Austria's Snow-Sure Ski Areas
Introduction
Some skiing areas in Austria are known to be more snow-sure than others, thanks to their geographical location. When the weather gods mean well, you can enjoy unlimited skiing fun all winter long. In addition to perfectly groomed pistes for beginners and advanced skiers, the below ski areas also offer wonderful opportunities for activities away from the slopes: Cross-country skiing with impressive views of the snow-covered mountain panorama, tobogganing through forests, or winter hikes, which are a great way to spend some quality family time. The following snow-sure ski resorts will make all your winter dreams come true.
Ischgl
High above Ischgl in the Paznaun Valley lies the Silvretta Arena – one of the most modern ski resorts in the Alps. With 239 km of perfectly groomed pistes and cutting-edge cable cars and lifts, it takes you straight to the heart of the action.
Whether it’s skiing or snowboarding, funparks or freeride areas – Ischgl is the ultimate hotspot for those who love winter and want to combine Alpine adventure with international flair.
Ischgl rocks the start of the season: at the Top of the Mountain Opening Concert, snow start and superstars meet - at the end of November, right in the centre of the ski resort.
Kühtai
Wide runs, dreamy off-piste slopes, and a mix of rustic mountain huts and lively bars make Kühtai a true insider tip for those who love great skiing and authentic alpine charm.
The best part? Many of the 49 km of pistes lead right to your hotel door – it doesn’t get more convenient than that.
As Austria’s highest ski resort, Kühtai guarantees snow from early December to late April – surrounded by silence, wide-open spaces and an alpine landscape that truly moves you.
Night skiing in Kühtai - when floodlights illuminate the slopes and the silence of the mountains becomes a stage. Every Wednesday and Saturday: skiing and snowboarding under the stars - an experience with a very special atmosphere.
Obergurgl-Hochgurgl
At the very end of the Ötztal valley lies one of the most snow-sure ski resorts in the Alps – a place for those who seek space, silence and a sense of freedom. With 112 km of pistes and 25 modern lifts, you can enjoy endless skiing – comfortably, stylishly and without the crowds.
Winter sports enthusiasts here benefit from a long season lasting well into April – in a high-mountain refuge that offers tranquillity and opens up new perspectives.
An exciting excursion destination for families: At the Hohe Mut Infopoint in the Ötztal Nature Park, you can immerse yourself in the fascinating world of glacier and high mountain research.
Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis
With 214 km of pistes, 38 state-of-the-art lifts and a winter setting at the foot of the Samnaun range, Tirol's largest ski area is like a treasure chest of unforgettable experiences.
Whether interactive, fast-paced, magical or with a touch of adrenaline – there's something new for everyone to discover. And at the heart of it all? Pure enjoyment for the whole family.
A really special feature in Serfaus provides comfortable transport for winter sports enthusiasts: an underground village railway with four stops. It connects the village centre with the valley station of the cable cars - quiet, fast and car-free.
Zillertal Arena
Pure skiing enjoyment, sun-drenched slopes and dreamy side valleys – the Zillertal Arena invites you to explore at your own pace, with 150 km of pistes and 52 modern lifts.
Skiers and snowboarders will find everything they need for a perfect winter holiday: wide runs, sporty challenges, and quiet spots to pause and take it all in.
On and off the slopes, it’s all about experiences and quality time with the family.
At the "Moonlight Skiing & Dinner" on full moon evenings from January to March, you can experience a winter adventure of a special kind: with the last light of the day, you head out onto the piste - at the top, an atmospheric sundowner with a live DJ and a cosy dinner on the mountain await you.
Silvretta-Montafon
In the ski area in the Vorarlberg Alps, holidaymakers will find perfect conditions on 140 kilometres of pistes and 70 freeride routes. Half of the slopes in Silvretta-Montafon are located at over 2,000 metres above sea level.
Guaranteed thrills - on the Black Scorpions, five ski slopes with a gradient of up to 67 per cent.
Ski Arlberg
Skiing at the Arlberg means winter sports in a different league. With around 300 interconnected kilometres of pistes, Ski Arlberg ranks among the five largest ski areas in the world.
Beginners and experts alike will find ideal conditions here. A state-of-the-art infrastructure – including 85 cable cars and lifts – ensures fast and comfortable connections between St. Anton, Lech, Zürs, Warth and Schröcken.
The White Ring in Lech Zürs am Arlberg – the most legendary ski circuit in the Alps – takes winter sports enthusiasts on a scenic journey featuring easy to intermediate descents and breathtaking views.
Gastein Valley
In Salzburg’s Gastein Valley, four ski areas come together to create a varied winter experience – with pistes for beginners and seasoned skiers alike.
Schlossalm–Angertal–Stubnerkogel
Thanks to the ultra-modern Schlossalm cable car, you’ll be in the heart of the action in no time. This is the largest interconnected ski area in the region, offering wide runs with sweeping views of the Gastein mountains.
