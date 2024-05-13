Set amid Alpine landscapes, Austria’s lakes are renowned for their water quality: experiences and relaxation by the water that leave a lasting mark.

Summer at Austria's crystal-clear lakes is a dream. It awakens the senses and quite literally fires up your synapses: new impressions and experiences, scents and colours leave traces that stay with you. There are countless activities for the whole family – from swimming and paddling to surfing and kitesurfing, from lazing in the sun to simply gazing up at the sky.

No matter from which perspective you enjoy a day by the lake, children and adults alike revel in Austria's waters with pure enthusiasm. Try a new watersport, take a pedal boat out for a spin or simply enjoy walking barefoot across the soft grass. Those seeking quiet will find secluded bays, while adventure lovers dive into the cool water or explore the surroundings by bike.

Activity, relaxation and nature come together at these turquoise lakes to create moments that stay with you. These are the experiences that take root and connect generations: won’t get it out of your head – Lebensgefühl Austria.