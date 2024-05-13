2 stars, 1 star Michelin-starred restaurants in Styria

At Die Weinbank in Ehrenhausen an der Weinstraße, Gerhard Fuchs serves a subtle, elegant cuisine with perfectly paired wines – presented without a menu.

In the heart of the Almenland Nature Park, the ZeitRAUM restaurant at Hotel ‘Der WILDe EDER’ in St. Kathrein am Offenegg offers a very personal dining experience. Chef Stefan Eder serves the dishes himself, sharing stories about the carefully selected ingredients with every course. Sweet highlights: the handmade pralines.

The Thaller restaurant in St. Veit in Vogau has been family-run since 1882. In his seven-course menu, Norbert Thaller follows the rhythm of the seasons. Vegetables and herbs come from his garden, fish from the restaurant’s own pond.

In the former parish house in St. Andrä im Sausal, Harald Irka runs a small culinary gem. His thoughtful dishes combine delicate and bold contrasts, drawing on both regional and international influences.

Set among the vineyards of Gamlitz, the Sattler family’s restaurant Sattlerhof showcases the skills Markus Sattler developed in international fine dining. His six-course menu highlights regional produce, with flowers and herbs grown on site.

In Trautmannsdorf above Bad Gleichenberg, the Rauch siblings have become a real asset to the region’s dining scene. In his ‘taste journeys’, Richard Rauch combines local traditions with international touches and creative flair. The family’s own pig breeding also plays a role.

High in the mountains of the Ausseerland, the Geiger Alm in Altaussee may be a small alpine hut, but chef Dominik Utassy creates cuisine of international calibre here.

At Saziani Stub’n in Straden, Christoph Mandl surprises guests with unpretentious, straightforward dishes accompanied by excellent wines from the estate’s own vineyards.

The concept at Wörgötter in Ligist combines traditional inn cooking with fine dining. Florian Wörgötter’s surprise menu brings together exciting contrasts and well-balanced flavours.

In the Schlosskeller Gourmetstube, located in a listed building near Leibnitz, Markus Rath cooks contemporary dishes using carefully selected regional products, occasionally complemented by Asian ingredients.

At Lieperts in Leutschach an der Weinstraße, Manuel Liepert presents a modern fine dining style rooted in regional produce with international accents.

In the centre of Graz, Restaurant Artis stands out for its top-quality international ingredients. Every two months, Philipp Dyczek presents new creations. Tip: reserve the chef’s table and sit right by the open kitchen.

Lilli Fine Dining in Fehring moves between traditional inn cooking and refined cuisine. A multi-course menu highlights regional ingredients, interpreted with a modern approach.

At Kaiser-Josef-Platz in Graz, Genießerei am Markt follows the daily offerings of the market stalls. The cooking is seasonal and regional – fresh, straightforward and guided by a clear feel for the product.

Zur Goldenen Birn at the Parkhotel in Graz draws on historic recipes. Inspired by the Austro-Hungarian monarchy, the menus reinterpret forgotten dishes in a contemporary way.

Set in the Weststeiermark, Broadmoar in St. Josef is firmly rooted in the region. The kitchen follows the seasons, using ingredients from selected local farms and producers – often shaped by what is available on the day.