New Hotels and Accommodation in Austria 2025/2026
Introduction
Whether already open or coming soon, 2025 and 2026 see a wealth of new hotels, apartments, chalets and campsites opening across Austria. Established properties are also appearing in a fresh light following extensive renovations, expansions or modernisations.
The range spans family-run hotels to properties from established hotel groups — in the mountains, by lakes, in wine country and in the cities. In Vorarlberg, contemporary timber architecture defines many of the new addresses. In Tirol, SalzburgerLand, Styria and Carinthia, apartments, Alpine huts and chalets with mountain character await. Austria's cities complete the picture with luxury hotels, boutique properties and accommodation with contemporary design.
New accommodation in Burgenland
Hotels and resorts
Wellnesshotel Larimar, Stegersbach (4-star superior)
A 250 m² Ladies Spa opened at the Wellnesshotel Larimar in May 2025. Facilities include a steam bath, a sanarium with views, a massage pool, relaxation areas with infrared heated loungers and a sunbathing lawn. A 250 m² rooftop garden with panoramic views extends the spa area and offers additional retreats.
Lodges and chalets
Neuer Strand, Breitenbrunn
New since late March 2026: Neuer Strand offers 45 guesthouses with terraces directly on the shore of Lake Neusiedl. The accommodation sleeps up to four guests across 41 m², or up to six across 49 m². 28 of the guesthouses also have an outdoor sauna. The leisure and water sports area, a restaurant, bar and grocery shop are all within walking distance.
New accommodation in Carinthia
Hotels and resorts
Feuerberg Mountain Resort, Bodensdorf on the Gerlitzen Alpe (4-star superior)
The Feuerberg Mountain Resort has expanded its spa area on the Almsee. Since June 2026, a lake sauna, family relaxation rooms and an infinity pool directly on the lake have been available. A new luxury suite, "Unendlich", features a private sky onsen and sauna, while the "Himmelstor" luxury suite gained an additional bedroom with bathroom. A barrier-free room and a studio have also been added.
Hotel Hochschober, Turracher Höhe (4-star superior)
In April and May 2026, the Hotel Hochschober completed the first phase of its sauna expansion. The new addition includes a 70 m² panoramic sauna and relaxation rooms overlooking the Turracher See, with further sunbathing areas on the lakeside lawn. A second phase planned for 2027 will add an upper floor with another sauna, relaxation rooms and a 20-metre pool.
Hotel Karnerhof, Drobollach am Faaker See (4-star superior)
Since March 2025, the BAUMSpa has extended the wellness offering at the Hotel Karnerhof. It features an indoor pool, various saunas, a salt room and relaxation areas, complemented by experience showers, a plunge pool and direct access to the Faaker See.
Hotel GUT Trattlerhof, Bad Kleinkirchheim (4-star superior)
Following several months of renovation, the Hotel GUT Trattlerhof reopened in December 2025. Fifteen of the 60 rooms were redesigned, fitted out with natural materials sourced from the region. The entrance and reception area and the building's technical systems were also modernised, and the solar panel installation extended.
Naturhotel Alpenrose, Millstatt am See (4-star)
After extensive modernisation, the Naturhotel Alpenrose opened for the 2025 summer season with 28 of its 35 rooms and three family apartments redesigned. A new lift provides barrier-free access, while the reception, lounge with bar and wellness area have all been refreshed.
Hotel Garni Zerza, Tröpolach am Nassfeld (3-star)
From summer 2026, the Hotel Garni Zerza adds six new rooms, including one barrier-free room, along with a panoramic restaurant and breakfast room overlooking the surrounding mountains. The reception area and sauna landscape with outdoor access are being redesigned, and new car and motorcycle parking, e-bike charging points and a lift have been added.
Werzers Seehotel Wallerwirt, Techelsberg am Wörthersee (4-star)
At the start of the 2026 summer season, Werzers Seehotel Wallerwirt unveiled redesigned rooms and suites featuring natural materials, floor-to-ceiling sliding doors with lake views, air conditioning and in-room TVs with an integrated infotainment system.
New accommodation in Lower Austria
Hotels, inns and country estates
MÖRWALD Gutshof, Feuersbrunn am Wagram
New since June 2025: restaurateur Toni Mörwald has transformed a former department store and barn into the Mörwald Gutshof, with 23 rooms including two penthouse suites. The property also features a gentleman's room, a library and a rooftop bar overlooking the vineyards. On the ground floor, a market hall with wine shop and delicatessen completes the offering.
