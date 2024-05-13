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The Most Beautiful Sights in Upper Austria

Wooden boardwalk leading to Ort Castle on an island in Lake Traun, Gmunden in the background.
Upper Austria, with its capital Linz, combines media art and a forward-looking spirit with landscapes shaped by the Danube, lakes and mountains.

Anyone continuing from Linz quickly realises: nature doesn’t begin at the city limits – it is woven into everyday life. In Kalkalpen National Park, one of Austria’s largest continuous forest areas unfolds. Ancient beech trees, streams and diverse habitats shape the landscape. Hiking here means immersing yourself, listening, and slowing down.

Lake Attersee reveals shifting shades of blue and green depending on the light. Sailing, swimming, sitting by the shore and looking out towards the mountains – it has long been a place for summer retreats.

At the Schlögener Schlinge, the Danube curves dramatically through granite rock. From the viewpoint, the perspective on the river changes strikingly. At Lake Traunsee, the mountains are reflected in the water, while Seeschloss Ort appears to float effortlessly on the lake. Here, history and landscape intertwine – not as a backdrop, but as a living environment.

Art and culture in Upper Austria

Contemporary art meets monasteries and castles

Linz surprises. A compelling contrast unfolds between the baroque old town and cutting-edge media art. At the Lentos Art Museum, international contemporary works meet the Danube, while just across the river the Ars Electronica Center lights up the skyline.

Beyond the city, a dense network of cultural landmarks opens up. Monasteries such as St. Florian and Schlierbach are baroque centres of music and learning. Castles and historic residences – from Clam in the Mühlviertel to Ort on Lake Traunsee – stand by the water or above river valleys.

In the Hallstatt-Dachstein/Salzkammergut region, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, dramatic landscapes meet thousands of years of cultural history. Museums across the province explore salt, craftsmanship, contemporary art and recent history. Historic market squares, industrial architecture and modern buildings show that Upper Austria not only preserves its heritage, but continues to shape it. Tradition here is not static – it is the foundation for new perspectives.

Modern museums, castles and monasteries

Ars Electronica Center in Linz

A museum with real appeal, as evidenced by the colour-changing 5,100-square-metre LED façade of the glass cube on the banks of the Danube.

Ars Electronica Center

Lentos Art Museum

The museum showcases contemporary art in Austria. The building’s striking glass and exposed concrete façade, located along the Danube, is as dynamic as the art within.

Lentos

Mural Harbor

The gallery showcases the full spectrum of urban art in a large-scale format. Visits are available as part of a guided tour with a booked guide.

Mural Harbor

Mariendom (Neuer Dom) in Linz

Austria's largest church stands on Domplatz in Linz. The evening tour, offering views of Linz by night, is a real highlight.

Mariendom

Kaiservilla in Bad Ischl

The summer residence and hunting lodge of the imperial family was a wedding gift from Archduchess Sophie to the young couple, Franz Joseph I and Elisabeth.

Kaiservilla

Ort Castle on Lake Traunsee

Due to its picturesque setting—perched on a small island in the middle of Lake Traun, accessible via a wooden bridge—this castle is a popular destination for day trips.

Ort Castle

Hallstatt

Hallstatt is part of the Hallstatt-Dachstein/Salzkammergut UNESCO World Heritage Site and is situated on Lake Hallstatt. The surrounding mountains dominate the landscape.

Hallstatt

St. Florian Abbey near Linz

The baroque Augustinian monastery impresses with its grand library, the marble hall, the "Bruckner Organ" in the basilica, and the crypt of composer Anton Bruckner.

St. Florian Abbey

Clam Castle in the Mühlviertel

This medieval castle is still a hub of activity: visitors can explore a fully furnished and inhabited fortress. In summer, the concert grounds come alive with rock music.

Clam Castle

Schlierbach Abbey

This magnificent Baroque monastery is known for its stained glass and organic cheese specialties. Immerse yourself in the monastery’s spiritual world on a guided tour.

Schlierbach Abbey
Nature experiences in Upper Austria

Between the Danube, lakes and summits

In Upper Austria, the landscape reveals itself in many ways – in the riparian forests along the riverbanks, in the morning mist over Lake Attersee, and in the rugged rock faces of the Dachstein massif. Those who set out early can hear the gentle movement of the Danube. Cycling routes follow its course, passing through small historic towns where craftsmanship and traditional inn culture have been part of daily life for generations.

Further south, lakes for swimming lie between mountains and villages. Lake Traunsee appears deep green, while Lake Attersee shimmers in shades of turquoise. Whether swimming, sailing or simply sitting by the jetty, the water sets the pace.

In the Salzkammergut and Kalkalpen National Park, trails lead across alpine meadows and forests up to scenic viewpoints. To the north, the Mühlviertel offers a quieter contrast, with rolling hills and striking granite formations shaping both the landscape and the character of its villages. The close proximity of rivers, lakes, rock formations and highlands makes the region rich in variety.

More nature highlights in Upper Austria

5fingers viewing platform

On the Dachstein Krippenstein, five walkways extend some 400 metres out over the valley, offering views of the surrounding mountains and Lake Hallstatt.

