Winter Closings in Austria
Introduction
We could be a bit sad, as the winter comes to an end in Austria. But fear not, as the closing of the winter season is marked by cool events and a great atmosphere. One thing's for sure - the next winter is coming and will bring with it another fantastic ski season.
Please note:
Our list provides an overview of end-of-season events and is regularly updated, but it does not claim to be exhaustive. As weather conditions may lead to changes, please also check the website of the respective region or cable car operator, or contact the local tourism board directly.
Lower Austria & Upper Austria
Gemeindealpe Mitterbach, Lower Austria
Gmoa Oim Race, 28 February 2026 (Link in German only)
Feuerkogel, Upper Austria
Nostalgia ski race, 21 March 2026
Kasberg in the Almtal, Upper Austria
The Kasberg is cooking, 08 March 2026 (Link in German only)
SalzburgerLand & Styria
Gastein, SalzburgerLand
Snow Jazz Gastein, 11 - 16 March 2026
Obertauern, SalzburgerLand
Gamsleiten Criterion, 11 - 19 April 2026
Saalbach-Hinterglemm Skicircus, SalzburgerLand
White Pearl Mountain Days, 20 - 29 March 2026
Schladming-Dachstein, Styria
DJ ÖTZI summit tour on the Hauser Kaibling, 14 March 2026
Tirol
Hohe Salve
Tirol Retro Week, 2 - 7 March 2026
Ischgl
Top of the Mountain Easter Concert mit Robin Schulz, 5 April 2026
Top of the Mountain Spring Concert mit Ben Zucker, 19 April 2026
Top of the Mountain Closing Concert, with Christina Aguilera, 2 May 2026
Kaunertaler Gletscher, 18 May 2025
Kitzbühel, tba
Mayrhofen in the Zillertal
Full Metal Mayrhofen, 23 - 28 March 2026
Snowbombing, 6 - 11 April 2026
Nauders on the Reschen Pass
Golden Mountain Beats, 15 - 29 March 2026 (Link in German only)
Food Vibration Slope Food Festival, 19 and 22 March 2026
Obergurgl-Hochgurgl
Diamond Beats by Nassau Beach Club, 13 - 18 March 2026
Sölden in the Ötztal valley
Electric Mountain Festival, 13 - 18 April 2026
St. Anton am Arlberg
Tanzcafé Arlberg Music Festival, 4 - 19 April 2026
The White Thrill, 18 April 2026
St. Leonhard in the Pitztal
Pitztal Snow Festival, 11 April 2026
Zillertal
Hintertuxer Gletscher: open all year
Hochfügen, tba
Mayrhofen in the Zillertal
Snowbombing, 6 - 11 April 2026
Spieljoch/Fügen tba
Zillertal Arena
tba (Zell am Ziller)
tba (Gerlosstein-Hainzenberg)
Vorarlberg
Lech Zürs am Arlberg
Tanzcafé Arlberg Music Festival, 4 - 19 April 2026
Silvretta Montafon
DJ ÖTZI Summit Tour, 21 March 2026
Dirndl im Firn with Mickie Krause, 28 March 2026
Season finale with Maite Kelly, 4 April 2026
Warth-Schröcken in the Bregenzerwald
We love the 80s ski day, 11 April 2026
Bergfex shows you when the season ends in the ski resorts. The overview provides you with all the dates at a glance.