2 stars, 1 star Michelin-starred restaurants in Lower Austria

Landhaus Bacher in Mautern in the Wachau, well known far beyond the borders of the region, has a long culinary tradition. Head chef Thomas Dorfer continues this legacy in a contemporary way, with a huge dose of creativity and lightness. All dishes can also be ordered individually.

In the mood for a touch of luxury? Toni Mörwald serves contemporary Austrian cuisine at the highest level at Toni M . in Feuersbrunn. His cooking is based on excellent products and follows a classic style, with occasional Mediterranean influences or Asian accents.

A feel-good place (literally) is Esslokal with an open kitchen in Hadersdorf am Kamp near Krems. Owner and head chef Roland Huber masters the art of transforming regional ingredients into “feel-good dishes” with the help of Far Eastern aromas. These dishes can be ordered à la carte or combined into menus of three to six courses.

In Kirchberg am Wechsel, the gourmet restaurant Gaumenkitzel at Molzbachhof brings together nature and refined cuisine. Under the motto 'Cook the Gart'l', the focus is on regional ingredients from the restaurant's own garden and the surrounding area.

In Langenlois in the Kamptal valley, Heurigenhof Bründlmayer combines the historic atmosphere of a traditional courtyard with a relaxed approach to food and wine. Set in a Renaissance building with an inner courtyard, it pairs classic Heuriger cuisine with refined dishes. The kitchen draws on regional ingredients and interprets them with French influences, always in harmony with the estate's own wines.

Restaurant Zimmerl in Waidhofen an der Thaya offers an intimate fine-dining experience. Its small, personal setting creates a special sense of closeness. The cuisine combines French craftsmanship with Japanese influences and regional produce from the Waldviertel region.

Restaurant Himmelreich combines the calm atmosphere of a historic courtyard with purist cuisine, creating an intimate dining experience in Zaußenberg am Wagram. The kitchen is shaped by seasonal, regional ingredients, complemented by Nordic influences and a clear, pared-back style, accompanied by selected wines from the region.