Vorarlberg tastes of fresh nature, handmade quality, and creative cuisine. Discover regional specialities, unique places to indulge, and exciting culinary experiences.

In Vorarlberg, chefs have access to outstanding ingredients right on their doorstep: fresh fruit and vegetables from the Rhine Valley, wild herbs from alpine meadows, fish from Lake Constance and cheese from mountain pastures – including the region’s signature Sura Kees. Weekly markets, farm shops and small delicatessen producers offer plenty of regional specialities and edible souvenirs. Those who wish can even get hands-on themselves, whether on a cookery course or a cheesemaking workshop.

Creative chefs turn these fine ingredients into something truly special: wild herbs, hay aromas and Riebel maize are given exciting new roles, while fresh cheese and caramelised whey (“Sig”) add a distinctive touch to desserts. Often, the setting – inspired by Vorarlberg’s architectural style – perfectly complements the culinary experience. Pair it with a beer from a local brewery, a fine schnapps or fresh spring water, and the moment is complete. Tip: gourmet hikes combine walking and food in a wonderfully enjoyable way, in both summer and winter.