Wellness, Just for You: Private Spas in Austria

Many hotels in Austria are wellness oases. In the private spa, relaxation becomes a sensory experience, with nature often at the forefront.

When the world fades into the background for a while – that’s when Private Spa time begins.

In stylish retreats designed just for you or for two, it’s all about wellbeing. The motto: close the door, switch off the outside world. Warmth, tranquillity, soothing scents, steam and silence unfold their full effect – undisturbed.

Whether it’s a massage in your own spa chalet, gentle heat in the infrared cabin or a soak in the whirlpool bath with mountain views – everything is geared towards slowing down. Private spas offer space for deep relaxation, with treatments tailored to individual needs – mindful, intimate, and considered.

Be it in the city, by the lake or up in the Alps: wherever time seems to tick a little more softly, your personal wellness moment begins. And sometimes, just one hour is enough to truly reconnect with yourself.