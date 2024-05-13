Ski & Wellness in Austria: From the Slope to the Spa
Introduction
Many Austrian ski resorts offer not only fantastic pistes but also top-class wellness experiences. After a day of physical exertion on the slopes, letting yourself float in warm water and giving your muscles time to relax is a treat for both body and soul.
Here, everyone can find their perfect way to unwind – whether it’s with a soothing massage, a ride down a water slide, or a revitalising session in a Finnish sauna.
It's the contrast between cold and warmth that makes a winter holiday in Austria so wonderfully restorative.
AQUA DOME
It has been a fantastic winter day, with sunshine, powder snow and skiing fun on 360 km of slopes. Your body is exhausted, the spirit refreshed. Time to get out of the skiwear and into the spa world! Sounds like your idea of a perfect holiday? Then the Aqua Dome might be just right for you.
Get comfy in one of the huge floating outdoor pools filled with pleasantly warm water, and enjoy panoramic views of the snow-covered mountain. You can choose between a sulfur, brine and massage pool. Right in the middle, the Spa Dome, the crystal-shaped centrepiece of this wellness paradise, arches over one of the pools. Saunas, relaxing treatments in the spa area, a cosy lounge oasis and a fitness studio complete the offer of this Tyrolean wellness temple. Traveling with little ones in tow? In the "Alpen Arche Noah" kids' world attractions such as a tire slide or a funnel slide ensure that they are having fun, too.
Erlebnistherme Zillertal
The Spieljoch and Hochzillertal-Hochfügen ski areas offer over 100 km of pistes between them – and a total of 548 km, throughout the entire Zillertal, catering to every level. If you fancy a break from the slopes, the Erlebnistherme Zillertal has everything you need: six pools, including a lap pool, a heated outdoor saltwater pool, an adventure pool and a dedicated children's pool.
Perfect for families, the spa features a fun water play area and baby pool for little ones. The wave slide brings added excitement, while the 133-metre-long tyre slide is a real thrill.
Adults can unwind in the spacious wellness area, complete with several saunas and steam baths – the perfect way to relax and recharge after a day on the mountain.
Silvretta Therme Ischgl
In addition to 239 km of pistes in Tirol's third-largest ski area, the Silvretta Therme Ischgl offers a stylish haven of tranquillity. The panoramic poolscape stretches across multiple levels – featuring a whirlpool tower, private loungers, lap pool, and an outdoor pool with bar.
The modern sauna world impresses with its dedicated infusion team, outdoor whirlpool, and complimentary peelings. Themed relaxation rooms invite you to unwind deeply, while the gym focuses on health and wellbeing. In winter, an ice-skating track encircles the building – a place where movement, design and relaxation come together in perfect harmony.
Erlebnis-Therme Amadé
The Erlebnis-Therme Amadé is the perfect place to relax and recharge after skiing in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee. With 63 km of pistes and 23 cable cars and lifts, the resort is one of the most varied in the province and part of the expansive Ski amadé network.
The spa offers both action and relaxation. Slip into the saltwater pool – with a salt content similar to that of the Dead Sea – and feel the tension melt away. The spacious sauna area features themed saunas, steam baths and a heated outdoor brine pool for deep relaxation.
Fancy an extra treat? Book an Ayurvedic massage. And if you’ve worked up an appetite, the spa restaurant serves a mix of regional and international dishes.
Children will love the range of slides – especially the looping slide with rocket launch for the truly daring. Younger guests can splash about in the shallow pools with water features and baby slides.
Gastein Valley: Felsentherme and Alpentherme
Gastein combines not only two thermal spas, but also around 200 km of pistes across four surrounding ski areas.
Relaxation amid rocky peaks
For 3,000 years, the precious thermal water of the Felsentherme Bad Gastein journeyed through the deep rock layers of the Hohe Tauern – and now it rises to the surface. Nestled in a dramatic mountain landscape, the spa features both indoor and outdoor pools, all filled with soothing thermal water. A spacious sauna area invites guests to sweat and unwind, while dedicated family zones ensure even the youngest winter holidaymakers feel right at home.
A breath of fresh air in thermal waters
After a day on the slopes, dive in, switch off and warm up: the Alpentherme Bad Hofgastein offers soothing warmth and total relaxation. In the Relax World, thermal pools with bubble loungers, massage jets and panoramic views of the mountains await. The expansive Sauna World features a Swiss pine sauna, steam baths, a salt grotto and two ice-cold mountain lakes. Children and teenagers will love the Family World with its speed slide, lazy river and toddler area. At the heart of it all is the Alpe-Adria Dome – home to a textile sauna, saltwater pool and plenty of space to breathe deeply and unwind.
TAUERN SPA Zell am See – Kaprun
Warm up and recharge your batteries at the TAUERN SPA in Zell am See - Kaprun after a day on the Kitzsteinhorn slopes. The spa follows a holistic approach and scores with 12 pools, cascades and grottos. The outdoor pool impresses with a view of the surrounding mountain peaks - a majestic sight, especially in the wintertime. Families will feel right at home here as well thanks to the separate children's areas with slides and playing zones. Love a sweat? Head straight to the sauna and the salt, vitamin and beauty infusions, as well as the carefully selected music, will relax you and your muscles in the blink of an eye.
Therme St. Kathrein
Located near the Bad Kleinkirchheim ski resort, the thermal baths in St. Kathrein are particularly family-friendly. There's an adventure pool with a mushroom spray fountain, whirlpools and water jets, as well as the 86-m-long Nockberg slide that can be used all day long. A heated tower ensures that everyone stays warm even in the peak of wintertime.
If you'd rather relax in the sauna, you can choose between an outdoor or steam one, a Finnish or herbal one, and a grotto. The Roman tepidarium is particularly calming, allowing the body to rest on heated stone loungers at a room temperature of 40 °C. Want to spend a whole spa day in style? Head to the cosy fireplace for an afternoon nap or spoil yourself with a beauty treatment.
Roman Bath Bad Kleinkirchheim
Carinthia
The Roman Bath Bad Kleinkirchheim can be found in Austria's southernmost province Carinthia, surrounded by 103 km of slopes. If you've been on skis or a snowboard all day long, you've definitely earned yourself a spot in this relaxing paradise. The thermal spa has three levels, each of them with a different focus, from active to chilled. There are 13 saunas, a massage centre for relaxing your muscles and joints, as well as outdoor pools with thermal water. To make sure the whole family has a great time, there's also a children's pool with water jets.
Ever tried a chocolate or honey infusion? Take your pick from several specials per day!
GrimmingTherme in Bad Mitterndorf
The GrimmingTherme in Bad Mitterndorf is the perfect place to cap a skiing day on 43 km of slopes in the Tauplitz region. The water, enriched with valuable minerals, comes from natural thermal springs that originate deep beneath the earth's surface. The spa has three indoor and four outdoor pools, as well as relaxing zones on five levels. And once you enter their generous sauna area, your muscles will almost immediately relax. Book a hot stone massage or a beauty treatment to further enhance the experience. And to make sure deep relaxation and fun don't get in the way, the children's area, with a giant slide and a game centre, is separated from the other spa areas.