The Most Beautiful Bathing Lakes in Austria
Summer at the lake, nature experience, relaxation - memories, that stay with you
Introduction
Summer at Austria's crystal-clear lakes is a dream. It awakens the senses and quite literally fires up your synapses: new impressions and experiences, scents and colours leave traces that stay with you. There are countless activities for the whole family – from swimming and paddling to surfing and kitesurfing, from lazing in the sun to simply gazing up at the sky.
No matter from which perspective you enjoy a day by the lake, children and adults alike revel in Austria's waters with pure enthusiasm. Try a new watersport, take a pedal boat out for a spin or simply enjoy walking barefoot across the soft grass. Those seeking quiet will find secluded bays, while adventure lovers dive into the cool water or explore the surroundings by bike.
Activity, relaxation and nature come together at these turquoise lakes to create moments that stay with you. These are the experiences that take root and connect generations: won’t get it out of your head – Lebensgefühl Austria.
Thanks to the commitment of the lake regions and strict regulations, 96.9% of Austria’s bathing lakes have excellent water quality. The lakes are tested at regular intervals.
Enjoy swimming in clean, crystal-clear water!
Amazing bathing lakes: Change of perspective
"Lebensgefühl" at Austria's lakes: Space for new perspectives - grow your „Austrian Synapse“.
Regions by the lake: Water, mountains, culture
Secret tips: Favourite places by the water
Experiences around Austria's lakes
Events by the water
How do we keep our bathing lakes clean and healthy?
Bathing lakes are important habitats for animals and plants. Please observe protection zones!
Only use the approved shore areas for swimming.
Do not leave any garbage behind.
Do not use the bathing lake as a toilet.
Do not feed fish and water birds - leftover food causes excess nutrients.
Leave sun cream on before swimming (oil film contaminates the water surface).