Gut Herzogberg, Sonntagberg, Mostviertel
New since May 2025: the former farmstead of Seitenstetten Abbey has been transformed into Gut Herzogberg, offering double rooms and suites for up to twelve guests. Close to the Sonntagberg Basilica, the estate also serves as a venue for weddings and events, with a banqueting hall, garden and terrace for up to 120 guests.
Hotel Post Hönig, Kirchschlag in der Buckligen Welt (3-star superior)
At the foot of the Kirchschlag castle ruins, the Hotel Post Hönig relaunched in April 2025 with eleven freshly redesigned guest rooms.
Gasthof Wasserhammer, Randegg, Mostviertel
The Erlebnis Gasthof Wasserhammer opened in August 2025 in a fully renovated building, comprising a traditional inn with terrace and 20 rooms and suites. Ranging from 18 to 36 m², the accommodation is aimed at families and nature lovers.
Lodges and chalets
Weingenuss.Chalet, Poysdorf, Weinviertel
New since April 2025: in the historic Kellergasse (wine cellar lane), the Hauser winemaking family has created the Weingenuss-Chalet, with space for up to four guests across two floors. Facilities include an infrared cabin, a lockable bicycle cellar and two terraces, one of which has a fragrant herb garden.
New accommodation in SalzburgerLand
Hotels and resorts
Dips & Drops, Flachau (4-star superior)
New since May 2025: Dips & Drops opened with 92 rooms and suites. The offering includes an 800 m² spa with indoor and outdoor pools, saunas and access to the Enns river for cold-water swimming. A loft gym, bike and ski hub, kids' zone and several dining options complete the hotel.
Hotel Neubergerhof, Filzmoos (4-star)
The Neubergerhof reopened in December 2025 with 55 rooms and suites, including family rooms with a separate children's area and suites with sauna. The wellness area with indoor pool, the restaurants and the children's club have all been renewed.
Carpe Solem Zoe by Alps Resorts, Kaprun (4-star superior)
New since December 2025: the Carpe Solem Zoe by Alps Resorts opened in the centre of Kaprun. The boutique resort has 60 rooms and suites and 48 holiday apartments. Two separate spa areas cater for families and those seeking quiet, including an adults-only spa, alongside a restaurant, bar and terrace.
eighteen86 by keyone, Bad Gastein
Following extensive revitalisation, eighteen86 by keyone reopened in December 2025. Just steps from the Gastein Waterfall, the property offers 47 double rooms and 26 multi-bed rooms, with self check-in included.
Hampton by Hilton Salzburg
Opening September 2026: the Hampton by Hilton Salzburg opens near the exhibition centre with 99 rooms, a restaurant and underground parking. The building is equipped with solar panels, green roofs and electric charging points.
stieg'nhaus, Mühlbach am Hochkönig
The design boutique hotel stieg'nhaus opened in late May 2025 in a fully renovated building, with six suites ranging from 36 to 80 m². A rooftop lounge with sauna and whirlpool, a fitness room and a restaurant are all part of the offering.
New accommodation in Styria
Hotels and resorts
Hotel Noa, Schladming (5-star)
New since June 2026: Hotel Noa opened with 26 suites, a sky pool, a wellness area with two saunas and a steam bath, a fitness room and a cryo chamber. The in-house fine dining restaurant launched ahead of the hotel in December 2025.
Boutiquehotel Mikeli, Hartberg
Opening late 2026: natural cosmetics company RINGANA is bringing the Mikeli boutique hotel to Hartberg. At its heart is a restored 19th-century building — formerly a bakery — extended by a contemporary addition. Plans include 40 rooms, a restaurant, a bar and a green inner courtyard. (Hotel link in German only)
Motel Gesäuse Zimmer, Hieflau
New since November 2025: the Motel Gesäuse Zimmer opened in the Gesäuse National Park with eight rooms and 14 beds in total. The Enns cycle path runs nearby, and a self check-in terminal allows arrival around the clock.
Ökotel, Kalsdorf bei Graz
New since summer 2025: the Ökotel Kalsdorf opened near Graz Airport with 114 rooms. Sustainability features include a water heat pump and solar panels.
Haus Zirngast, Schladming
Following a full rebuild, Haus Zirngast reopened in November 2025 with 43 rooms — from double rooms to family rooms — a wellness area and an à la carte restaurant.
New accommodation in Tirol
Hotels, resorts and castles
Hotel Panorama Royal, Bad Häring (5-star)
Since December 2025, the Hotel Panorama Royal has added 21 new rooms in the timber "Vogelnester" building, ranging from 33 to 37 m². The lobby, entrance area, fitness and meditation rooms, and restaurant have all been refreshed.
