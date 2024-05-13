The Most Beautiful Sights in Styria

Styria, Austria's "Green Heart," enchants with its natural beauty, artistic treasures, and the charming lifestyle of its people.

Between vineyards, alpine pastures and dense forests, Styria shows how powerfully nature and culture can come together. In Graz's Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Renaissance courtyards, winding lanes and contemporary architecture create a lively cityscape. Here, you can drink coffee beneath arcades, climb the Schlossberg and let your gaze wander across the red rooftops.

Further north, the Dachstein Glacier World opens up an alpine panorama of rock and ice. On the suspension bridge and the Stairway to Nothingness, you get close to the elements, with sweeping views far across the Enns Valley. In Gesäuse National Park, rivers run through narrow gorges, while striking peaks rise above them. Trails lead through varied terrain and offer fascinating insights into this landscape.

For families, Styria becomes a setting for adventures big and small. Take a cable car up to airy heights or follow family-friendly themed trails through forests and gorges - everywhere, there is something new to discover. Nature parks, swimming lakes and adventure mountains combine activity with curiosity. The result is a holiday that does not need to be loud to leave a lasting impression.