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Austrian Food and Drink
Experience brilliant originals

In the Alps, on Alpine pastures, by lakes, along the Danube, in forests, and in vineyards, passionate chefs are dedicated to refining valuable products.

Austria is a country full of culinary originals: from well-known staples like Wiener Schnitzel and Spätzle to regional saffron and wasabi, our elaborate dining cultures in Vienna and the Alps, extraordinary venues such as traditional taverns, Heurigen, fine dining in a hangar, lakeside restaurants, and creative chefs like Heinz Reitbauer and Eveline Wild.

Austria’s culinary experiences have a thousand facets, but only one main ingredient – our breathtaking nature. From the snow-covered mountains to the gentle vineyards, the Austrian landscape is reflected in all our products and dishes.

Discover how this unique combination of taste and nature comes to life on the plate and experience Austria's originals, which go far beyond well-known classics.

Award-winning chefs and hotels with award-winning cuisine

Whether you're staying in a stylish city hotel or a secluded Alpine retreat, Austria’s top chefs serve up exceptional culinary experiences—combining local ingredients, creative flair, and gourmet menus that showcase the best of Austrian cuisine.

Austria's award-winning chefs

Austria's Top Chefs

Hotels with award-winning cuisine

Tips for culinary hotels

Austrian cuisine and its recipes

Austria is a country that truly knows how to enjoy life—and it shows in its food. From the refined flavours of Wiener cuisine to hearty Alpine dishes and Austria’s famously fluffy desserts, every bite tells a story of tradition and indulgence.

Experience culinary delights in Austria's provinces!

Enjoy exceptional culinary experiences across the Danube and Alpine regions—from Vorarlberg to Burgenland—featuring regional cuisine that surprises.

Award-winning top chefs: 101 Michelin-starred restaurants, 61 Bib Gourmands, and 41 Green Stars

Guide MICHELIN Austria 2026

Top restaurants, inns, and taverns

From modern takes on classic dishes to elevated regional cuisine—elegant gourmet restaurants, charming country inns, and traditional taverns all serve authentic flavours crafted with creativity and the highest quality.

Mountain huts, ski lodges, and unique dining spots

Whether it’s a rustic alpine hut, a modern ski lodge, or a scenic location with a view—regional cuisine meets special atmosphere, from a hearty Brettljause (cold cuts on a board) to fine dining in the mountains, in the city, by the lake, or among the vineyards.

Austrian products and specialities

Our culinary richness is thanks to our farmers, who are increasingly bringing a diverse range of organic vegetables, fruits, herbs, and grains from the fields to farmers' markets and menus throughout the country.
Living room of the arts

Coffee houses

Quote from Stefan Zweig: "The Viennese coffee house is a unique institution, unlike any other in the world."

Sigmund Freud did it, so did Andy Warhol and Gustav Klimt. They all spent countless hours in a Viennese coffee house. It's easy to see why. The ebb and flow, the ritual, and the friends and colleagues you meet all contribute to the unique atmosphere.

Viennese Coffee House Culture

Austria's drinking culture

Whether it’s wine, beer, gin, or whisky—grapes, hops, barley, and fruits are turned into characterful drinks all across Austria. You can truly taste the region in every glass.

FAQ

Typical Austrian food is hearty, seasonal and rooted in regional traditions. Classics include Wiener Schnitzel, Tafelspitz (boiled beef), dumplings (Knödel) and dishes influenced by the former Habsburg Empire. Each province has its own specialities, from alpine dishes in Tirol to pumpkin seed oil in Styria. Austrian cuisine combines rustic mountain fare with refined imperial recipes.

Yes, vegetarian food is widely available in Austria, especially in cities and tourist regions. Traditional dishes such as cheese dumplings (Kasnocken), spinach dumplings or apple strudel are often vegetarian. Vegan options are increasingly common, particularly in Vienna and other larger towns. Many restaurants clearly label plant-based dishes on their menus.

Vegan & vegetarian cuisine in Austria

Austria is known for iconic desserts such as Sachertorte, Apfelstrudel and Kaiserschmarrn. Many of these sweet dishes originated in the imperial kitchens of Vienna. Cakes, pastries and tortes are an essential part of Austrian food culture. Desserts are often enjoyed slowly, ideally in a traditional coffee house.

Austrian desserts

Austria has a long tradition of wine, beer and schnapps production. Grüner Veltliner is the country's best-known white wine, and local wines play an important role in social life. Beer is widely enjoyed, and each region has its own breweries. Drinking is typically relaxed and social, often accompanied by food.

Viennese coffee houses are more than cafés - they are cultural meeting places with a history dating back centuries. Guests linger over newspapers, conversations and classic cakes such as Sachertorte. The coffee menu is extensive, including specialities like the Wiener Melange. In 2011, Viennese coffee house culture was recognised by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage.

Viennese coffeehouse culture

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