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Wellness, Just for You: Private Spas in Austria

Underwater shot: Woman with red hair in red bikini swimming in pool, metal floor visible.
Many hotels in Austria are wellness oases. In the private spa, relaxation becomes a sensory experience, with nature often at the forefront.

When the world fades into the background for a while – that’s when Private Spa time begins.
In stylish retreats designed just for you or for two, it’s all about wellbeing. The motto: close the door, switch off the outside world. Warmth, tranquillity, soothing scents, steam and silence unfold their full effect – undisturbed.

Whether it’s a massage in your own spa chalet, gentle heat in the infrared cabin or a soak in the whirlpool bath with mountain views – everything is geared towards slowing down. Private spas offer space for deep relaxation, with treatments tailored to individual needs – mindful, intimate, and considered.

Be it in the city, by the lake or up in the Alps: wherever time seems to tick a little more softly, your personal wellness moment begins. And sometimes, just one hour is enough to truly reconnect with yourself.

Urban Spa: The city is a wellness jungle

Donauwalzer in Vienna

In the charming 3-star boutique hotel, guests can relax exclusively in the private spa with whirlpool, sauna, steam shower and infrared cabin - all to themselves.

Donauwalzer

The Ritz-Carlton in Vienna

Elegant 5-star retreat in the city centre: in the Private Spa Suite you can enjoy luxury, peace and relaxation on 120 m², just a step away from the hustle and bustle.

The Ritz-Carlton

SO/ Vienna

The 180 m² SO VIP suite with hammam, whirlpool and Hollywood bed with a 270-degree view over Vienna makes design dreams come true. At 5-star level!

SO/ Vienna

Das Tyrol in Vienna

Shimmering golden walls, fragrant steam bath, aquarium and sauna: the private spa in the 4-star boutique hotel is a place for all the senses.

Das Tyrol

In the thermal spa: Private in the wellness temple

AVITA Resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf

Deep relaxation side by side: with infrared lounge, massage loungers and cosy oasis in the stylish Premium Spa for two - 4-star superior.

AVITA Resort

Silvretta Therme in Ischgl

Relaxation zone with style at 4-star superior level: the private spa with its own sauna and steam bath creates space for real relaxation - even for four.

Silvretta Therme

EurothermenResort Bad Schallerbach

A very personal 4-star superior retreat and wellness room: a glass of Prosecco is followed by joint relaxation in the whirlpool tub and a pampering massage.

EurothermenResort

Therme Geinberg in the Innviertel

21 elegant spa suites with private bathing jetty, whirlpool, fireplace and private sauna - 4-star superior surrounded by greenery around two natural bathing ponds.

Therme Geinberg

Therme Laa in the Weinviertel

Time for two in the Silent Spa at 4-star superior level: steam cabin, tub, relaxation area - topped off with Poysecco and sweet petit fours.

Therme Laa

St. Martins Therme in Frauenkirchen

Directly on the lake, with a bathtub, sauna & retreat for two: the Private Spa Suite at the 4-star superior thermal spa comes with treatments and peace and quiet.

St. Martins Therme

Linsberg Asia in Bad Erlach

In the 4-star Asia Therme private spa, Far Eastern tranquillity meets exclusive privacy - with a steam bath, lounger area and saunarium for two to six people.

Linsberg Asia

In the mountains: Alpine wellness with a view

Hotel Sonne Mellau in the Bregenz Forest

100 m² private spa zone with whirlpool bath, scrub, sauna and steam bath - topped off with Prosecco, fruit and peace and quiet in the 4-star Wälder Spa.

Hotel Sonne Mellau

Jagdhof in Neustift in the Stubaital

The 100 m² Private Spa Suite in the 5-star chalet is a refuge with luxury, service and tranquillity - embedded in Tyrolean hospitality.

Jagdhof

IMLAUER Hotel Schloss Pichlarn in Aigen in the Ennstal

104 m² for two: sauna with infrared, experience shower, heated loungers, cosy alcove - plus a view of the Grimming and 5-star service.

IMLAUER Hotel Schloss Pichlarn

Das GOLDBERG in Bad Hofgastein

Couple's time in the Cocoon or Night Spa with infinity pool and sauna world - the 5-star Goldberg is perfect for romantic flights of fancy with a view.

Das GOLDBERG

Sporthotel Silvretta Montafon in Gaschurn

The 4-star Private Gold Spa Suite brings togetherness to the point: hay flower bath, massage, honey peeling - lovingly served with Prosecco and peace and quiet.

Sporthotel Silvretta Montafon

Biohotel Daberer in Dellach in the Gailtal

Relax by the forest at the 4-star hotel: The wald.sauna becomes a private oasis in the evening - with sauna, relaxation room, plunge pool and fresh mountain air.

Biohotel Daberer

Spa by the lake: Wellness, water, wow

Schlosshotel Velden at Lake Wörthersee

The Romantic Spa Suite right on the lake pampers you with a luxury bath, steam bath, aroma shower and cosy waterbed - 5 stars.

Schlosshotel Velden

Im Weissen Rössl at Lake Wolfgangsee

Private spa with sauna, infrared, steam bath and whirlpool: plus a private veranda with breathtaking views of Lake Wolfgangsee - 4-star superior.

Im Weissen Rössl

Seewirt Mattsee in the Salzburg Lake District

Right on the lake: the 4-star spa suite boasts a wooden hot tub, Finnish sauna and lakeside terrace - exclusively for adults.

Seewirt Mattsee

Verwöhnhotel Kristall in Pertisau at Lake Achensee

Five minutes from the lake and 4-star superior: The Private Spa Suite with fireplace, sauna and waterbed promises pure relaxation with a view of the Karwendel.

Verwöhnhotel Kristall

Waldhof Resort at Lake Fuschl

Relax in the private mountain sauna with a view, followed by a scrub, goat's butter balm and a gourmet platter - spa and indulgence meet 4-star superior luxury.

Waldhof Resort

FAQ

A private spa is an exclusive wellness area that you have entirely to yourself – no other guests, just your own space to unwind.

Depending on the provider, you might find:

  • A panoramic sauna or infrared cabin

  • Whirlpool or outdoor bathtub

  • Relaxation area with waterbed, fireplace, or lounge

  • Private terrace or direct access to nature

  • Bathrobes, Prosecco, snacks

It’s the unique blend of tranquillity, nature and exclusivity. No crowds, no distractions – just you, your retreat, and the luxury of being entirely in the moment. And Austria offers the perfect setting for it.

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