Elva – Premium Apartment Hotel, Neustift im Stubaital
New since summer 2025: Elva opened with 45 rooms, apartments and penthouse units ranging from 23 to 120 m². A sky spa with a 20-metre outdoor pool, fitness area with yoga room, bouldering area, restaurant, bistro and bar complete the offering.
Radisson RED Hotel, Innsbruck
Opening summer 2026: the Radisson RED Hotel at the RAIQA development will open with 161 rooms, including family rooms, junior suites and barrier-free units, alongside a gym, meeting rooms and the rooftop restaurant "loft9" with three terraces.
Mitterhart Schloss & Boutiquehotel, Vomp bei Schwaz (4-star)
The renovated Gwercher Hof on the grounds of Schloss Mitterhart reopened in June 2025. The former farmhouse with barn and threshing floor now houses 28 single and double rooms and suites, each with a loggia, French balcony or direct garden access. Breakfast is served in the neighbouring castle.
Apartments, holiday flats and chalets
ViBES, Sölden, Ötztal
New since June 2025: ViBES opened directly at the Gaislachkoglbahn with four self-catering apartments and a penthouse.
Lärchenlodge Apartments, Fulpmes, Stubaital
New since July 2025: Lärchenlodge Apartments offers 13 units sleeping up to six, all with balcony or terrace. The top floor adds a penthouse apartment and the LärchenSpa with whirlpool, sauna and relaxation areas.
My Zillernest, Zell am Ziller, Zillertal
New since December 2025: My Zillernest launched with seven apartments sleeping two to eight guests, ranging from 51 to 72 m². Two saunas and a relaxation room are included, and the Zillertal Arena valley station is 800 metres away.
Weidenchalets, Sellrain bei Innsbruck
New since summer 2025: the Weidenchalets offer six apartments sleeping two to ten and two double rooms, set in connected timber buildings at the forest edge. A Weidenalm lounge serves as an additional communal space and can be hired for celebrations and weddings. (Link in German only)
Camping
Alpin Camping Kaunertal, Feichten
Opening summer 2026: Alpin Camping Kaunertal launches with 80 pitches ranging from 70 to 120 m², plus three apartments. A restaurant, farm shop and mountain guide office are also on site.
New accommodation in Upper Austria
Hotels, resorts and castles
Hotel Bergergut, Oberafisl, Mühlviertel (4-star)
From early summer 2026, three tiny houses will extend the accommodation at the Bergergut, a wellness hotel for couples. Built from local timber without sealed foundations, they offer new retreats set in nature.
Dilly – Das Nationalpark Resort, Windischgarsten (4-star)
To mark its 120th anniversary in 2026, the Dilly Resort has invested extensively. New additions include spacious suites and a rooftop spa with event sauna and panoramic pool. The family indoor pool was also redesigned in December 2025.
Arcotel Tabakfabrik, Linz (4-star)
New since April 2026: the Arcotel Tabakfabrik opened in the 109-metre Quadrill Tower on the former tobacco factory site, with 189 rooms and suites. The 27th floor houses a sky restaurant, rooftop bar and terrace. A co-working space, fitness room and conference centre with six event rooms complete the offering.
Hotel Grand Elisabeth, Bad Ischl (4-star superior)
New since April 2025: the Hotel Grand Elisabeth opened in the Kurpark of Bad Ischl, named after Empress Elisabeth. The hotel has 132 rooms and suites, an à la carte restaurant, bar, wellness area with pool and spa, fitness room and event spaces.
Schloss Sunzing, Mining, Innviertel
New since March 2025: Schloss Sunzing opened for events and overnight stays. The estate has five rooms for up to ten guests, with several seating areas and a small swimming pool in the garden.
Apartments and holiday flats
Sein Boutique Suites, Gosau am Dachstein
New since January 2025: the Sein Boutique Suites bring 12 suites for guests aged 18 and over to the Salzkammergut. Set in a timber-style new build, the units range from 50 to 86 m² and each has a balcony. Breakfast service and a raclette set are available on request.
Treehouse Apartments, Grünau im Almtal
New since December 2025: the Treehouse Apartments at the Kasberg offer 12 units with one or two bedrooms sleeping four to six guests, most with a balcony. The Kasberg cable car valley station is just 200 metres away.
Camping
Baumgartner Camping, Schärding
New since April 2025: Baumgartner Camping opened close to the town and directly on the Inn, with 37 pitches across around 6,700 m². Open year-round, it has sanitary facilities, a laundry room, a small shop and charging points for cars and bikes.
