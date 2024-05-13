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Holidays on an Alpine Pasture
Re-discover Alpine lifestyle

Whether staying overnight in an Alpine hut or experiencing real Alpine farming, every moment – day or night – becomes an adventure for body, mind and soul.

In Austria, around 8,400 Alpine pastures are still actively farmed, offering huge variety: from herb pastures and cheese pastures to cattle, sheep and horse pastures. From spring to autumn, you can experience life in the mountain air. Most pastures are farmed between May and September.

As dusk falls and the cool evening air sets in, you’ll quickly notice what’s missing: light pollution and noise. The stars shine as brightly and clearly as nowhere else below. The quiet becomes as tangible as the deepening night. Silence wraps around you, and sleep up here in the mountains is unusually deep and restful.

The most beautiful Alpine pasture regions in Austria

Overnight stays on Alpine pastures

What a feeling! Waking up and blinking into a breathtaking world of Alpine pastures and mountains. In many Alpine huts, you’ll stay simply and close to Alm life – complete with cowbell alarm clocks, Alpine breakfasts and views of the dairy farmers at work.

On the Teichalm

The Almhütte Angerwirt is ideal for hiking and cycling tours. The Teichalmsee lake is close by and the Almgasthaus invites you to stop for a bite to eat.

Alpine hut Angerwirt

In the Großarl valley

Around 40 mountain huts are open in summer in the valley of mountain pastures. Some, such as the Filzmoosalm or the Gerstreitalm, also offer overnight accommodation.

Staying at Alpine huts & pastures

On the Postalm

In Austria's largest Alpine pasture area, you can spend the night at the "KäseAlm" Rettenegghütte or in rooms at the Lienbachhof.

Alpine huts on the Postalm

On the Bodenweise

Via the largest Alpine pasture in Lower Austria or the Eng, you head to the Gahns (1,250 m) - a foothill of the Schneeberg with the Knofeleben Nature Friends' Centre.

Naturfreundehaus on the Knofeleben

In the Nock mountains

In the UNESCO Carinthian Nockberge Biosphere Reserve, numerous mountain huts such as the Hiaslalm await you with overnight accommodation.

Alpine huts at a glance

Here you’ll find Alpine hut holidays in Austria – from simple self-catering huts and mountain farms to comfortable holiday homes and premium huts.

Why is an Alpine pasture holiday so good for you?

Asthma and altitude – a good combination

People with asthma often feel better at higher altitudes because the air is thinner and contains fewer pollutants.

As the body adapts to the altitude, breathing and heart rate increase at first. It usually takes five to seven days for the body to acclimatise to the mountain air.

Pollen, house dust mites and mould decrease significantly with increasing altitude.

Mountain air works wonders

Mountain air strengthens the immune system and reduces stress.

It also stimulates the production of red blood cells.

These fresh red blood cells improve the oxygen supply to the body’s tissues.

The combination of altitude, sunshine, fresh air and vibrant colours stimulates all the senses.

The Alm strengthens body and mind

Simplicity, slowing down, and life on the Alm create space for new thoughts, goals and ideas.

The altitude, peace and darkness have very positive effects on sleep quality.

Staying in self-catering huts

Silence – only birdsong, a stream and the sound of cowbells. Being fully present, looking after yourselves. After a short time, you’ll feel it: independence – and a sense of arriving at yourselves.

Almhütte Raith, Teichalm

The alpine hut is quietly located at 1,250 metres above sea level. Hiking trails and refreshment stops are nearby, the Teichalmsee lake is just a 30-minute walk away.

Almhütte Raith

Nockstern Hütte, Turracher Höhe

A secluded house at 1,250 m, surrounded by forest and nature. All yours, yet just minutes from lifts, a lake and walking trails.

Nockstern Hut

Vorderkaseralm, Großarl valley

deal for families: watch red deer, marmots & co, be outdoors, feel the mountains - hut holidays in the middle of the Hohe Tauern National Park.

