access to the spa facilities.
Tree hotel by Hotel Gassner in Neukirchen am Großvenediger
147 m² of space for two adults and up to three children – the treehouse is a peaceful retreat, complete with a hot tub and sauna.
Tree Hotel Hochfilzer – Flora's Garden in Ellmau
A luxurious apartment featuring a bedroom, living area and kitchen, as well as a terrace with 360° panoramic views – where nature meets luxury.
Tree hotel Bad Gleichenberg
In the heart of Styrassic Park: the air-conditioned tree houses are situated 6m above ground – swimming pool, rope courses and campfire evenings round off your stay.
Sleep in the Bird House at Pogusch
Stunning views of the Upper Styrian forest landscape from the bed, a freestanding bath and high-quality natural materials. What a picturesque setting!
Forest cabins with glass roof
In the forest cabins with glass roofs, you drift off to sleep under the starry sky and wake up to a view of the green treetops. Bathroom facilities are available.
Sleep under the stars
When the roof disappears and the sky becomes your room, an unforgettable experience begins. Whether in an igloo at 2,000 metres, a tipi beside a campfire or a transparent Bubble Tent overlooking a lake, these stays bring guests closer to nature than ever before. Those who embrace the experience are rewarded with peace and quiet, star-filled skies and moments that can only happen outdoors. Long after the night is over, the memories remain.
Hayloft or garden four-poster bed in Gastein
Unforgettable nights: a romantic stay in the barn on a bed of hay, or under the stars in a garden canopy bed, each including a picnic and breakfast.
Bivouac at Lake Millstättersee
Stylish, minimalist retreats with panoramic windows under the starry sky – crafted from local timber and featuring a separate bathroom for two people.
Tipi Hotel in Natternbach
23 modern wooden suites and teepee suites with terraces, some overlooking the swimming pond – all featuring contemporary design and nestled amongst meadows and trees.
Igloo village in Kühtai
Romantic igloos for couples and group igloos for 4 people: artfully crafted from snow, complete with thermal mattresses, sleeping bags, cheese fondue and sauna access.
Igloo overnight stay in Ötz
A night in the heart of the Tyrolean mountains: in a four-person igloo or a romantic crystal igloo – including a chance to experience nature under the stars.
Overnight in style
Design meets atmosphere in these extraordinary places to stay, where architecture becomes part of the experience. Former wine barrels have been transformed into cosy suites, while historic railway carriages offer stylish retreats with plenty of character. From airy lofts above the city to traditional grain stores set against panoramic mountain backdrops, these unique hideaways combine charm, comfort and thoughtful design. The result is more than just a good night's sleep – it's a stay with real style.
Sleep in a wine barrel in the Weinviertel region
In the Weinviertel, guests can look forward to cosy wine barrel suites for two people or wine barrel chalets for four people.
Hotel Daniel Airstream caravan in Vienna
Stylish nights in an original Airstream caravan – equipped with a bed, a freestanding bath, air conditioning and Wi-Fi – make for a truly special holiday experience.
Troadkasten am Magdalensberg
A cosy home of around 50 m² for two people – featuring a living area, terrace, bedroom and private spa area in a prime panoramic location.
Train hotel Waldkirchen in the Waldviertel region
Stay overnight in four converted railway carriages: each unit in the train hotel has a small kitchen, a seating area, a shower and a separate toilet – cosy and unique.
Sleep in a wine cellar cottage
The traditional cellar cottages are a hallmark of southern Burgenland. Lovingly renovated, these little cottages in the vineyard are transformed into holiday homes.