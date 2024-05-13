Farm Holidays
Regional authenticity, living tradition, and warmth amidst stunning nature
Introduction
Country holidays
For those whose hearts soar among meadows and fields, cows in the pasture, and curious goats at the fence, there’s nothing better than a farm holiday. Guests might not even need to leave the farm, given the abundance of activities available. You can start the day by helping to herd the cows to the pasture or collecting eggs from the henhouse. Or perhaps a visit to the farm garden, where the farmer personally explains the effects and healing properties of the flowers and herbs? The experiences continue with activities that connect you with nature and the essence of sustainable tourism.
A farm holiday represents authenticity, originality, and warmth, immersing guests in the daily life of a farming family. This makes a stay on the farm a relaxing and exciting experience that lingers in the memory.
Farm holidays - tailored to every wishAll farms recommended by the "Farm Holidays" association are quality-certified. Each farm is situated in a uniquely beautiful location within Austria’s diverse landscapes.
Farm holidays with children
Get close to the animals, learn about herbs, bake bread, help out in the stables, or let loose in the adventure playground – it’s so much fun!
Active holidays on the farm
The feeling of freedom, a love for nature, and a passion for all kinds of activities: A farm holiday is perfect for those who want to stay active.
Holiday in a mountain hut
The view of the mountain panorama, the scent of alpine herbs, the tranquility – a holiday in a mountain hut engages all the senses and refreshes both body and soul.
Holiday on an organic farm
In organic farming, working in harmony with animals and nature is essential. Here, you’ll learn how sustainable agriculture works – and taste it too!
Accessible holidays on the farm
Thoughtful design and carefully considered details in rooms and holiday apartments make holidays accessible for everyone.
Farm holidays by the lake
The highlight of a farm holiday — for many — is a swim in the lake or pond, after breakfast outdoors, a visit to the animals, and a hike.
Eating and drinking on the farm
A farm holiday in Austria is also a celebration of food and drink, right from the source. The finest products are grown on-site: Fruits, vegetables, and herbs ripen in the sun to develop their full flavour. Freshly baked bread, dairy products, fruit juices, and other specialities are prepared on the farm, allowing guests to experience and taste where the ingredients come from and how traditional dishes are made.
The kitchens of the farms are treasure troves of regionality and sustainability – each dish often tells its own story. A farm holiday invites you to become part of a long tradition of enjoyment, while also raising awareness of the importance of responsible agriculture.
Tips for farms in stunning countrysideThe locations of the quality-tested farms are all incomparably beautiful. Embedded in mostly alpine landscapes, they offer many fantastic views. Here are some examples.
Why is a farm holiday sustainable?
Farm holidays are a prime example of sustainable travel, supporting ecology, regionalism, and socio-cultural aspects:
Short transport distances: Regional food and short transport distances reduce CO2 emissions.
Preservation of natural habitats: Farming helps maintain natural habitats, promote biodiversity, and sustain healthy ecosystems.
Resource efficiency: Many farms practice careful management of water, energy, and finite resources, embracing a circular economy: healthy food, healthy plants, healthy soil, and ethical animal husbandry — 365 days a year.
Support for local culture and economy: Farm holidays bolster local culture and economy by keeping traditional lifestyles and crafts alive.