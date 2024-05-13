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The most beautiful viewing platforms

Uitzichtsplatform 5fingers in Dachstein
Discover viewing platforms and suspension bridges with breathtaking views of Austria's Alpine mountain and lake panoramas.

In Austria’s summer, nature becomes the ultimate stage – high above, where viewing platforms offer unforgettable vistas. From here, gaze out over rugged peaks, deep valleys, and the lush green of alpine meadows. The crisp mountain air fills your lungs, and the sense of freedom is almost tangible. Each panorama tells its own story: Steep rock faces, gentle slopes, and serene lakes shimmering in the sunlight, inviting you to pause.

Freedom at Eye Level

These platforms are ideal spots to escape daily life and focus on what truly matters. Here, the pace slows, thoughts become clearer, and the striking landscape reveals what’s essential. Whether hiking, climbing or simply standing in awe, Austria’s viewing platforms bring a lightness and ease to life. These moments in the mountains are unforgettable, making your holiday a truly unique experience.

Carinthia

Observation tower on the Pyramidenkogel

The architecture is captivating – and the view even more so. Standing 100 metres tall, Carinthia’s Pyramidenkogel is the world’s tallest wooden observation tower. Its design impresses with flowing forms and natural materials that blend seamlessly into the landscape. This is the place to be for those seeking panoramic views of Carinthia’s lakes and mountains.

For the adventurous, there’s more than just the traditional way down. Alongside a spectacular 120-metre slide, a Flying Fox zipline offers a thrilling descent straight into the valley. This adrenaline rush and the stunning views create unforgettable moments – a holiday experience to remember.

Pyramidenkogel

Discover new perspectives and be enchanted by Carinthia's panoramic jewels - always surprising.

Lower Austria

Skywalk Hohe Wand

The Skywalk in Hohe Wand Nature Park, Lower Austria, opens up an expansive panorama. The platform seems to float over the cliff edge, offering views of the surrounding peaks – from the impressive Schneeberg to the vast Lake Neusiedl in Burgenland.

For those seeking more adventure, Hohe Wand has even more to offer: Enjoy the view from above on a tandem paragliding flight with the Hohe Wand flight school. Glide silently over the landscape, feel the wind, and experience an unmatched sense of freedom in harmony with nature. For nature lovers and adventurers alike, Hohe Wand leaves a lasting impression, offering a unique way to experience Austria’s beauty.

Skywalk Hohe Wand

Experience Lower Austria's vantage points - fascinating views and charming places are waiting to be discovered.

Upper Austria

Salzkammergut Treetop Trail observation tower

The observation tower on the Salzkammergut Treetop Trail in Gmunden offers a truly unique nature experience. The accessible path allows all visitors to move effortlessly at treetop level, taking in sweeping views of the stunning lake and mountain landscape. At the top, a panoramic view of the Salzkammergut unfolds, captivating in every season and evoking a sense of freedom and vastness. And the way down? For those looking to add a bit of adventure, there’s a 75-metre slide back to the starting point – a thrill for young and young-at-heart alike.

Treetop Walk Salzkammergut

Discover new horizons: Upper Austria's vantage points open up unique moments and unforgettable views.

SalzburgerLand

Top of Salzburg on the Kitzsteinhorn

Top of Salzburg invites visitors year-round to experience the alpine world from an unparalleled perspective. To the north and west, the Kalkalpen and Pinzgauer Grasberge stretch out, while the striking peaks of the Hohe Tauern National Park rise in the south – a scene that perfectly blends nature and vast open spaces. The crisp air, majestic silence, and sweeping glacier landscape create a retreat that both inspires and impresses.

Inside the summit building, visitors can explore the 'Gipfelwelt 3000' exhibition, offering fascinating insights into the nature and geology of the Hohe Tauern. It’s a journey of discovery through the history of the Alps and their unique habitats – right in the heart of this high-mountain world.

Top of Salzburg
Styria

In the heights of the Dachstein

Located in the heart of Austria on the border of Upper Austria and Styria, the Dachstein Mountain is 2,995 metres (9,826 ft) high. And yet, reaching its summit is not as difficult as you might think:

Take a cable car up to 2,700 metres (2,296 ft) from the town of Ramsau am Dachstein, and watch the green pastures below turn into rugged rocks, while the lift takes you over craggy cliffs.

Up there, four spectacular viewpoints await:

Skywalk on the Dachstein

Sitting at 2,700 metres (2,296 ft), the Dachstein Sky Walk offers breathtaking 360-degree views. On the horizon, you’ll see stunning mountain ranges that include Großglockner – Austria’s highest mountain at 3,789 metres (12,431 ft) –, Hochkönig, and Großvenediger.

5fingers on the Dachstein

The 5 different metal platforms resemble a hand (hence the name) and are built over a precipice of 400 metre (1,312 ft). 5fingers boasts fantastic views over the region’s lakes and valleys. One of the “fingers” is made of glass – not for the faint-hearted!

Suspension bridge

Austria's highest suspension bridge is 100 metres (328 ft) long, weighs 63 tonnes, and was built from 30,000 parts. The 400-metre (1,312 ft) drop right below your feet might make you a bit queasy.

