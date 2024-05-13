Camping and Glamping
The luxury of waking up in nature
Introduction
Camping makes you happy!
Waking up under towering treetops, grass beneath your feet outside the caravan, birdsong in the air, and a view of the mirror-like lake. A friendly “Good morning” from your neighbour. The coffee is already brewing, and everything moves at a calm pace. No rush, no stress. This is how life usually feels at the campsite.
Camping simply makes you happy. It’s incredibly relaxing and even good for your health – several studies prove it. But why is that?
You can fully unwind in nature. Peace and relaxation help regenerate both body and mind.
Campsites are social places, where you make new friends. Social connections contribute to well-being.
Plenty of fresh air and Vitamin D strengthen your immune system.
Campers rely less on artificial light, improving the function of your biological clock, leading to deeper sleep.
The sense of freedom at a campsite slows you down: No obligations, and the joy of doing nothing!
The most beautiful camping regionsCamping and glamping brings you especially close to nature. It's a joy to choose between mountains and lakes. Summer or winter? Campsites can be found in every holiday region and at any time of the year.
In the woods
On more than 100 campsites, holidaymakers here enjoy a close connection to nature. Many pitches are located in the immediate vicinity of one of the thermal spas.
By the lake and in the Steppe
Camping amidst the vast Pannonian landscape: From the UNESCO World Heritage Neusiedler See-Seewinkel to the gentle hills of Southern Burgenland.
In the sunny south
There are over 16,000 pitches to choose from with a wide range of modern mobile homes, unusual wooden chalets, holiday apartments and rental caravans.
Under the stars
Over 90 camping sites are available. Whether in a tent, caravan or camper van - everyone will find a spot here.
In the outskirts of a big city
Vienna's two campsites are located on the eastern and western outskirts of the city. They have a wide range of facilities and fulfil all expectations of a campsite.
In the foothills of the alps
All campers will find the right place at over 50 campsites. Many sites are run in an ecologically sustainable, environmentally friendly and socially responsible way.
Between lakes and mountains
From the Krimml Waterfalls in Salzburg's Pinzgau region to the refreshing bathing lakes of the Salzburg Lake District, there are over 70 campsites.
With a fantastic mountain panorama
Thanks to the short distances in Vorarlberg, water sports, mountain pleasures and nature experiences can be easily combined everywhere when camping.
The most beautiful campsitesThe clear air, the gentle lapping of the lake's waves and the view of the mountains create a deep connection with nature. Every moment invites you to fully savour the tranquillity and beauty of the day.
Achensee Camping Schwarzenau
The terraced all-year pitch is located directly on the lake in an idyllic mixed forest - every pitch has a fantastic view of the water and the mountains.
National Park Camping Großglockner
Year-round camping close to nature in the Hohe Tauern National Park - with a quiet location, views of the Großglockner and many starting points for summer & winter tours.
Seecamping Berghof
Located directly on the southern shore, picturesquely nestled between the Gerlitzen Alpe and the Ossiacher Tauern. Equipped with pitches, mobile and holiday homes.
50plus Campingpark Fisching
Adults only, no dogs: a peaceful place with a swimming pond and plenty of space to enjoy, hike or cycle. What more could a camper's heart desire?
Camping Berau
The offer includes a barrier-free area, private rental pools, fitness studio and two restaurants. Top for kids: The large adventure playground.
Strandcamping Podersdorf
The campsite is located directly on the water. The comfortable wooden mobile homes, pitches for motorhomes and tents are ideal for a wonderful time in nature.
Camping Seeblick Toni in Kramsach
The family-run holiday resort has pitches directly on the lakeshore and at the edge of the forest, as well as apartments, bungalows and panorama chalets.
Want to camp sustainably in Austria? The Austrian environmental seal recognises campsites with particularly environmentally friendly facilities.
Glamping – when you want a bit moreFor those who don’t want to compromise on comfort and appreciate a touch of luxury in both amenities and location, the mix of "glamour" and "camping" is the perfect solution: Glamping offers the best of both worlds.
Luxury camping by the lake
Spacious grassy pitches for campers and motorhomes, stylish private bathrooms, terraces and panoramic views – nothing is left to be desired here.
Camping in the sunny south
In the Gailtal valley, active holidays meet relaxation: hiking, biking, wellness, swimming and lots of free extras with the Carinthian +CARD Holiday.
Glamping by the water
The lodges are located directly on Lake Ossiach. Thanks to the rooftop terrace, the lake is always in view. Wellness and yoga are also on offer.
Glamping village Kötschach
6 different glamping categories are available here - from premium tree houses to safari luxury safari tents.
Himmelchalets with mountain views
The cosy Alpine-style chalets with lots of wood and panoramic balconies have everything you need to feel at home. Leave everyday life behind and start relaxing.
Packing list for your camping and glamping holidaysA night in a tent can be a real adventure. With this checklist, you'll be well prepared for your holiday in the great outdoors.
Equipment
Tent or van equipment
Sleeping bag and sleeping mat (suitable for the season)
Camping chair and a small table
Headlamp or lantern
Small cooking set: gas stove, pot/pan, cutlery
Drinking bottle and power bank
Rain and sun protection
Clothing
Comfortable clothing for indoors and outdoors
Warm jumpers or jackets for cool evenings
Sturdy shoes for hiking
This and that
First aid kit
Insect repellent
Bath towel
Cool box or cooler bag
Rucksack for excursions