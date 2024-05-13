Culinary Delights in Vorarlberg
Enjoy creative cuisine rooted in nature: From the Alps and alpine pastures to Lake Constance.
Introduction
In Vorarlberg, chefs have access to outstanding ingredients right on their doorstep: fresh fruit and vegetables from the Rhine Valley, wild herbs from alpine meadows, fish from Lake Constance and cheese from mountain pastures – including the region’s signature Sura Kees. Weekly markets, farm shops and small delicatessen producers offer plenty of regional specialities and edible souvenirs. Those who wish can even get hands-on themselves, whether on a cookery course or a cheesemaking workshop.
Creative chefs turn these fine ingredients into something truly special: wild herbs, hay aromas and Riebel maize are given exciting new roles, while fresh cheese and caramelised whey (“Sig”) add a distinctive touch to desserts. Often, the setting – inspired by Vorarlberg’s architectural style – perfectly complements the culinary experience. Pair it with a beer from a local brewery, a fine schnapps or fresh spring water, and the moment is complete. Tip: gourmet hikes combine walking and food in a wonderfully enjoyable way, in both summer and winter.
Culinary tips in Vorarlberg
Gourmet experiences in Vorarlberg
Culinary hiking and cycling
Leisurely hiking or cycling from one culinary stop to the next, with sweeping views of the mountains – guided or self-guided, with family or friends – a true pleasure.
Winter activities and cuisine
Culinary winter walks or picnics in the snow: indulgent tours through the winter landscape – from breakfast and lunch right through to dessert.
Breakfast in the mountains in winter
Start your winter day high up in the mountains with a mountain breakfast in the ski area – regional specialities, cosy parlours and sweeping mountain views included.
Breakfast in the mountains in summer
In Vorarlberg’s mountain inns and managed alpine pastures, breakfast features regional products such as Riebel and Sura Kees – enjoyed before or after a hike.
Food with a view
Vorarlberg’s gourmet restaurants combine fine dining with spectacular settings: mountain panoramas, lake views or a castle atmosphere – with views from the restaurant.
Cookery and baking courses
Creative Vorarlberg cuisine, as regional as possible. In cookery courses, chefs and bakers share their philosophy and craft.
Herb and meadow walks
Wandering through forests, exploring moorland landscapes and learning the secrets of herbs: nature guides and herbal experts open up Vorarlberg’s world of the senses.
As precious as gold: Products from Vorarlberg
Whisky made from Riebel maize
The Broger distillery: Vorarlberg craftsmanship in family-run business. Rooted in regional produce and tradition, it creates whisky, gin, rum, fruit brandies & liqueurs.
Lake Constance fish
Lake Constance is home to 30 fish species, including whitefish, perch, pike-perch, lake trout, Arctic char and carp. The largest is the catfish.
Montafon Stone Sheep
Alongside Brown Swiss cattle, the Stone Sheep is the only animal breed native to Vorarlberg. Thanks to 30 breeders, the population has grown from 40 to 700 animals.
Beer culture
In the past, almost every inn brewed its own beer. Pure mountain water shaped its flavour and quality. Today, brewery tours, brewing courses and souvenirs await.
Fairkocht
Stories in a jar: Fairkocht stands for regional gourmet products – pure, natural, fair and sustainable. Made with salt, herbs and spices from Sonnentor.
Sura Kees
An old tradition nearly disappeared until it was revived 30 years ago. The Celts already knew about this sour fermented cheese called Sura Kees. However, it lacked a strong following and was not popular for a long time. Once considered a cheese for the poor, it was overshadowed by richer lab cheeses, which are made with rennet to form curds. Sura Kees, however, is made without rennet.
Now, top local chefs have come to appreciate the craft and love using this cheese in their dishes. A young, mild Sura Kees goes great with quinoa and zucchini for a light summer meal, and it’s also fab with bacon if you’re after something a bit richer.
Experience originals from Vorarlberg!
Sugar-free indulgence: Raphaela Wirrer, head pastry chef at Hotel Hirschen in Schwarzenberg, gives a Vorarlberg classic a fresh twist. She reimagines potato Schupfnudeln and creates an innovative, sugar-free version.
I see. I cook: Franziska Hiller is an organic chef and the driving force behind the #wildeweiberküche at Biohotel Schwanen in Bizau in the Bregenzerwald. ‘Reduce to the max’ is both her motto and her mindset. Women have always been the creative force at the Schwanen.
Zero waste and vegetables: At Vetterhof in Lustenau, there is no organic waste. Everything is composted and returned to the fields as fertiliser. Thanks to diverse crop rotation, seasonal produce thrives – from cabbage and beetroot to aubergines, pak choi, parsnips, cherry tomatoes and courgettes.
Recipes from Vorarlberg
Vorarlberg Riebel
Riebel, a speciality made from light maize semolina, is served in its traditional form as well as in contemporary interpretations such as tapas and desserts.