Three gourmet plates with artfully arranged vegetable dishes, flowers and herbs, overhead view.
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Culinary Delights in Vorarlberg
Enjoy creative cuisine rooted in nature: From the Alps and alpine pastures to Lake Constance.

Vorarlberg tastes of fresh nature, handmade quality, and creative cuisine. Discover regional specialities, unique places to indulge, and exciting culinary experiences.

In Vorarlberg, chefs have access to outstanding ingredients right on their doorstep: fresh fruit and vegetables from the Rhine Valley, wild herbs from alpine meadows, fish from Lake Constance and cheese from mountain pastures – including the region’s signature Sura Kees. Weekly markets, farm shops and small delicatessen producers offer plenty of regional specialities and edible souvenirs. Those who wish can even get hands-on themselves, whether on a cookery course or a cheesemaking workshop.

Creative chefs turn these fine ingredients into something truly special: wild herbs, hay aromas and Riebel maize are given exciting new roles, while fresh cheese and caramelised whey (“Sig”) add a distinctive touch to desserts. Often, the setting – inspired by Vorarlberg’s architectural style – perfectly complements the culinary experience. Pair it with a beer from a local brewery, a fine schnapps or fresh spring water, and the moment is complete. Tip: gourmet hikes combine walking and food in a wonderfully enjoyable way, in both summer and winter.

Culinary tips in Vorarlberg

Food and drink

Culinary and architectural delights

Cheese culture in Vorarlberg

Modern mountain restaurants and ski huts

Innovative chefs

Gourmet experiences in Vorarlberg

Culinary hiking and cycling

Leisurely hiking or cycling from one culinary stop to the next, with sweeping views of the mountains – guided or self-guided, with family or friends – a true pleasure.

Culinary hiking and cycling

Winter activities and cuisine

Culinary winter walks or picnics in the snow: indulgent tours through the winter landscape – from breakfast and lunch right through to dessert.

Movement and cuisine in winter

Breakfast in the mountains in winter

Start your winter day high up in the mountains with a mountain breakfast in the ski area – regional specialities, cosy parlours and sweeping mountain views included.

Breakfast in the mountains winter

Breakfast in the mountains in summer

In Vorarlberg’s mountain inns and managed alpine pastures, breakfast features regional products such as Riebel and Sura Kees – enjoyed before or after a hike.

Breakfast in the mountains summer

Food with a view

Vorarlberg’s gourmet restaurants combine fine dining with spectacular settings: mountain panoramas, lake views or a castle atmosphere – with views from the restaurant.

Food with a view

Cookery and baking courses

Creative Vorarlberg cuisine, as regional as possible. In cookery courses, chefs and bakers share their philosophy and craft.

Cookery and baking courses

Herb and meadow walks

Wandering through forests, exploring moorland landscapes and learning the secrets of herbs: nature guides and herbal experts open up Vorarlberg’s world of the senses.

Herb and meadow walks

Culinary tasting tour

Restaurant Frööd in the Brandertal, with fine views of the Rätikon range, is the first culinary stop for hikers.

Culinary tasting tour

As precious as gold: Products from Vorarlberg

Whisky made from Riebel maize

The Broger distillery: Vorarlberg craftsmanship in family-run business. Rooted in regional produce and tradition, it creates whisky, gin, rum, fruit brandies & liqueurs.

Broger private distillery

Lake Constance fish

Lake Constance is home to 30 fish species, including whitefish, perch, pike-perch, lake trout, Arctic char and carp. The largest is the catfish.

Commercial fisherman Franz Blum

Montafon Stone Sheep

Alongside Brown Swiss cattle, the Stone Sheep is the only animal breed native to Vorarlberg. Thanks to 30 breeders, the population has grown from 40 to 700 animals.

Montafon Stone Sheep

Beer culture

In the past, almost every inn brewed its own beer. Pure mountain water shaped its flavour and quality. Today, brewery tours, brewing courses and souvenirs await.

