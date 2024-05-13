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Camping and Glamping
The luxury of waking up in nature

Experience nature with all your senses from the moment you open your eyes in the morning: Camping is a unique holiday philosophy – discover Austria's most beautiful spots

Camping makes you happy!

Waking up under towering treetops, grass beneath your feet outside the caravan, birdsong in the air, and a view of the mirror-like lake. A friendly “Good morning” from your neighbour. The coffee is already brewing, and everything moves at a calm pace. No rush, no stress. This is how life usually feels at the campsite.

Camping simply makes you happy. It’s incredibly relaxing and even good for your health – several studies prove it. But why is that?

  • You can fully unwind in nature. Peace and relaxation help regenerate both body and mind.

  • Campsites are social places, where you make new friends. Social connections contribute to well-being.

  • Plenty of fresh air and Vitamin D strengthen your immune system.

  • Campers rely less on artificial light, improving the function of your biological clock, leading to deeper sleep.

  • The sense of freedom at a campsite slows you down: No obligations, and the joy of doing nothing!

The most beautiful camping regions

Camping and glamping brings you especially close to nature. It's a joy to choose between mountains and lakes. Summer or winter? Campsites can be found in every holiday region and at any time of the year.

In the woods

On more than 100 campsites, holidaymakers here enjoy a close connection to nature. Many pitches are located in the immediate vicinity of one of the thermal spas.

Camping in Styria

By the lake and in the Steppe

Camping amidst the vast Pannonian landscape: From the UNESCO World Heritage Neusiedler See-Seewinkel to the gentle hills of Southern Burgenland.

Camping in Burgenland

In the sunny south

There are over 16,000 pitches to choose from with a wide range of modern mobile homes, unusual wooden chalets, holiday apartments and rental caravans.

Camping in Carinthia

Under the stars

Over 90 camping sites are available. Whether in a tent, caravan or camper van - everyone will find a spot here.

Camping in Upper Austria

In the outskirts of a big city

Vienna's two campsites are located on the eastern and western outskirts of the city. They have a wide range of facilities and fulfil all expectations of a campsite.

Camping in Vienna

In the foothills of the alps

All campers will find the right place at over 50 campsites. Many sites are run in an ecologically sustainable, environmentally friendly and socially responsible way.

Camping in Lower Austria

Between lakes and mountains

From the Krimml Waterfalls in Salzburg's Pinzgau region to the refreshing bathing lakes of the Salzburg Lake District, there are over 70 campsites.

Camping in SalzburgerLand

With a fantastic mountain panorama

Thanks to the short distances in Vorarlberg, water sports, mountain pleasures and nature experiences can be easily combined everywhere when camping.

Camping in Vorarlberg

Amidst the mountain giants

In addition to small, traditional sites, Tirol also offers large campsites with wellness, sports and family facilities.

Camping in Tirol

The most beautiful campsites

The clear air, the gentle lapping of the lake's waves and the view of the mountains create a deep connection with nature. Every moment invites you to fully savour the tranquillity and beauty of the day.

Achensee Camping Schwarzenau

The terraced all-year pitch is located directly on the lake in an idyllic mixed forest - every pitch has a fantastic view of the water and the mountains.

At Lake Achensee

National Park Camping Großglockner

Year-round camping close to nature in the Hohe Tauern National Park - with a quiet location, views of the Großglockner and many starting points for summer & winter tours.

At the Großglockner

Seecamping Berghof

Located directly on the southern shore, picturesquely nestled between the Gerlitzen Alpe and the Ossiacher Tauern. Equipped with pitches, mobile and holiday homes.

On Lake Ossiach

50plus Campingpark Fisching

Adults only, no dogs: a peaceful place with a swimming pond and plenty of space to enjoy, hike or cycle. What more could a camper's heart desire?

In Fisching

Camping Berau

The offer includes a barrier-free area, private rental pools, fitness studio and two restaurants. Top for kids: The large adventure playground.

On Lake Wolfgangsee

Strandcamping Podersdorf

The campsite is located directly on the water. The comfortable wooden mobile homes, pitches for motorhomes and tents are ideal for a wonderful time in nature.

