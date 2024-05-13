Austria’s forests offer space for wellbeing, slowing down, and active pursuits: Nature’s impulses have a soothing effect on both body and mind.

It seems that forests provide the relaxation that often gets lost in our digital everyday lives. Trees absorb carbon dioxide, release oxygen, and act as natural air purifiers. But forests can do so much more. In the forest, worries sometimes literally dissolve into thin air – leaving us feeling strengthened by nature as a source of vitality. But why is that?

Research has shown that forest air contains plant compounds that can positively impact the body, support the immune system, and help balance the cardiovascular system. Studies suggest that spending two to three hours in the forest can boost the activation of natural killer cells, which helps defend against harmful influences. All of this makes forest bathing among moss, birdsong, and treetops in Austria so appealing.