Sportgastein
The highest ski area in the Ski amadé network combines high-Alpine charm with 24 kilometres of demanding pistes – a true insider tip for freeriders.
Graukogel
Graukogel is all about pure skiing pleasure on natural snow, surrounded by ancient stone pine forests – a peaceful, authentic, and wonderfully unhurried experience.
Dorfgastein–Großarl
The Dorfgastein–Großarl ski link adds around 70 kilometres of pistes – perfect for those who love long, flowing turns.
After a day on the mountain, soothing warmth awaits – at the Alpentherme in Bad Hofgastein or the Felsentherme in Bad Gastein. Perfect for switching off, warming up and recharging your batteries.
Obertauern
Obertauern is one of Austria’s largest – and most snow-sure – ski areas. From November to May, around 100 km of beautifully groomed pistes await, set against a spectacular mountain backdrop.
Thanks to its high-altitude location, the resort is affectionately known as the “snow bowl” – snow arrives earlier, stays longer, and attracts both freeriders and leisure skiers alike.
Modern lifts take you up to the highest peaks quickly, safely and in comfort – turning your winter holiday in SalzburgerLand into pure pleasure and a lasting memory.
Obertauern is one of the ski-in-ski-out ski resorts! From your bed directly on the piste!
Wildkogel Arena
A snowy wonderland, a family-friendly and snow-sure ski area with 70 km of pistes – from November to April, the Wildkogel Arena offers a true winter experience.
Beautifully nestled between the Hohe Tauern National Park and the Kitzbühel Alps, this region combines natural beauty, sweeping views and slope-side fun in the most delightful way.
14 km of tobogganing fun at night: the longest floodlit toboggan run in the world takes you from the Wildkogel down to Bramberg.
Großglockner Heiligenblut
The Großglockner Heiligenblut ski resort lies at the upper end of the Möll Valley, right in the heart of the Hohe Tauern National Park region in Carinthia. A real insider tip for families, freeriders and winter hikers looking for something special.
With 55 km of varied pistes, spectacular off-piste terrain and 11 lifts operating from December to April, this is where natural beauty meets the freedom of alpine adventure.
Always in sight: Austria's highest mountain, the impressive Großglockner (3.798 metres above sea level).
Turracher Höhe
Thanks to its geographical location and altitude, the high plateau on the border between Carinthia and Styria offers an extended winter season. Sixteen modern cable cars and lifts, along with 43 km of pistes and snowmaking capabilities across up to 100% of the terrain, ensure reliable conditions.
A real highlight: the Pistenbutler. Charming, attentive and always nearby, this friendly ski host turns every guest into a VIP – and every ski day into a memorable experience.
Hop aboard the Nocky Flitzer for a thrilling ride down the mountain – starting at the top station of the Panoramabahn at 2,000 metres, you’ll whizz along rails all the way to Turracher Höhe at 1,763 metres.
Hauser Kaibling
One of Austria’s largest ski areas awaits – with 123 km of perfectly groomed pistes and direct access to the Schladming-Dachstein ski region.
As part of the Schladming 4-Mountain Ski Circuit, Hauser Kaibling in the Enns Valley of Styria is linked with Planai, Hochwurzen and Reiteralm – offering limitless skiing fun across four interconnected mountains.
At 1,800 metres above sea level, panoramic loungers on the pleasure island invite you to relax - with magnificent views and free Wi-Fi for all those who like to stay connected.
The Tauplitz / Bad Mitterndorf
Tauplitz is the largest standalone ski area in Styria, located in the Ausseerland – Salzkammergut region, right in the heart of Austria. Thanks to its favourable altitude, it offers excellent snow conditions from November to April: 43 km of pistes, sporty descents, and wide, snow-covered slopes – all set in a landscape that feels alive and breathing.
It’s the perfect place for families, leisure skiers and anyone who prefers to experience winter in a quiet, natural and authentic way.
The trail network around Tauplitz and on the Tauplitzalm offers the right pace for everyone. With 177 km of tracks, it’s one of the longest and most varied cross-country skiing areas in all of Austria.
Dachstein Krippenstein
Towering above Lake Hallstatt and nestled in the heart of the UNESCO World Heritage region of the Salzkammergut, the Dachstein Krippenstein is a winter highlight for ski fans seeking more than just the usual runs.
From December to April, modern lifts carry you up into open terrain, where 30 km of off-piste routes wind through dramatic karst landscapes. The 9-km valley run is one of the longest in all of Upper Austria.
No surprise, then, that the Krippenstein has earned its reputation as a hotspot on the freeride scene.
Enjoy a fantastic 360-degree panoramic view of the Salzkammergut region.
Hochkar
Snow-sure, sun-kissed and the highest alpine resort in the Lower Austrian Prealps – Hochkar is ideal for anyone who loves the joy of skiing.
Thanks to its high-Alpine climate, reliable snow is guaranteed from December to early April. Eight lifts, 27 varied pistes, a lovingly designed children’s area and a dedicated freeride centre make this the perfect playground – for beginners, families and powder fans alike.