Vorderkaseralm

Hirschalm

Quiet log cabins in the forest with fireplace, sauna and terrace. Relax, enjoy, sit together - everything is possible.

Hirschalm

Landhaus Kurzen, Teichalm

Arriving at the farm means immersing yourself in another time. The farmhouse dating back to 1730 is a retreat for all those in search of the original.

Landhaus Kurzen

Pointhütte, Elmautal

Rustic and comfortable: The hut is located at 1,200 metres above sea level and is the ideal starting point for hikes in summer. Sun terrace and barbecue area included.

Pointhütte

KernAlm, Mühlviertler Alm

Whether with friends, as a couple or in a small group - at the KernAlm you are undisturbed, completely alone and relaxed in the simplicity of nature.

The Country House

Almhaus Alpenrose, Postalm

Central location on the sunny side with direct access to the hiking trails. The Almhaus offers flats and double rooms and can be rented exclusively.

Almhaus Alpenrose

Immerse yourselves in simple living – with a wood-burning stove, creaking floorboards and mountain views. Here you’ll find rustic self-catering huts for your hut holiday in Tirol.

You want to rent an Alpine pasture in Austria?

In our recommendations below, you'll find numerous huts, Alpine pastures, and luxury chalets.

Almliesl

At Almliesl you will find rustic huts, cosy chalets and farmhouses for your mountain holiday in Austria. Whether with family, friends or dogs - you can rent your own personal time-out, from Tirol to East Tirol, to suit your taste.

Almliesl

HMS Hut-Rental-Service

Whether Alpine hut, ski hut or chalet with sauna - here, you'll find your holiday home in the Alps. For hiking days, winter fun or family time. Many huts are pet-friendly. Discover now and experience charming retreats.

HMS Hut-Rental-Service

Hut Partners

With the specialist for hut holidays in Austria, you can rent your hut in the Alps quickly and easily. Whether it's a ski touring hut, a chalet with a fish pond or a bike stop - here, you can tailor your holiday in the middle of Austria's mountains.

Hut Partners
About yodelling Yodelling was the ideal way for dairy farmers to communicate across the valleys to neighbouring Alpine pastures. To this day, yodelling remains a symbol of joy and exuberance and features in many Austrian folk songs and musical pieces.

FAQs

Almen are centuries-old cultural landscapes in the Alpine regions, created and maintained by people. During the summer months, cows, sheep or goats graze on the mountain pastures and meadows under the care of dairymen and women. The animals feed mainly on the nutritious Alpine herbs and grasses. The huts or farms belonging to the pasture are also called “Alm” – similar in meaning to “Alp,” “Alpe” or “Alb.”

Almen have particularly high biodiversity and a rich Alpine microbiome – signalling substances and microorganisms that help keep us healthy. Studies show that altitudes between 1,500 and 2,000 metres have positive effects on the body (lowering pulse, blood pressure and blood sugar, and boosting metabolism).

Thanks to the altitude, the air is free from pollen, mould and mites, which benefits people with asthma and allergies. Mountain air also strengthens the immune system and reduces stress.

Vitamin D production is enhanced at higher altitudes. Simplicity, slowing down and the “simple” way of life clear the mind for new thoughts, goals and ideas.

The altitude, peace and darkness also have positive effects on sleep quality.

With around 8,400 Alpine pastures still actively farmed, Austria offers a wide variety: herb pastures, elderberry pastures, cheese pastures, and cattle, sheep and horse pastures. Most are farmed between May and September.

An Alm is a managed mountain pasture where cows, sheep or goats graze during the summer. The livestock must spend at least 60 days a year there. Almen are usually at higher altitudes and have been used for livestock farming for centuries. They shape the landscape and are part of Alpine agriculture.

A hut, on the other hand, is a form of mountain accommodation – ranging from a simple shelter to a well-equipped mountain hut. Some huts are only used as weather shelters, while others are managed and offer food and sleeping places for hikers, mountaineers and ski tourers. There are also self-catering huts where guests bring their own food.

The following links lead to a variety of huts and alpine chalets to luxury chalets.

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