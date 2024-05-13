Relax and explore: from Lake Constance to Alpine panoramas, Vorarlberg offers forests, museums, contemporary timber architecture and family-friendly attractions.

Vorarlberg is full of surprises. On the shores of Lake Constance, nature and urban flair come together – from relaxed walks along the waterfront to cultural highlights such as the Bregenz Festival. In the Bregenzerwald region, contemporary timber architecture, design and craftsmanship connect entire villages, creating striking contrasts with historic centres and traditional buildings.

In Alpine valleys such as the Großes Walsertal, wide views of the mountains and surrounding Alpine scenery await. Mountain lakes and quiet trails in the nature park offer peaceful moments, while gorges, waterfalls and mountain passes shape the landscape. Museums and contemporary architecture open up new perspectives, and families can enjoy memorable days out at wildlife parks, forest slide parks and Alpine animal parks. In Vorarlberg, culture and nature combine to create a wide variety of experiences.