Austria's Most Beautiful Places
Introduction
Every year, Austria votes for its most beautiful place as part of the popular TV programme "9 Plätze – 9 Schätze" ("9 Places – 9 Treasures"), with each of the nine provinces putting forward one favourite spot. Here, we've gathered some of the country's most beautiful natural and cultural gems – from past winners to a few more hidden favourites – grouped by the kind of scenery you're after.
The most beautiful places in the Alps
The Alps shape much of Austria and have been part of the country's landscape for thousands of years. Between high peaks, alpine pastures, forests and valleys, this region has developed its own varied scenery and traditions – used differently with the seasons, from hiking, climbing and biking in summer to skiing and cross-country skiing in winter. Travelling from the high mountains in the west to the gentler foothills in the east, the character of the Alps shifts gradually along the way. Wherever you go, the connection to nature is easy to feel: marmots whistle across the meadows, eagles circle overhead, and the clear mountain air says everything about Austria's Alpine way of life.
Natural spectacles in the Alps
Kaisertal Valley
Until 2008, this Tirol valley was reachable only on foot and is still largely car-free – only 44 locals may drive in. Climb 285 steps to St Anthony's Chapel.
Großer Ahornboden in the Karwendel mountains
600-year-old sycamore maples cover the valley floor, declared a natural monument in 1927 – a striking mix of alpine meadow and the mighty Karwendel range.
The Kitzlochklamm Gorge in the Salzach mountains
Hiking trails and bridges guide you through the Kitzlochklamm gorge, where steep cliffs and roaring water create a breathtaking natural spectacle.
The Liechtenstein Gorge in the Hohe Tauern National Park
A spiral staircase descends 30 metres, allowing you to experience Salzburg's natural wonder with all your senses.
The most beautiful places by the Water
Over thousands of years, water and rock have shaped Austria's valleys, gorges and lakes, showing off the country's watery diversity. Today, paths run along lakeshores, through narrow rock gorges and beside rivers. For a more active way to experience the water, you can head out by kayak, take on white-water rafting, or combine a bike ride with a pause by the lake – all set against the country's clean, spring-fed waters.
Natural spectacles by the water
The Krimml Waterfalls in the Hohe Tauern National Park
With a hight of 380m, the Krimml Waterfalls are one of the highest waterfalls in Europe.
Gadauner Gorge
On the list of registered natural monuments since 1978, it can be reached from Bad Hofgastein on a 45min walk. Closed during the winter months.
Lake Wiegensee
This European nature reserve is home to a unique moor complex at around 2,000m above sea level, one of the most valuable moorland habitats in the province.
Lünersee Lake
Tucked away in Austria's far west, Lünersee is a natural mountain lake at 1,970 m. Hike round it in 90 minutes, go climbing or try fishing for trout and char.
Schiederweiher Lake
This small, man-made lake in Stodertal Valley in Upper Austria is known as the valley's "pearl". Easy trails make it great for summer and winter visits.
Körbersee Lake
Set in a basin at 1,656 m and surrounded by peaks, it is up to 8m deep and stays a cool 14°C even in summer. The area is uninhabited, save for one hotel.
Formarin Lake & Rote Wand
With its strikingly blue water, Formarin Lake has an almost mystical quality against the rugged Rote Wand. At 1,793 m, it's reached by toll road or on foot.
Geological places
Austria's geological wonders show just how differently the country's landscapes have developed. Rock formations, glaciation and terrain have all left their mark, creating striking natural formations found nowhere else. Climate, vegetation and wildlife continue to shape their character today, giving each region its own distinct look and feel.
Natural geological spectacles
Schlögener Schlinge Danube View
Near Linz, the Danube forms a 180-degree bend at the Schlögener Schlinge. The river bend is situated within the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Danube Limes.
Rock formations of the Waldviertel
Granite has formed striking rock formations in the Waldviertel region. The ‘Wackelstein’ near Amaliendorf weighs around 105 tonnes, yet it can still be moved.
Places and sites of cultural heritage
Historic sites preserve the traces of past centuries and stand as witnesses to art and culture. Castles, churches and other sacred buildings, old routes and archaeological sites all show how people once lived, worked and built. Some are recognised as UNESCO World Heritage or preserve intangible cultural traditions, while others offer a glimpse into regional crafts and everyday history – often found off the beaten track, in Austria's smaller towns and villages.
Historic cultural sites
Landskron Castle
The Renaissance castle is one of the region's landmarks. It boasts a gourmet restaurant and a thrilling bird of prey show.
Mariazell Railway
Take a trip on Austria's longest narrow-gauge railway, crossing 19 viaducts and passing through 21 tunnels - an experience that will stay with you long after the trip.
Little Church of Peace on Stoderzinken
The Friedenskircherl has inspired poets and comforted hikers for over a century. Built at 1,898 m, it was designed to bring people together, regardless of faith.
Strutz-Mühle Mill in Deutschlandsberg
The over 700 years-old mill is situated amongst beech and spruce forests and offers an insight into traditional crafts. Learn how flour is ground and bake your own bread.
FAQs
UNESCO World Heritage in Austria
UNESCO World Heritage sites represent places of outstanding cultural or natural value, whose preservation is considered a shared responsibility. In Austria, they range from historic old towns and cultural landscapes to feats of engineering and natural heritage sites. Their protected status helps preserve buildings, landscapes and historical evidence for future generations.
At the same time, many of these places remain living spaces – used for everyday life and work, where traditions, crafts and regional practices continue to thrive. UNESCO recognition highlights their international significance and supports efforts in conservation, research and education. In this way, World Heritage sites bring together history, culture and nature through a responsible approach focused on long-term preservation and use.