On Lake Neusiedl

Camping Seeblick Toni in Kramsach

The family-run holiday resort has pitches directly on the lakeshore and at the edge of the forest, as well as apartments, bungalows and panorama chalets.

At the Reintaler Lake

Camping Mur Island

Spacious pitches by a natural pond, regional cuisine, Mur cycle path, hiking routes, dog area - that's camping enjoyment in the Mur Valley.

In the Mur valley

Want to camp sustainably in Austria? The Austrian environmental seal recognises campsites with particularly environmentally friendly facilities.

Glamping – when you want a bit more

For those who don’t want to compromise on comfort and appreciate a touch of luxury in both amenities and location, the mix of "glamour" and "camping" is the perfect solution: Glamping offers the best of both worlds.

Luxury camping by the lake

Spacious grassy pitches for campers and motorhomes, stylish private bathrooms, terraces and panoramic views – nothing is left to be desired here.

Five-star camping at Lake Natterer

Camping in the sunny south

In the Gailtal valley, active holidays meet relaxation: hiking, biking, wellness, swimming and lots of free extras with the Carinthian +CARD Holiday.

Holiday Park EuroParcs Hermagor

Glamping by the water

The lodges are located directly on Lake Ossiach. Thanks to the rooftop terrace, the lake is always in view. Wellness and yoga are also on offer.

Lakeside Lodges at Lake Ossiach

Glamping village Kötschach

6 different glamping categories are available here - from premium tree houses to safari luxury safari tents.

Glamping at Nassfeld

Himmelchalets with mountain views

The cosy Alpine-style chalets with lots of wood and panoramic balconies have everything you need to feel at home. Leave everyday life behind and start relaxing.

Alpine camping in Nenzing

Camping by the lake

Just 500 metres from Lake Wörthersee, the park offers peace and relaxation. If you love adventure and sporting activities, you've come to the right place.

Holiday Park EuroParcs Wörthersee

Packing list for your camping and glamping holidays

A night in a tent can be a real adventure. With this checklist, you'll be well prepared for your holiday in the great outdoors.

Equipment

  • Tent or van equipment

  • Sleeping bag and sleeping mat (suitable for the season)

  • Camping chair and a small table

  • Headlamp or lantern

  • Small cooking set: gas stove, pot/pan, cutlery

  • Drinking bottle and power bank

  • Rain and sun protection 

Clothing

  • Comfortable clothing for indoors and outdoors

  • Warm jumpers or jackets for cool evenings

  • Sturdy shoes for hiking

This and that

  • First aid kit

  • Insect repellent

  • Bath towel

  • Cool box or cooler bag

  • Rucksack for excursions 

FAQ

Camping in alpine areas above the tree line is regulated differently depending on the province in Austria. While special access laws apply in provinces like Carinthia or Styria, other regions such as Tirol have their own camping regulations. There are no uniform rules – anyone planning to spend the night in the mountains should make sure to check the local regulations in advance.

Camping in the forest is prohibited throughout Austria – unless you have the explicit permission of the landowner.

With classic camping, you stay in your own tent, caravan or van and are largely self-sufficient. You bring your own equipment and can organise your stay very flexibly. Glamping combines being close to nature with added comfort: you sleep in safari tents, tiny houses or lodges with real beds, private bathrooms and often even a small kitchen. These units are permanently set up and offer far more amenities, while still being surrounded by nature.

The most popular time for camping in Austria is between May and September, when temperatures are pleasantly warm and most campsites are fully open. Many sites start their season as early as April and remain open until October. Winter camping is also possible, with selected campsites in ski resorts or valley locations that operate year-round. Opening times and conditions vary greatly depending on the region, altitude and weather, so it is worth checking in advance.

Most campsites in Austria welcome dogs. A small fee is often charged, and dogs usually need to be kept on a lead throughout the site. Some campsites offer dedicated dog areas, while others restrict access to certain facilities. As rules and services vary, it is best to check directly with the campsite before your stay.

During the high season, especially in July and August and around popular lakes, booking ahead is strongly recommended. Campsites also fill up quickly during public holidays and school holiday periods. Outside the main season, it is often possible to find a pitch at short notice. Glamping accommodation is more limited and in high demand, so advance booking is advisable.

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