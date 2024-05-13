The Most Beautiful Themed and Panoramic Roads
Introduction
Austria’s themed and panoramic roads combine stunning natural scenery with cultural highlights. Alpine routes like the Großglockner High Alpine Road offer breathtaking views of majestic peaks and lush green valleys. Meanwhile, themed roads tell their own stories—from the gentle hills of wine routes to historic paths showcasing traditional craftsmanship and culture. Each route reveals a unique side of Austria, whether rustic and traditional or modern and unexpected.
Here, the essence of Austria comes to life: authentic, charming, and welcoming. Small moments along the way, such as meeting an alpine dairyman or visiting a lovingly restored farmhouse, make these journeys truly memorable. These roads are more than just routes—they're experiences for travellers seeking fresh perspectives and inspiration from Austria’s rich diversity.
Discover Austria from a new perspective on five routes
Grossglockner High Alpine Road
Often described as the queen of Alpine roads, the Grossglockner High Alpine Road offers impressive views of high-alpine valleys between Salzburg and Carinthia. This iconic panoramic route reveals classic Alpine scenery at every turn.
Nockalm Road (Carinthia)
One of Austria’s best-known Alpine roads, the Nockalm Road winds its way through stone pine forests and gentle mountain landscapes. Its 52 bends lead through the heart of the Nockberge range, known for its rounded peaks and wide valleys.
Silvretta High Alpine Road
This high-altitude panoramic road crosses broad Alpine valleys and delivers striking views throughout the journey. A highlight along the route is the Silvretta Reservoir, set against an impressive mountain backdrop.
South Styrian Wine Road
The South Styrian Wine Road is a scenic themed route through rolling vineyard hills with far-reaching views. Traditional wine taverns and open landscapes define this relaxed gourmet route in southern Styria.
Route of Emperors and Kings
Following the Danube region, the Route of Emperors and Kings connects monasteries, castles and centuries of lived history. Along the way, the landscape opens up to views of the Danube and historic cultural scenery.
Alpine and panoramic roads
Austria’s Alpine and panoramic roads lead straight into some of the country’s most varied mountain landscapes. Routes such as the Grossglockner High Alpine Road, the Silvretta High Alpine Road and the Nockalm Road open up wide views across mountain ranges and Alpine valleys. These roads connect valleys and high-altitude landscapes, creating routes where nature, culture and regional character come together.
Along the way, small moments make the journey memorable: a short stop at a viewpoint, a glance across alpine meadows, or a conversation with people who live and work in the mountains. Each panoramic road becomes a place to experience Austria’s Alpine identity – clear, contemporary and authentic. For travellers looking for new perspectives, these Alpine roads offer an ideal introduction to Austria’s blend of nature, craftsmanship and cultural landscapes.
Please note: There is often an additional toll fee for driving on Alpine and panoramic roads in Austria. Seasonal opening hours and winter closures may also apply. Find out about current conditions and toll costs in advance!
Motorcycle tours
15 motorcycle routes through Austria's historic cities: Picturesque landscapes, culture and special motorcycle hotels make every tour a highlight.
Villach Alpine Road
The 16.5 km long road leads up to the Dobratsch with 7 hairpin bends and 116 curves. Viewpoints, a skywalk, and an Alpine garden make the drive a great experience.
Silvretta High Alpine Road
22,3km, 34 hairpin bends, 2,032m above sea level and spectacular views: The toll pass road connects Montafon and Paznaun, past Piz Buin and glistening reservoirs.
Salzburg's panoramic roads
Panoramic roads await you in SalzburgerLand: Through Alpine heights, past glaciers, lakes and breathtaking landscapes.
Tirol's roads with a view
Tirol's ten Alpine roads lead through breathtaking landscapes, past glaciers, peaks and valleys - a paradise for nature and driving experiences.
Nockalm Road
The 34 km road winds through the UNESCO Nockberge Biosphere Reserve, with 52 hairpin bends through the largest spruce, larch, and stone pine forest in the Eastern Alps.
Gerlos Alpine Road
Highlights of the 12 km long route through the Hohe Tauern National Park, which is accessible all year round, are the Krimml Waterfalls and the Durlaßboden reservoir.
Nature theme roads
Austria's nature-themed routes show how landscape and regional flavours come together in a harmonious yet varied way. Each route leads through regions where traditional craftsmanship and modern production exist side by side – from fruit growing and flower cultivation to cheese-making and cider traditions. Along the way, the scenery keeps changing, opening up views of rolling hills, fields, alpine pastures and places where people and nature have worked together for centuries.
A sense of ease accompanies the journey, shaped by spontaneous stops, friendly encounters and regional specialities that reflect the character of each place. These nature routes highlight Austria’s diversity and reveal how strongly its way of life is influenced by local creativity and regional identity.
Cider Route
A region named after the drink: The Mostviertel. The Moststraße leads past cider farmers, wine taverns, pear orchards and cultural sights.
Styrian Flower Route
It leads through ten picturesque villages in Eastern Styria, which have already won several flower decoration awards - including the coveted "Entente Florale".
Styrian Wood Route
Forests, workshops and sustainable ideas reveal how timber shapes life in Styria and its communities.
Cheese Route
On the Bregenzerwald Cheese Route, farms and inns invite you to make culinary discoveries while experiencing the unmistakable taste of the region.
On the trail of wine
Austria’s wine routes wind through picturesque regions, combining exceptional wines, culinary delights, and stunning landscapes.
In Styria, eight wine routes invite visitors to sample varieties like Sauvignon Blanc, Traminer, and Schilcher, with the Klapotetz Wine Route featuring charming traditional windmills.
The Weinviertel, home of Grüner Veltliner, boasts 400 kilometres of wine roads through scenic cellar-lined lanes, blending indulgence with history, especially in the Retzer Land.
Along the Danube, areas like Wachau, Kremstal, and Kamptal host wine festivals and offer tours through historic cultural landscapes.
Each wine route highlights Austria’s deep connection between winemaking, tradition, and lifestyle.
Wine Route Weinviertel
The Weinviertel Wine Route connects 400 km of enjoyment: Grüner Veltliner, idyllic cellar lanes, and wine festivals make the region north of Vienna unforgettable.
Klöcher Wine Road
From the spa town of Bad Radkersburg, the Klöcher Wine Route leads into the thermal region of Styria with its rolling hills and panoramic views as far as Slovenia.
Cultural theme routes
Austria’s cultural theme routes uniquely combine history, art, and landscape. They wind through picturesque regions, passing historic sites, castles, churches, and museums that bring the country’s rich cultural heritage to life.
From stunning Gothic architecture to fairy-tale castles and UNESCO World Heritage sites, each route tells its own story. Along the way, visitors can enjoy cultural highlights, traditional craftsmanship, and culinary delights.
These routes offer a relaxed and inspiring way to explore Austria’s past and present while showcasing the country’s remarkable diversity.
Romantic Road
The Romantic Road connects Salzburg and Vienna, leading through 13 enchanting towns and 3 UNESCO World Heritage regions - perfect for relaxed cultural travels.
Styrian-Burgenland Castle Road
The south-east of Austria is known for its many castles and palaces: From knights' castles, fortified fortresses to small and large fairytale castles.
Road of emperors and kings
It leads through the heartland of the former Danube monarchy and crosses important cultural centres with baroque castles, monasteries and residences.