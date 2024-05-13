Heurige and Buschenschänken

These are typical Austrian places of conviviality, where regional wines are served with small or large delicacies in a relaxed atmosphere.

A Buschenschank exclusively serves its own wines and cold dishes and drinks made from its own produce.

A Heuriger, on the other hand, is a wine bar open all year round and may also serve hot dishes and drinks. The ingredients do not necessarily have to come from the restaurant's own gardens. However, the current "heuriger" young wine must always be on the menu.