Ski-in-Ski-out Accommodation

Be the first on the slopes in the morning and return to your accommodation after skiing - this makes for a comfortable winter holiday in Austria.

There's something truly satisfying about this: After your final turns of the day, with your legs pleasantly tired, you simply glide right back to your accommodation – no lugging skis, no waiting for the bus. Just unclip your skis at the doorstep, hang up your boots to dry, and you're done. Now it's time to unwind: a few lazy laps in the heated outdoor pool, followed by a visit to the sauna, where the warmth soothes your muscles and quiets your mind. This is what it's like to stay right in the heart of the ski area – where the skiing ends and the relaxing begins.