Stairway to Nothingness

At times, there will be a bit of a queue to climb down the Stairway to Nothingnesses' 14 steps. From there, you’ll reach a glass platform providing a clear view of your surroundings: Pure nature.

Dachstein

Discover the most beautiful vantage points in Styria. Every view is a unique moment amid impressive natural scenery.

Tirol

From A for Achensee to Ö for Ötztal

The Adlerhorst in Achensee

Situated along the Eagle Walk, Tirol’s award-winning long-distance hiking trail, Adlerhorst viewing platform is modelled on an eagle’s nest and made from wrought-iron metal. Here, on top of Gschöllkopf mountain, a 360-degree view awaits. It makes a great destination for hiking trips!

Panoramic terrace on the Hintertux Glacier

Take in the Zillertal mountains from an altitude of 3,250 metres. The panoramic terrace – one of Austria’s highest viewing platforms – offers this remarkable view. Surrounded by towering peaks and expansive high-mountain scenery, a visit to the Hintertux Glacier is a captivating experience in every season.

BIG3 in the Ötztal

Sölden in Tirol's Ötztal valley is home to three mountains over 3,000 metres (9,843 ft) – the “Big 3”. Cable cars take you to viewpoints on each of them, where you’ll be able to see as far as the Italian Dolomites in the south and the Zugspitze (Germany’s highest mountain) in the north.

Explore Tirol's spectacular vantage points - each a window to the impressive peaks and valleys of the Alpine world.

The most beautiful city views

Austria boasts numerous vantage points that reveal its cities from fresh and impressive perspectives. Each spot offers a unique glimpse into urban life, historic architecture, and the surrounding landscapes. From ancient castles and modern towers to platforms amidst nature, these viewpoints showcase the distinct character and charm of each city. Here are some of the top ways to enjoy Austria’s urban panoramas.

Gloriette in Eisenstadt

The view stretches far over the vineyards and the wide plain of Burgenland. Up here, on a clear day, you can see from Lake Neusiedl to the Leitha Mountains.

Gloriette

Parish tower in Klagenfurt

From here, the historic old town opens up to the rolling hills and the Karawanken mountains in the background. This view combines urban flair with nature.

Parish tower

Sound tower in St. Pölten

From a height of 47 metres, the Klangturm offers an impressive panorama of the government district, the cultural district, and the expansive landscape.

Sound Tower

Clock tower in Graz

From here you can admire the red tiled roofs and the gently rolling hills around Graz in all their beauty.

Clock tower

Hohensalzburg Fortress in Salzburg

Nestled between the Salzach river and the surrounding mountains, the historic alleyways and buildings look almost like a painting.

Hohensalzburg Fortress

Nordkette in Innsbruck

In just 20 minutes, you can conquer the Nordkette, Innsbruck's local mountain, by cable car. The mountain station offers a 360° view of the capital of the Alps.

Nordkette

Pfänder in Bregenz

Take the Pfänderbahn up to the Pfänder mountain. At an altitude of around 1,000 m, you have a fantastic view of Lake Constance and the surrounding mountains.

Pfänder

Danube Tower in Vienna

At a height of 150 metres, you can take a spin on the viewing platform of the Danube Tower and enjoy a 360° view of Vienna.

Danube Tower

FAQs

Austria offers numerous viewing platforms and suspension bridges, each with stunning vistas. These spots provide particularly impressive views:

  • Pyramidenkogel Tower / Carinthia

  • Treetop Trail / Upper Austria

  • Skywalk Welterbeblick / Upper Austria

  • Top of Salzburg on the Kitzsteinhorn / SalzburgerLand

  • Glocknerblick Viewing Platform / SalzburgerLand

  • Dachstein Skywalk / Styria

  • Adlerhorst on the Gschöllkopf / Tirol

  • highline179 in Reutte / Tirol

  • Top of Tyrol on the Stubai Glacier / Tirol

  • Top Mountain Star in the Ötztal / Tirol

  • Danube Tower / Vienna

  • Kahlenberg / Vienna

  • The panoramic terrace on the Hintertux Glacier stands at an impressive 3,250 metres.

  • The summit platform "Top of Tyrol" on the Stubai Glacier soars at 3,210 metres.

  • In the Ötztal Valley in Tirol, the "Top Mountain Star" reaches up to 3,080 metres.

  • "Top of Salzburg" is located at the summit station of the Kitzsteinhorn at 3,029 metres.

  • The balcony-style "Sky Walk" platform on the Dachstein is at an altitude of 2,700 metres – the same elevation as the "Stairway to Nothingness," also on the Dachstein.

The highline179 in Reutte, Tirol, spans 406 metres, making it not only the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in Austria but also in the world. At 110 metres high, it offers a stunning view over the valley.

On the suspension bridge at Dachstein in Styria, you float at an airy 400 metres above the ground. Alongside the 'Stairway to Nothingness,' the 'Skywalk,' and the '5fingers' platform, it is one of the key viewing attractions of the nearly 3,000-metre-high mountain massif.

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