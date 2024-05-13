The Most Beautiful Sights in Upper Austria

Upper Austria, with its capital Linz, combines media art and a forward-looking spirit with landscapes shaped by the Danube, lakes and mountains.

Anyone continuing from Linz quickly realises: nature doesn’t begin at the city limits – it is woven into everyday life. In Kalkalpen National Park, one of Austria’s largest continuous forest areas unfolds. Ancient beech trees, streams and diverse habitats shape the landscape. Hiking here means immersing yourself, listening, and slowing down.

Lake Attersee reveals shifting shades of blue and green depending on the light. Sailing, swimming, sitting by the shore and looking out towards the mountains – it has long been a place for summer retreats.

At the Schlögener Schlinge, the Danube curves dramatically through granite rock. From the viewpoint, the perspective on the river changes strikingly. At Lake Traunsee, the mountains are reflected in the water, while Seeschloss Ort appears to float effortlessly on the lake. Here, history and landscape intertwine – not as a backdrop, but as a living environment.