Austria's Snow-Sure Ski Areas

1.377 – 2.872 metres Ischgl

High above Ischgl in the Paznaun Valley lies the Silvretta Arena – one of the most modern ski resorts in the Alps. With 239 km of perfectly groomed pistes and cutting-edge cable cars and lifts, it takes you straight to the heart of the action.

Whether it’s skiing or snowboarding, funparks or freeride areas – Ischgl is the ultimate hotspot for those who love winter and want to combine Alpine adventure with international flair.