Beer culture

Fairkocht

Stories in a jar: Fairkocht stands for regional gourmet products – pure, natural, fair and sustainable. Made with salt, herbs and spices from Sonnentor.

Fairkocht

Löwen mountain distillery

The Löwen mountain distillery in Au in the Bregenzerwald produces gin, fruit brandies, spirits, eau-de-vie and liqueurs – modern in style, using regional ingredients.

Löwen mountain distillery
The rise of a cheese superstar

Sura Kees

An old tradition nearly disappeared until it was revived 30 years ago. The Celts already knew about this sour fermented cheese called Sura Kees. However, it lacked a strong following and was not popular for a long time. Once considered a cheese for the poor, it was overshadowed by richer lab cheeses, which are made with rennet to form curds. Sura Kees, however, is made without rennet.

Now, top local chefs have come to appreciate the craft and love using this cheese in their dishes. A young, mild Sura Kees goes great with quinoa and zucchini for a light summer meal, and it’s also fab with bacon if you’re after something a bit richer.

Sura Kees in Montafon
#eatAUT

Experience originals from Vorarlberg!

Sugar-free indulgence: Raphaela Wirrer, head pastry chef at Hotel Hirschen in Schwarzenberg, gives a Vorarlberg classic a fresh twist. She reimagines potato Schupfnudeln and creates an innovative, sugar-free version.

I see. I cook: Franziska Hiller is an organic chef and the driving force behind the #wildeweiberküche at Biohotel Schwanen in Bizau in the Bregenzerwald. ‘Reduce to the max’ is both her motto and her mindset. Women have always been the creative force at the Schwanen.

Zero waste and vegetables: At Vetterhof in Lustenau, there is no organic waste. Everything is composted and returned to the fields as fertiliser. Thanks to diverse crop rotation, seasonal produce thrives – from cabbage and beetroot to aubergines, pak choi, parsnips, cherry tomatoes and courgettes.

Recipes from Vorarlberg

Vorarlberg Riebel

Riebel, a speciality made from light maize semolina, is served in its traditional form as well as in contemporary interpretations such as tapas and desserts.

Recipes with Riebel

Creative recipe ideas

Vorarlberg’s cuisine is about more than tradition and sweet dishes. Young chefs focus on creative, regional cooking and mindful enjoyment.

Creative recipe ideas

Culinary Events

FAQ

Creative dining and architecture in Vorarlberg come in many forms at award-winning restaurants and charming inns.

In Vorarlberg, chefs have the best ingredients right at their doorstep: fresh fruits and vegetables from the Rhine Valley, wild herbs from the meadows, fish from Lake Constance, and cheese from the Alps—like the typical Sura Kees."

You’ll find regional specialities and souvenirs at farmers’ markets, farm shops, and small delicatessens. If you like, you can get hands-on experience by taking a cooking or cheese-making class.

Creative chefs turn these high-quality ingredients into something even better: wild herbs, hay aromas, or Riebel corn take on exciting new roles. Fresh cheese and caramelised whey ("Sig") make for truly special desserts.

The ambience, often in the style of Vorarlberg’s traditional architecture, complements the culinary experience perfectly. Add a beer from one of the local breweries, a fine schnapps, or fresh spring water—and the indulgence is complete.

An old tradition nearly vanished until it was revived 30 years ago. The Celts already knew this sour-fermented cheese, called Sura Kees. However, it lacked a good following and was out of favour for a long time. Once dubbed a “poor man’s cheese,” it was replaced by richer cheeses made with rennet. Sura Kees, on the other hand, is made without rennet.

Top chefs in Vorarlberg appreciate this traditional craft and incorporate Sura Kees into their dishes. The mild, young Sura Kees pairs beautifully with quinoa and zucchini for a light summer meal, though it’s also great with bacon.

Vorarlberg combines enjoyment with outdoor activity, bringing together nature, regional cuisine and panoramic views.

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