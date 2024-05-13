2 stars, 1 star Michelin-starred restaurants in Upper Austria

That progressive ideas and down-to-earth cooking can go hand in hand is clear at Ois im Mühltalhof, where Philip Rachinger leads the kitchen. Expect unconventional charm rather than a classic menu – and cooking defined by conviction and precision.

Klemens Gold’s signature at Rau in Großraming, on the edge of the Kalkalpen, is shaped by “nature-based cuisine”. The menu reflects the surrounding landscape – wild, pure and uncompromising.

Sebastian Leutgeb and Miriam Grädler run the welcoming yet stylish Paula in St. Wolfgang with clear passion. Located directly on the market square in the Hotel and Inn Weisser Bär, it combines contemporary cooking with relaxed hospitality.

Das Bootshaus on Lake Traunsee is well known far beyond the Salzkammergut. Lukas Nagl is considered a virtuoso of fish cookery, but he is equally accomplished with meat – calm, precise and masterful.

In Steyr, Lukas Kapeller and Michael Schlöglhofer run a striking design restaurant described as an ‘atelier for art and cuisine’. The cooking is creative, honest and refined.

At Waldschänke, run by the mother-and-son team Elisabeth and Clemens Grabmer, the focus is on what they call ‘food for the soul’: regional, thoughtful and deeply rooted in the local area. In summer, tables are set in the idyllic garden – a quiet kind of luxury.

Lukas Kienbauer’s restaurant in Schärding presents Michelin-starred cuisine in a relaxed way. Regional and seasonal ingredients meet international influences. His guiding principle: guests should feel like they are visiting friends.

At Tanglberg, Max Schellerer’s cooking draws inspiration from French cuisine. Surrounded by contemporary artworks, the restaurant creates a refined dialogue between art and gastronomy.

‘Down-to-earth experiments and a touch of disobedience’ is the promise at Rossbarth in Linz, led by the chef duo Marco Barth and Sebastian Rossbach. The style is purist, clear and relaxed – with a clear desire to challenge convention.

At Verdi in Linz, father and son Erich and Philipp Lukas cook side by side. Their cuisine combines strong regional roots with Mediterranean lightness and occasional Asian nuances.

In the historic Salzamt building in Linz, Restaurant Kliemstein creates a distinctive atmosphere within its vaulted rooms. Fine dining meets tapas, with Austrian, Spanish and Portuguese influences shaping the cuisine – accompanied by its own vinotheque.

Restaurant Kammer5 is located at Leitner Gut in Ort im Innkreis, set in a former cowshed. Under the motto 'Vive la Hoamat', the kitchen interprets regional produce through a French lens – reduced in style, with a clear focus on flavour.