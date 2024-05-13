Narrow-gauge Railways in Austria
Introduction
In Austria, time moves at a different pace – at least where historic narrow-gauge railways chug through picturesque landscapes. Travelling on these slender tracks, just 760 millimetres wide, is a special experience that delights all the senses.
The rhythmic hiss of the cylinders, the distinctive scent of coal, and the gentle jolting of the old wooden carriages transport passengers back to a time when steam trains were the height of modern travel. They are a testament to the engineering spirit of a bygone era and offer a glimpse of how Emperor Franz Joseph and his Sisi might once have travelled.
Nostalgic experiences on narrow-gauge railways
Rail journeys through time live on the details that have endured. Polished brass, heavy leather seats, hand-operated levers and an unhurried pace make nostalgic train experiences in Austria truly distinctive. It is not about reaching the destination, but about the journey itself – a blend of technical heritage and the travel culture of past decades.
Each journey tells its own story, shaped by passion, craftsmanship and the pleasure of stepping out of the rhythm of modern life for a while. A selection of routes where nostalgia is on the move and memories are kept alive.
Achensee Railway
Since 1889, the steam cog railway has been climbing the 7km from Jenbach up to Seespitz on Lake Achensee. The red and black locomotives are among the oldest in the world.
Steyrtal Museum Railway
Since 1889, the railway has connected Steyr with Grünburg over a distance of 16.7km. Austria's oldest narrow-gauge railway also operates in winter.
Ötscherland-Express
The journey from Kienberg-Gaming to Pfaffenschlag takes place at 25 km/h. The train reaches an altitude of 700m and crosses steel bridges dating back to 1890.
Gurkthal Railway
You can experience genuine narrow-gauge romance on a journey along the approximately three-kilometre section between Treibach-Althofen and Pöckstein-Zwischenwässern.
Schneeberg Railway
The nostalgic steam train runs every second Sunday from 1 June to 21 September between Puchberg am Schneeberg station and Hochschneeberg mountain station.
Wälderbähnle
The Wälderbähnle railway runs from Bezau to Schwarzenberg in the Bregenz Forest. With its narrow gauge, it was once an important connecting railway to Lake Constance.
ErlebnisZug Leiser Berge
From Vienna via Korneuburg, the standard gauge railway leads into the nature park region. Hiking trails, cycle routes and a draisine are located along the route.
Adventure trains through Austria's mountain worlds
Panoramic views and summit moments unfold with particular impact on rail. Trains through Austria’s mountain landscapes gain altitude with calm and style, as alpine scenery opens out along the way. Rock faces draw closer, alpine meadows drift past, and peaks are reflected in windows and wandering thoughts.
This interplay of engineering and nature turns every journey into a moving viewpoint. Routes where a sense of wonder travels with you, revealing mountain landscapes from fresh perspectives – for nature lovers and mountain enthusiasts alike.
Schafbergbahn
From St. Wolfgang in the Salzkammergut, it takes 35 min to reach the 1,783-m-high Schafberg. Austria's steepest steam cog railway has been in operation since 1893.
Mariazellerbahn
Popular with hikers, cyclists and pilgrims, the 84-km route leads from the Traisental valley via the Pielachtal valley to the Erlauftal valley and on to Mariazell.
Pinzgauer Lokalbahn
The railway first began operating in 1898. The idyllic route runs from Zell am See along the Salzach river through the Hohe Tauern National Park to Krimml.
Train journeys through valleys, vineyards and villages
Leisurely routes and a slower pace define rail journeys where landscape and lifestyle travel in harmony. Gentle progress through valleys, vineyards and small towns creates space for observation, conversation and anticipation of what lies ahead. Outside the windows, fields, forests and lakes unfold in a steady rhythm, while the pace remains deliberately unhurried.
These narrow-gauge railways tell stories of travel without haste, of savouring the moment, and of regions that reveal themselves rail by rail – ideal for those who appreciate enjoyment and for families alike.
Murtal Steam Train
With rhythmic puffing, the steam train rolls 64 km along the Mur River. Between Unzmarkt, Murau and Tamsweg, a classic railway experience unfolds.
Reblaus Express
The journey takes you 40 km between the Wein- and Waldviertel on the standard gauge nostalgia train. Ride through the vineyards and forests in the wine tavern carriage.
Waldviertelbahn
The narrow-gauge railway runs between Gmünd, Groß Gerungs and Litschau. Snack trolleys, nostalgic carriages and regional delicacies make for a culinary excursion.
Traunseetram
On the route of what once was the smallest and one of the steepest trams in the world, the Art Nouveau railcar takes you through the town of Gmunden on Lake Traunsee.
Train museums: Discover the history of train travel
Light Railway Museum in Türnitz
For those who want to immerse themselves in the world of puffing, soot-blackened field railways, the Traisen Valley further east is just the place. The Light Railway Museum in Freiland displays over 50 locomotives and 180 carriages.
Horse-drawn Railway Museum in the Mühlviertel
In the vaulted stables of the former horse railway station in Upper Austria, visitors can admire tickets, staff caps and schnapps bottles from the first public railway, dating back to 1827.
Railway Museum in Schwechat
The Railway Museum in Schwechat offers not only regular exhibitions and annually changing special displays, but also hosts a range of events and organises special train journeys.
Remise – Vienna’s Transport Museum
Amid lovingly restored vintage vehicles, visitors can look forward to countless moments of discovery at interactive stations. The history of Vienna’s public transport thus becomes a personal journey of exploration.