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Ski-in-Ski-out Accommodation

Sauna with wooden benches and sauna stove, panoramic window overlooking snow-covered ski slope and forest.
Be the first on the slopes in the morning and return to your accommodation after skiing - this makes for a comfortable winter holiday in Austria.

There's something truly satisfying about this: After your final turns of the day, with your legs pleasantly tired, you simply glide right back to your accommodation – no lugging skis, no waiting for the bus. Just unclip your skis at the doorstep, hang up your boots to dry, and you're done. Now it's time to unwind: a few lazy laps in the heated outdoor pool, followed by a visit to the sauna, where the warmth soothes your muscles and quiets your mind. This is what it's like to stay right in the heart of the ski area – where the skiing ends and the relaxing begins.

Hotels by the slopes for maximum ski fun

Vorarlberg

Renowned for its alpine landscape and deep-rooted skiing tradition, Vorarlberg offers an invaluable advantage with accommodation located right on the slopes. Whether in the prestigious ski resorts of Arlberg, Silvretta Montafon, or Damüls-Mellau, you can carve the first tracks in the powder snow each morning and relish the morning mountain air before the lifts even start running. Feel free to take your time during the hut break, as the direct access to your accommodation ensures maximum relaxation and allows for a stress-free ski day amidst breathtaking mountain scenery.

Accommodation in Vorarlberg

Hotels on the Arlberg

Chalets and holiday homes

More accommodation

A good start into the day

Tirol

In Tirol, where the mountains tower majestically and skiing is deeply rooted, the day begins right on the piste. Whether in the legendary Kitzbühel ski area, in the impressive SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser-Brixental or in the versatile Zillertal - staying in accommodation directly on the piste allows you to carve your first tracks in the fresh snow as the sun slowly rises over the peaks.

Ski hotels for a good start into your day

5-Star-Hotels

Resorts

Chalets and holiday homes

For Families

Adults only

Holiday Apartments and Huts

For early birds

SalzburgerLand

In SalzburgerLand, direct access to the slopes is a true luxury. Enjoy being among the first to experience the perfectly groomed runs in the morning, then retreat to the cosy warmth of your accommodation – that's what comfort feels like on a ski holiday. Whether in the expansive ski areas of the Salzburger Sportwelt or the charming villages around Zell am See, direct access to the slopes makes the winter experience in SalzburgerLand truly special.

Hotels directly on the slopes

Hotels

For families

Chalets

Nature hotels

Design hotels

Holiday appartements

Skiing in the foothills of the Alps

Lower Austria

The day in Lower Austria's ski resorts begins early, as the first rays of sunlight bathe the snow-covered hills in golden light. Whether at Ötscher, Annaberg, or Hochkar, the convenience of stepping straight from your accommodation onto the slopes gives you more time for long runs and leisurely breaks in one of the cosy mountain huts. After a fulfilling day on the slopes, you can return to your nearby lodging, relaxed and ready to enjoy the evening in the peaceful, idyllic surroundings of Lower Austria's mountain landscape.

Accommodation in Lower Austria

Hotels

Short distances, great skiing days

Upper Austria

With its charming ski resorts and stunning mountain landscapes, Upper Austria is the perfect place for a ski holiday right on the slopes. Step out of your hotel bed and head straight to the slopes of the Salzkammergut or the impressive Dachstein ski areas without the need for long drives. Afterwards, unwind in your nearby accommodation with a glass of wine and local delicacies – simply wonderful!

Accommodation in Upper Austria

Hotels

From the piste into the pool

Styria

Whether in Schladming-Dachstein, on the Tauplitz, or at the Kreischberg ski resort, the wide slopes of Styria invite you to carve long, sweeping turns before enjoying Styrian specialities in a ski hut. In the evening, simply unclip your skis and, just a few minutes later, dive into the pool – that's the luxury of staying in accommodation right on the slopes in the Styrian mountains.

Accommodation in Styria

Hotels

Holiday homes and huts

Hotel by the slopes in the sunny south

Carinthia

Whether you're exploring the wide slopes of Nassfeld, the thermal baths in Bad Kleinkirchheim, or the family-friendly runs at Katschberg, the proximity to your accommodation allows for a stress-free start to the day in Carinthia. Here in southern Austria, sunshine and snow often come together beautifully, making for long days on the slopes. After an active day on the piste, you can indulge in local delicacies like Kasnudeln while watching the sun set over the mountains.

Accommodation in Carinthia

Hotels

Holiday Apartments and Huts

FAQs

The day starts right at your doorstep - and this is where it ends as well. Ski-in-ski out means getting your skis on, gliding away, right into the snowy fun. And after the last turns, you go right back - no detour, no ski bus, all easy.

Stay where others have to travel – and make the most of every day.

More time on the slopes: Be among the first out in the morning and enjoy the final run in the evening.
Less hassle: Your gear stays at the hotel, and the ski bus becomes irrelevant.
Maximum flexibility: Pop back to your room whenever you fancy a snack or need to warm up.
Plenty of comfort: No lugging, no waiting, no stress.

At many ski hotels in Austria, equipment hire is part of the package, or arranged through local partners right on site. Skis, boards and more can usually be fitted and tested directly at the hotel, and returned there after a day on the slopes. It doesn’t get much more convenient than that.

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