5fingers viewing platform

Schlögener Schlinge

One famous natural gem in Upper Austria is the Schlögener Schlinge. From the "Steiner Felsen" viewpoint, you’ll enjoy a stunning, one-of-a-kind view of the Danube.

Schlögener Schlinge

SchafbergBahn on Lake Wolfgangsee

Since 1893, the steam-powered train – Austria's steepest cog railway – has been chugging its way from St. Wolfgang to the top of the Schafberg.

SchafbergBahn railway

Dachstein Giant Ice Cave

As magnificent as the exterior of the Dachstein mountain massif is, its interior is equally impressive. The Giant Ice Cave is particularly awe-inspiring.

Dachstein Cave

Kalkalpen national park

The Kalkalpen National Park is home to a wide variety of animal, plant and fungal species. The area is characterised by a variety of forest types.

Kalkalpen national park

Dr. Vogelgesang gorge

In Spital am Pyhrn, a path leads through the rocky gorge. At 1.5 kilometres, it is the longest gorge in Upper Austria.

Dr. Vogelgesang gorge
Family highlights in Upper Austria

Excursions with kids

How much adventure can you fit into a family day? In Upper Austria, more than you might expect. Leisure parks offer water play areas, climbing parks and themed trails through forests and meadows. Many destinations are designed with families in mind – with short walking distances, picnic spots, regional food and plenty of space to relax.

In the Almtal valley, animals such as bears, lynx and ibex can be observed in dedicated areas. Interactive attractions invite visitors to explore technology and discover scientific principles. Summer toboggan runs wind their way down the slopes – the rush of air on your face, laughter all around.

That is part of the appeal: combining time in nature with a sense of adventure, culture with activity. A single day becomes a story you will share for years to come. And Upper Austria shows just how easy it is to explore together.

Tree-top walks, wildlife and a dinosaur world

Cumberland wildlife park Grünau

Around 500 animals can be spotted along the paved paths – through woodland and meadow areas, past ponds and streams.

Cumberland wildlife park Grünau

Welios Science Center Wels

Experience science and technology: 150 interactive stations invite you to explore phenomena and learn about topics such as energy generation in a fun and engaging way.

Welios

Hallstatt salt mines

IKUNA amusement park

Around 90 play stations await you at Natternbach Nature Adventure Park: from the Dinosaur World and the triple tubing track to the high ropes course.

IKUNA amusement park

Tree top walk in Kopfing

A circular trail over 1km long winds its way through the treetops to around 30 interactive stations. A 40-metre-high tower offers sweeping views of the surrounding area.

Tree top walk Kopfing

Pöstlingberg in Linz

The train journey takes you up to the Pöstlingberg. At the top, you’re treated to views of Linz, as well as the Baroque pilgrimage basilica, the zoo and the Grottenbahn.

Pöstlingberg

Grünberg am Traunsee

An adventure mountain featuring a treetop walk, the Grünberg-Flitzer, an interactive trail and Lake Laudach – nature, panoramic views and adventure all in one place.

Grünberg

Adventure mountain Wurbauerkogel

Bike park, Alpine Coaster, 3D archery and panoramic tower: in Windischgarsten, you can enjoy action-packed activities against a stunning mountain backdrop.

Adventure mountain Wurbauerkogel

FAQs

In Linz, the Ars Electronica Center, the Lentos Art Museum and the Mural Harbor Gallery stand out for their contemporary art. In Bad Ischl, the Kaiservilla – the former summer residence of the imperial family – offers insight into imperial life, while St. Florian Monastery showcases baroque architecture and monastic tradition. Schloss Ort on Lake Traunsee and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hallstatt impress with their setting between mountains and lakes in the Salzkammergut.

In Kalkalpen National Park, you move through a variety of forest and mountain landscapes. At Lake Attersee and Lake Traunsee, relaxed days by the water await. Notable viewpoints include the Schlögener Schlinge with its sweeping view over the Danube, the ‘5fingers’ platform on the Dachstein Krippenstein, and the Dr Vogelgesang Gorge.

The Erlebniswelt on Pöstlingberg, the treetop walk in Kopfing, Grünberg on Lake Traunsee, the Alpine Coaster on the Wurbauerkogel and the Cumberland Wildlife Park all offer outdoor adventures. For all-weather options, the Salzwelten in Hallstatt and the Welios Science Center in Wels provide engaging insights with interactive exhibits.

UNESCO World Natural Heritage

Kalkalpen national park

Kalkalpen National Park spans a vast forest area of around 209 km². A range of forest types shape the landscape, interwoven with an extensive network of streams and numerous springs. Parts of the beech forests have been recognised as a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site since 2017.

A wide variety of animal, plant and fungal species have been recorded here, including mammals, breeding birds and insects. Species such as the alpine longhorn beetle are also found in the area. Sightings of golden eagles, lynx and otters are regularly documented within the park.

The national park is not an exhibition space, but a protected area with diverse habitats. Guided tours with park rangers offer insight into this landscape.

Kalkalpen national park

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