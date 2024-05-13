Waterways in Austria

Water shapes many of Austria's landscapes: lakes, waterfalls, gorges and rivers provide the setting for hiking, cycling, rafting and swimming days.

Water has shaped Austria for thousands of years. It carves gorges and ravines, gathers in lakes, flows through valleys and plunges over rock ledges as waterfalls. Today, countless routes bring you close to the water: on foot through gorges, by bike along lakeshores, by kayak on rivers or white-water rafting in the rapids.

At swimming lakes, the day begins with a jump into the water; at waterfalls, you feel the cool spray on your skin; along riverbanks, you cycle at your own pace. Lakes, rivers, waterfalls and gorges show Austria from different angles — sometimes calm, sometimes powerful. The waterways accompany your hikes, cycle tours and day trips, letting you experience this element in all its forms.