New accommodation in Carinthia

Hotels and resorts

Feuerberg Mountain Resort, Bodensdorf on the Gerlitzen Alpe (4-star superior)

The Feuerberg Mountain Resort has expanded its spa area on the Almsee. Since June 2026, a lake sauna, family relaxation rooms and an infinity pool directly on the lake have been available. A new luxury suite, "Unendlich", features a private sky onsen and sauna, while the "Himmelstor" luxury suite gained an additional bedroom with bathroom. A barrier-free room and a studio have also been added.

Hotel Hochschober, Turracher Höhe (4-star superior)

In April and May 2026, the Hotel Hochschober completed the first phase of its sauna expansion. The new addition includes a 70 m² panoramic sauna and relaxation rooms overlooking the Turracher See, with further sunbathing areas on the lakeside lawn. A second phase planned for 2027 will add an upper floor with another sauna, relaxation rooms and a 20-metre pool.

Hotel Karnerhof, Drobollach am Faaker See (4-star superior)

Since March 2025, the BAUMSpa has extended the wellness offering at the Hotel Karnerhof. It features an indoor pool, various saunas, a salt room and relaxation areas, complemented by experience showers, a plunge pool and direct access to the Faaker See.

Hotel GUT Trattlerhof, Bad Kleinkirchheim (4-star superior)

Following several months of renovation, the Hotel GUT Trattlerhof reopened in December 2025. Fifteen of the 60 rooms were redesigned, fitted out with natural materials sourced from the region. The entrance and reception area and the building's technical systems were also modernised, and the solar panel installation extended.

Naturhotel Alpenrose, Millstatt am See (4-star)

After extensive modernisation, the Naturhotel Alpenrose opened for the 2025 summer season with 28 of its 35 rooms and three family apartments redesigned. A new lift provides barrier-free access, while the reception, lounge with bar and wellness area have all been refreshed.

Hotel Garni Zerza, Tröpolach am Nassfeld (3-star)

From summer 2026, the Hotel Garni Zerza adds six new rooms, including one barrier-free room, along with a panoramic restaurant and breakfast room overlooking the surrounding mountains. The reception area and sauna landscape with outdoor access are being redesigned, and new car and motorcycle parking, e-bike charging points and a lift have been added.

Werzers Seehotel Wallerwirt, Techelsberg am Wörthersee (4-star)

At the start of the 2026 summer season, Werzers Seehotel Wallerwirt unveiled redesigned rooms and suites featuring natural materials, floor-to-ceiling sliding doors with lake views, air conditioning and in-room TVs with an integrated infotainment system.