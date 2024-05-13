Holidays by the Water in Austria
The most beautiful places to relax and get active by bathing lakes, rivers, and waterfalls.
Introduction
The fact that swimming in a deep blue lake feels so good goes back millions of years - after all, life comes from water. Researchers call it the "blue mind", the positive feelings that arise when we look at, dive into or drink water. Water is an elixir of life that we need. But it also means relaxation, inspiration and activity. We come to rest by the water, to be inspired, or simply because it makes us happy.
Amidst stunning alpine landscapes, Austria's crystal-clear swimming lakes are beloved for their water quality and beauty. A fresh breeze and postcard-perfect views come as a bonus when taking a boat trip on one of the many lakes. Water sports are for the more adventurous: The numerous streams and rivers flowing through Austria's landscape are among the cleanest in Europe, and "wild swimming" is possible in many of them. If you'd rather paddle away from everyday life, try river kayaking.
Where natural wonders meet adventure
Relax and recharge: Tapping into the power of water
Active by the water
How do we keep our swimming lakes clean and healthy?
Swimming lakes are important habitats for animals and plants. We respect the protection zones.
We only use the approved shore areas for swimming.
We do not leave any garbage behind.
We do not use the swimming lake as a toilet.
We do not feed fish or water birds, as leftover food contributes to excess nutrients.
We allow the sun cream to absorb fully before swimming; otherwise, the oil film may contaminate the water's surface.