Campingresort Hinterstoder
New since spring 2025: Campingresort Hinterstoder opened year-round with ten hotel suites, five camping barrels, 85 pitches for motorhomes and caravans and 24 tent pitches. Facilities include modern sanitary areas, private rental bathrooms, a wellness area, outdoor pool, playgrounds, a sports hall and a restaurant.
Sebaldus Camping, Gaflenz
New since April 2026: the Kopf family opened Sebaldus Camping on their farm, with 32 pitches on the meadows, sanitary facilities and laundry. Farm produce is available on site, with inns and shops nearby.
New accommodation in Vienna
Hotels and resorts
Mandarin Oriental Vienna (5-star)
New since December 2025: the Mandarin Oriental Vienna opened in the heart of the city in a historic Art Nouveau building, with 86 rooms and 52 suites, several restaurants and bars, and a spa with indoor pool.
Miiro Hotels
New since April 2026: two hotels have joined the Vienna scene. The Miiro Palais Rudolf opened in mid-November 2025 with 64 rooms and two suites, a fitness room, Refresh Rooms and a restaurant with bar. The Miiro Spittelberg followed with 132 rooms and suites, a library, Refresh Rooms, a restaurant and a fitness room.
B&B Hotel, Heiligenstadt
New since May 2025: the B&B Hotel in Heiligenstadt has 120 rooms, a lounge, co-working area, breakfast room and underground parking with EV charging points. The U-Bahn and tram are just minutes away.
EST Hotel Palais Chotek (4-star)
After several years of renovation, the EST Hotel Palais Chotek in the 9th district welcomed guests from May 2026. The historic city palace houses 164 rooms and suites, green inner courtyards, a wellness area with sauna and a fitness room.
Hideauts Hotel Villa R.
New since November 2025: Villa R. sees the Urbanauts expand into the 19th district with a renovated Art Deco building housing 19 rooms ranging from 22 to 36 m², a lounge with breakfast area and a Mini Cooper available for excursions.
Motel One Wien-Donaucity
New since November 2025: Motel One Wien-Donaucity opened as the group's fifth Vienna property, with 198 rooms, a breakfast lounge with outdoor area and a Rooftop One Bar overlooking the Danube. A further location on Mariahilfer Straße with around 170 rooms is planned for 2026.
Hotel Schani Naschmarkt and Hotel Schani City
New since mid-2026: the Schani group opens two new Vienna addresses. Hotel Schani Naschmarkt has 90 rooms, a restaurant, rooftop bar and a green inner courtyard. Hotel Schani City in Leopoldstadt offers 127 rooms — including 27 kosher rooms — along with a courtyard and restaurant.
Wilde Aparthotel, Fleischmarkt
New since September 2025: housed in a former post office in central Vienna, the Wilde Aparthotel has 136 rooms, studios and apartments for up to four guests, plus a fitness centre, terrace, restaurant and bar.
Accommodation in Vorarlberg
Hotels and resorts
Alpenhotel Post, Au im Bregenzerwald (4-star)
Since July 2025, an expanded wellness area has added new saunas, an outdoor pool with sun terrace, lounging area and playground to the Alpenhotel Post. A water slide complex followed in August 2025.
Naturhotel Chesa Valisa, Hirschegg, Kleinwalsertal (4-star superior)
Since spring 2026, the Naturhotel Chesa Valisa has an extended AlpinSpa. New additions include a sauna for around 30 guests, a steam bath, infrared cabins and three further treatment rooms, complemented by a natural cooling pond, an additional relaxation room, a tea lounge and an extended balcony with floating loungers.
Hotel Adler, Au im Bregenzerwald (4-star)
From August 2025, the Hotel Adler added six family rooms with a separate children's room, alongside a redesigned restaurant and wellness area. A couples' spa, family spa and indoor adventure play area for children have also been introduced.
OXA, Hittisau, Bregenzerwald
New since August 2025: the OXA welcomes guests in a former inn, with 15 rooms from singles to doubles and self check-in. The honesty bar is accessible around the clock.
Apartments and holiday flats
Sandhof Apartments, Lech am Arlberg
In December 2025, the Sandhof Apartments extended the Hotel Sandhof's offering with eleven units sleeping two, four or six guests, each with a garden, terrace or balcony depending on position. A wine lounge is also part of the property.
STUDA 29, Brand
New since December 2025: STUDA 29 adds ten apartments sleeping four to six guests, ranging from 57 to 110 m², each with a private spa area. A farm shop stocking regional produce is on site.
Studio 17, Bregenz
Studio 17 opened on Montfortstraße in June 2025. The renovated building houses 13 studios between 22 and 44 m², complemented by a publicly accessible gallery with changing exhibitions.