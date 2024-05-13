The Best Restaurants in Styria
Introduction
The abundance of goodness from Styria’s fields, forests, and lakes is truly remarkable. The region’s treasures can be refined, combined, interpreted, and transformed in countless ways. Master chefs at numerous acclaimed eateries and top restaurants enchant with their unique styles and innovative approaches. Pure poetry!
Known as the "Green Heart of Austria," Styria boasts the highest forest coverage in the country and is also wonderfully mountainous, captivating nature enthusiasts with its lakes, gardens, and vineyards. The scenic diversity matches the exceptional culinary offerings found at charming locations by the water or nestled in lush greenery.
Styrian classics like Backhendl (fried chicken), Käferbohnensalat (bean salad with pumpkin seed oil), and trout with a polenta crust are just a few of the regional specialities awaiting you in the local inns. Traditional home-cooked meals are served at the highest level, often combined with modern twists and always with great warmth—a hallmark of Styria.
Michelin-starred restaurants in Styria
At Die Weinbank in Ehrenhausen an der Weinstraße, Gerhard Fuchs serves a subtle, elegant cuisine with perfectly paired wines – presented without a menu.
In the heart of the Almenland Nature Park, the ZeitRAUM restaurant at Hotel ‘Der WILDe EDER’ in St. Kathrein am Offenegg offers a very personal dining experience. Chef Stefan Eder serves the dishes himself, sharing stories about the carefully selected ingredients with every course. Sweet highlights: the handmade pralines.
The Thaller restaurant in St. Veit in Vogau has been family-run since 1882. In his seven-course menu, Norbert Thaller follows the rhythm of the seasons. Vegetables and herbs come from his garden, fish from the restaurant’s own pond.
In the former parish house in St. Andrä im Sausal, Harald Irka runs a small culinary gem. His thoughtful dishes combine delicate and bold contrasts, drawing on both regional and international influences.
Set among the vineyards of Gamlitz, the Sattler family’s restaurant Sattlerhof showcases the skills Markus Sattler developed in international fine dining. His six-course menu highlights regional produce, with flowers and herbs grown on site.
In Trautmannsdorf above Bad Gleichenberg, the Rauch siblings have become a real asset to the region’s dining scene. In his ‘taste journeys’, Richard Rauch combines local traditions with international touches and creative flair. The family’s own pig breeding also plays a role.
High in the mountains of the Ausseerland, the Geiger Alm in Altaussee may be a small alpine hut, but chef Dominik Utassy creates cuisine of international calibre here.
At Saziani Stub’n in Straden, Christoph Mandl surprises guests with unpretentious, straightforward dishes accompanied by excellent wines from the estate’s own vineyards.
The concept at Wörgötter in Ligist combines traditional inn cooking with fine dining. Florian Wörgötter’s surprise menu brings together exciting contrasts and well-balanced flavours.
In the Schlosskeller Gourmetstube, located in a listed building near Leibnitz, Markus Rath cooks contemporary dishes using carefully selected regional products, occasionally complemented by Asian ingredients.
At Lieperts in Leutschach an der Weinstraße, Manuel Liepert presents a modern fine dining style rooted in regional produce with international accents.
In the centre of Graz, Restaurant Artis stands out for its top-quality international ingredients. Every two months, Philipp Dyczek presents new creations. Tip: reserve the chef’s table and sit right by the open kitchen.
Lilli Fine Dining in Fehring moves between traditional inn cooking and refined cuisine. A multi-course menu highlights regional ingredients, interpreted with a modern approach.
At Kaiser-Josef-Platz in Graz, Genießerei am Markt follows the daily offerings of the market stalls. The cooking is seasonal and regional – fresh, straightforward and guided by a clear feel for the product.
Zur Goldenen Birn at the Parkhotel in Graz draws on historic recipes. Inspired by the Austro-Hungarian monarchy, the menus reinterpret forgotten dishes in a contemporary way.
Set in the Weststeiermark, Broadmoar in St. Josef is firmly rooted in the region. The kitchen follows the seasons, using ingredients from selected local farms and producers – often shaped by what is available on the day.
The Michelin Guide recognises restaurants in several categories: Michelin Stars for exceptional cuisine, the Bib Gourmand for particularly good food at fair prices, and Selected Restaurants for addresses that stand out for their quality and style.
Restaurants with a special view in Styria
Fancy an aperitif on a traditional wooden boat? The Seehotel Grundlsee offers Plätte boat trips for up to 12 people per boat. Afterwards, creative Alpine cuisine is served à la carte in the restaurant or on the lakeside terrace.
The Fischerhütte sits directly on the legendary Toplitzsee. Fresh trout and char are particularly recommended here.
At the Gasthaus Genuss am See on Lake Ödensee, the menu ranges from hearty classics and light dishes to creative new interpretations – from rustic and traditional to refined and elegant. Fresh fish is, of course, part of the offering.
At Wirtshaus Maitz in Ratsch an der Weinstraße, a sunny terrace overlooks the vineyards of southern Styria. The menu features excellent regional cuisine, Mediterranean-inspired dishes and fine wines.
Lurgbauer is located in a quiet side valley of the Mariazell region. Here, ‘from farm to table’ is practised at the highest level, including produce from the farm’s own Angus cattle.
Restaurant Schlossberg and the Starcke Haus in Graz both offer impressive views across the city, along with a combination of international and down-to-earth gourmet cuisine.
Inns and taverns in Styria
Heinz Reitbauer’s Steirereck am Pogusch is considered one of the country’s finest inns. Much of what appears on the plate comes from the restaurant’s own farm, which grows no fewer than 500 different plants and herbs.
‘Our plates are a stage for small-scale farming,’ says Andreas Krainer about his new Styrian cuisine, served at Wirtshaus Krainer in Langenwang.
At Gasthaus Kehlberghof in Graz, traditional dishes are given a contemporary twist, with a willingness to look beyond the classics and occasionally add an original touch.
At Wirtshaus and Dorfhotel Mayer in St. Martin am Grimming, classic inn dishes are combined with surprise menus. Vegan and vegetarian options are also on the menu.
Kogel3 in Leibnitz serves both regional traditions and internationally inspired dishes in a relaxed yet elegant atmosphere overlooking the vineyards – a well-balanced combination.
At the Genusstreffpunkt Höfer in Weinitzen near Graz, traditional Austrian cuisine is reinterpreted with a modern approach. Those who want to explore further can opt for the ‘Genussreise’, a five-course menu with seasonal highlights.
Gasthaus Haberl in Ilz remains true to its regional, seasonal traditional cuisine while embracing contemporary influences – and impresses with an excellent wine list.
Harkamp in St. Nikolai im Sausal, set among the vineyards, combines the feel of a traditional inn with that of a restaurant, accompanied by the estate’s own fine wines. The wine soup and fried chicken are particularly popular.